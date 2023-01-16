FHS girls fall at Farmington, Saxony

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost 51-37, Jan. 12, at Farmington.
The game was close until late. Farmington led 8-7 after one quarter and 18-14 at halftime. Fredericktown cut the deficit to 30-27 after three quarters. In the fourth, Ava Penuel and PJ Reutzel each had baskets. Then Kylee Maddox made a 3-pointer to give the Cats a 32-31 lead with 6:10 to play. The Knights scored the next 12 points and pulled away in the final minutes.
Reutzel led the Cats with 20 points and ten rebounds. Penuel scored six, and Lydia Mell grabbed five rebounds.
January 16, the Cats lost 43-37, at Saxony Lutheran. Fredericktown trailed 12-8 after one period and 18-14 at halftime. The Cats cut the Saxony lead to 28-26 entering the final period.
Reutzel led FHS with 11 points. Penuel scored nine.
The Cats play at North County, Thursday.