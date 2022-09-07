FFA Spotlight on Leah Thompson

The FFA Spotlight this week is on Leah Thompson.

Leah is the daughter of Amy and Dimitri Thompson. She attends Fredericktown High school as a junior. She is the president in the FFA program.

Leah's Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of three parts. The first part is working at Cedar Creek Hardwoods. She cleans the office area and shop on a weekly basis. She also sorts pine pieces which are made into picture frames. The second part is working at Laut’s Hog Farm. She cleans twice a week in the various buildings they have. The last part of her SAE is mowing lawns in the summertime. She’s currently mowing seven yards.

Leah is very active in the FFA, attending all meetings and participating in multiple career development events, and public speaking.

Public speaking is Leah’s favorite thing to do in FFA. She’s competed in many different competitions such as creed speaking, FFA knowledge, fall public speaking, soils, and spring division 2 public speaking.

She has many goals for her FFA career, some of which she’s already achieved. One was becoming the chapter president. Goals Leah is still working toward include becoming an area officer, getting her state degree, and then her American degree.

Her plan after high school is to attend college at Mineral Area College, where she’ll get her associates in nursing and become an RN.