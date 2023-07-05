June 2, Fredericktown FFA chapter officers attended the Learn-Educate-Advance-Develop (LEAD) Conference at Cape Career and Tech Center.

During the conference, the officer team worked together to set goals, develop and plan a program of activities, and explored team work. Students evaluated skills and leadership qualities of themselves and team members to establish a base for the upcoming year for the officer team.

One of the focuses of the day was how the officers can effectively grow leaders while planning, recruiting, and retaining quality members and activities to serve the chapter and community.