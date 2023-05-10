Fredericktown FFA Chapter President Leah Thompson made Fredericktown FFA History at the 95th Missouri State FFA Convention, April 21.

Thompson received 1st place in Advanced Public Speaking at the convention. She gave her speech which was centered around the Missouri Forest Industry, Friday morning. She then advanced to the final six round where she gave her speech again and Friday evening was awarded first place at the State Convention.

"Leah is the first person in the history of the Fredericktown FFA to win state in a Leadership Development Event (LDE)," Fredericktown FFA Instructor Mike Graham said. "Everyone in the chapter and school is extremely proud of her and of what she has accomplished. There are 26,260 FFA members from 353 chapters from across the state of Missouri. Leah will be representing all of them at the National FFA Convention in the LDE of Prepared Public Speaking in November. Obviously, Leah has worked very diligently and hard at preparing herself for the outstanding effort she put in at the state competition. Her dedication to striving for the best in her is what I appreciate the most about Leah and believe that she is a wonderful representative for our chapter and our state."

Leah is the daughter of Dmitri and Amy Thompson. She is a junior at Fredericktown High School and the President of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter. She is heavily involved in a variety of school organizations, church, 4-H, and the FFA. Leah has been involved in public speaking and other Career Development Events during her time in the agriculture program.

When asked about her experience Leah said, “The experience wasn’t just about winning, it was also about meeting all of the people I have met along the way and growing as a person. I would not have been able to do this without my mom's help and her listening to my speech all the time.”

Leah is the first member in Fredericktown FFA History to receive first place at State FFA Convention in the public speaking category. Due to her placement, she will be competing at the National FFA Convention in November 2023 in Indianapolis, IN.

Agriculture classes have been taught at Fredericktown since 1923. The Fredericktown FFA Chapter was chartered in 1929, one of the original 40 chapters in the state of Missouri.

We are proud of Leah and her accomplishments during her time in the program; and want to wish her the best of luck as she moves on to National competition this fall.