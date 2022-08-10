FHS FFA student attends leadership academy

This summer, Sydney Feltz of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter participated in the HYMAX Academy (Helping Youth Maximize their Agricultural eXperience), held at Lake of the Ozarks.

The HYMAX leadership Academy is designed to provide ninth grade students their full potential. These FFA members prepared for future leadership roles, agricultural career exploration, and advocacy for agriculture. In addition, students gained strategies for SAE development, written and verbal communication skills, and career development. And brought home tools to help their chapter achieve greater success.

In 2022, the top 100 FFA Greenhands were selected to participate in HYMAX through a competitive written application process. Students submitted a written application, academic transcript, and two letters of recommendation. One of the two letters comes from your Agricultural Education Teacher/FFA Advisor and the second from a community leader who knows you and your leadership experience. Academy members experienced an innovative agricultural leadership academy at the Missouri FFA Camp Rising Sun at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Sydney had a good time and found the information, speakers, and agricultural advocacy useful to her present and future plans.