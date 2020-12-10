FHS awaits approval to begin career education program

“It helps our students become completers of a program,” LaMonds said. “When they are to graduate from high school, we can provide them a certificate that says they have completed a CTE program. If they finish all four courses, them that gives them some credentials to go on with whatever they pursue outside of school. Like with the CNA, they are a licensed CNA. It’s kind of our own credential.

“With construction, it is a little bit different, because there’s so many different things they have to go through once they reach the age of 18. We can at least show a technical school or an employer that they have a kind of leg up on everyone else.”

LaMonds is seeking interaction with the community at large in establishing training programs and encourages ideas to be communicated to her or College and Career Advisor Dr. Brian Reeves.

“Any kind of input we can get, any support we can get from our community is nothing but helpful,” she said. “When you get public input, you get people who praise what you’re doing, but you often will get people who challenge you, and that’s where good things come from, in my opinion. If we can get people who say, ‘What about this?’, and kind of push us a little bit, I never see this as a bad thing.”

To give input on the DESE application for a building construction program or trades training programs in general, email Dr. Jamie LaMonds at jlamonds@farmington.k12.mo.us or Dr. Brian Reeves at breeves@farmington.k12.mo.us.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

