2019 FHS Basketball Homecoming candidates are (left to right) seated, Maya Francis, Josie Tripp, Leah Lindsey, Mackenzie Phillips, Lauren Wagganer, Marissa Hale, Emily Kuehl, Molly Sikes, Ashley Yoder, and Abigail Lee; and standing, Chris Sutton, Noah Korokis, Brent Turnbough, Logan Winkelman, Jacob Mungle, Colton Helm, Austin Keller, and Blake Olsen. Not pictured are candidates Abby Parson and Easton Elrod and escorts Seth Miller and Dylan St. Clair.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

FHS Basketball Homecoming is Jan. 18.

The coronation will be in between the junior varsity and varsity games. A dance for all current FHS students will be immediately after the varsity game until 11 p.m. Admission will be free!

Eleven clubs chose one girl and one boy to represent their club/team as a candidate for 2019 basketball homecoming. There are no senior boys in cheer or gold dusters, so two senior varsity basketball boys will be escorting those two girls.

The girls candidates are Maya Francis, Josie Tripp, Leah Lindsey, Mackenzie Phillips, Lauren Wagganer, Marissa Hale, Emily Kuehl, Molly Sikes, Ashley Yoder, Abby Parson, and Abigail Lee. The boys candidates and escorts are Easton Elrod, Chris Sutton, Seth Miller (escort), Noah Korokis, Brent Turnbough, Logan Winkelman, Dylan St. Clair (escort), Jacob Mungle, Colton Helm, Austin Keller, and Blake Olsen.

