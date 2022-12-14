Filing opens for April 4 election

December 6 was the first day city, ambulance district, hospital, and school board candidates could file for the April 4, 2023 election.

The following list of candidates who have filed includes those who have been reported to the Democrat News as of 2 p.m., Dec. 13.

In the City of Fredericktown, there will be an election for one alderman in each of Ward I, Ward II, and Ward III. Incumbent Paul Brown has filed for Ward I, incumbent Rick Polete for Ward II and incumbent Kevin Jones for Ward III.

The Fredericktown School District has three positions open on its board in this election. Four candidates have filed. They are Kenneth Lunsford, along with incumbents Kristen Starkey, Jennifer Hale and Angela Souden.

The Madison County Ambulance District has two positions. There are no reported filers at this time.

Madison Medical Center has one open position. Incumbent Kent Marler has filed.

In the City of Marquand, there will be an election for mayor and an alderman for Ward I and Ward II. Incumbent Sheralyn Gorse has filed for mayor, incumbent Jeffery Tylor Rhodes has filed for Ward I and Phillip Karn has filed for Ward II.

The Marquand-Zion School District has three open board positions. Incumbent Patrick Whitener has filed.