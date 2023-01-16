FHS girls fall at Farmington, Saxony

The game was close until late. Farmington led 8-7 after one quarter and 18-14 at halftime. Fredericktown cut the deficit to 30-27 after three quarters. In the fourth, Ava Penuel and PJ Reutzel each had baskets. Then Kylee Maddox made a 3-pointer to give the Cats a 32-31 lead with 6:10 to play. The Knights scored the next 12 points and pulled away in the final minutes.