Pakey Matthews of Fredericktown was one of 30 high school sophomores recently selected to participate in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA).

Matthews and the other students selected will spend a week in June in the St. Louis area learning about many of the unique opportunities available in agriculture.

“The Missouri Agribusiness Academy is a great experience for high school students interested in agriculture,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Not only do they have the opportunity to explore all Missouri agriculture has to offer, but they also get the chance to network with other students across the state and leaders in the industry.”

June 5, the MAbA class will convene in Jefferson City. After an overview and tour of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the students will travel to St. Louis and spend the week there. During the 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy, the students will visit ag businesses and learn about career opportunities in animal health, ag production and more. Beyond the summer agribusiness tour, MAbA members will have the opportunity to participate in Missouri State Fair activities, a winter Legislative Day and the MAbA graduation ceremony at the Missouri State FFA Convention.

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has awarded more than 1,060 academy memberships through a competitive application and interview process for high school sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related college degrees and careers.

To be eligible for the Missouri Agribusiness Academy, students must come from a farming family or be an active member of the National FFA Organization or 4-H.

Matthews is a sophomore at Fredericktown High School, where he is an active member of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter and Bear Creek Kidz 4-H Club. He is the son of Lisa Hufford Matthews and Rodney Matthews.