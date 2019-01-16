FHS Basketball Homecoming is Jan. 18.
The coronation will be in between the junior varsity and varsity games. A dance for all current FHS students will be immediately after the varsity game until 11 p.m. Admission will be free!
Eleven clubs chose one girl and one boy to represent their club/team as a candidate for 2019 basketball homecoming. There are no senior boys in cheer or gold dusters, so two senior varsity basketball boys will be escorting those two girls.
The girls candidates are Maya Francis, Josie Tripp, Leah Lindsey, Mackenzie Phillips, Lauren Wagganer, Marissa Hale, Emily Kuehl, Molly Sikes, Ashley Yoder, Abby Parson, and Abigail Lee. The boys candidates and escorts are Easton Elrod, Chris Sutton, Seth Miller (escort), Noah Korokis, Brent Turnbough, Logan Winkelman, Dylan St. Clair (escort), Jacob Mungle, Colton Helm, Austin Keller, and Blake Olsen.
