FHS awaits approval to begin career education program

The Farmington R-7 School District continues to move forward with plans to better prepare its students to work in the building trades.
In November, the Farmington High School Steering Committee for Careers met to discuss the subject. During the meeting, High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds mentioned the effort being made by the district to apply to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to get recognition for the building construction program.
“In order for us to get approval from DESE to begin a career education program, we have to go through a 10-step application process,” she said. “We have our own CNA program here. In order to do that, we have to do a list of things to determine if DESE will approve us to be a Career Technical Education program.
In order for us to become a CTE program, we have to get letters of support from key business and industry, and we have to get recommendations from an advisory committee. The people on that committee are parents, school board members, business and industry. Those are the kind of people we want involved in that process.”
The district is in the process of establishing the Latin Honors Program, where along with the curriculum, students participate in community service projects and internships with business and industry where they plan on pursuing a college degree. Along with Latin Honors, the administration also recognized the need to better serve students who do not wish to pursue secondary education, but to enter the various trades.
“It helps our students become completers of a program,” LaMonds said. “When they are to graduate from high school, we can provide them a certificate that says they have completed a CTE program. If they finish all four courses, them that gives them some credentials to go on with whatever they pursue outside of school. Like with the CNA, they are a licensed CNA. It’s kind of our own credential.
“With construction, it is a little bit different, because there’s so many different things they have to go through once they reach the age of 18. We can at least show a technical school or an employer that they have a kind of leg up on everyone else.”
LaMonds is seeking interaction with the community at large in establishing training programs and encourages ideas to be communicated to her or College and Career Advisor Dr. Brian Reeves.
“Any kind of input we can get, any support we can get from our community is nothing but helpful,” she said. “When you get public input, you get people who praise what you’re doing, but you often will get people who challenge you, and that’s where good things come from, in my opinion. If we can get people who say, ‘What about this?’, and kind of push us a little bit, I never see this as a bad thing.”
To give input on the DESE application for a building construction program or trades training programs in general, email Dr. Jamie LaMonds at jlamonds@farmington.k12.mo.us or Dr. Brian Reeves at breeves@farmington.k12.mo.us.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
