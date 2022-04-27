FHS Senior Prom taking over streets of downtown Farmington

The Farmington High School will have a “forest” of activities as part of its prom event being held April 30 for the 2022 graduating class in downtown Farmington.

At 6:45 a.m., North Jefferson Street will be closed and Columbia Street will be closed from Long Hall to South Washington to allow for setup of the many activities planned for the day's event.

Starting at 7 p.m., the “Enchanted Forest” of activities on the square will include fortunetellers, live statues, caricature artists and a photo booth for attendees. Located in the middle of the action, 102 Tap House will close from 5-11 p.m. to regular customers and will set up snacks and drinks for the kids to enjoy during the evening.

There will be a drawing for cash prize every hour.

A large tent with an archway will be set up on Columbia Street with a custom dance floor for students to listen to music and dance. A Farmington High School alumnus will provide the deejay services for the event. In the 1920s, the prom was held in Long Memorial Hall. In order to revive that tradition, there will be a silent disco and dessert bar setup in the hall for students to enjoy.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Farmington Civic Center.

