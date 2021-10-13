 Skip to main content
FFA officers participate in Area Rituals Contest
Rituals Article Photo21

Fredericktown FFA officers and assistants are, from left, Grant Wagner, Ava Laut, Bailey White, Sophie Rehkop, Katie Rohan, Layni Kinkead, Autumn Spain, Curtis Lewis.

 Alan Kopitsky

If you have ever been to an FFA meeting, you know that there is a specific way that the meeting has to be held.

Each officer has to say a certain part and each has the responsibility to know that part by memory. In the FFA, this ritual is known as Opening Ceremonies.

Recently, officers of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter participated in a competition against other area FFA chapters to see which chapter is the best at conducting this ceremony. The officers attending were expected to conduct opening and closing ceremonies, which includes the Pledge of Allegiance. Judging criteria included voice, accuracy, and poise.

The officers who represented the Fredericktown FFA Chapter were President–Katie Rohan, Vice President-Ava Laut, Treasurer-Curtis Lewis, Secretary-Layni Kinkead, Sentinel-Autumn Spain, Reporter-Sophie Rehkop, and Student Advisor- Grant Wagner.

The Fredericktown FFA Chapter received second place in the 2021 Area 15 Rituals Contest.

