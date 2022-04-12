FHS JROTC Raiders take third at home meet

Fredericktown High School's JROTC Raider team hosted its home Raider meet, Saturday, at the Fredericktown training grounds off Chamber Drive.

There were ten teams at the meet representing seven different schools, including Pueblo, Colorado and Lake Cormorant, Mississippi.

The teams competed in six events, beginning with a 5K run. The other five events were the gauntlet, rope bridge, CCR, biathalon, and obstacle course.

Lake Cormorant finished first overall. Fredericktown was third.

The Blackcats won the obstacle course event with a time of 18:12. The Cats were third in the rope bridge at 2:46, and they were fourth in the other four events.

Fredericktown Raider Team members were Jerritt Hargis, Caileb Queener, Jacob Yount, Krystian Dennison, Eli England, Dawson Cook, Luke Robbins, Levi Chambers, Christopher Hudson, Leif Olson, Skyler Sandman, and Nathanel Tash.

