June 5, ten of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter officers attended the Area 15 Leadership Conference, at the Jackson Agriculture Department.

The conference purpose was to enhance and improve leadership skills for the chapter officers. The students gained many skills and had the opportunity to build leadership within their FFA officer team while meeting and gaining ideas from other chapters in the area.

The officers discussed qualities of a leader, how the qualities they possess are valuable to the officer team, discussed the value of a Program of Activity document for chapters, and ways to enhance chapter and community involvement and benefits within an agriculture program.

One of the main focuses of the event was to evaluate and understand the duties of their specific office and how effectively perform the duties while contributing to the officer team and chapter.

All enjoyed the event and are looking forward to the upcoming year.