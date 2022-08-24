Find out where to cycle at MDC virtual event Aug. 30

The Missouri Department of Conservation now allows the expanded use of bicycles and electric bicycles on many department-area service roads and multi-use trails. But how does that apply to where you live? Discover where you can cycle during a free virtual event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 30.

Registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185919

Multi-use trails allow a variety of users, such as horseback riders, bicyclists, and hikers. Service roads are non-public roads on MDC areas used by staff to conduct resource management activities. Many service roads are currently used as walking paths by the public.

“We expanded the use of bicycles and e-bikes on service roads and multi-use bike trails; however, there are some things to be aware of,” said MDC Recreation Use Specialist Bridget Jackson.

For some conservation areas, she said, bicycles are allowed year-round and in others they’re allowed outside of certain hunting seasons.

“We’ll be discussing what this means for those who enjoy the Southeast and Ozark region conservation areas and what to look out for,” said Jackson.

Bicycle use on most of MDC’s approximately 1,100 conservation areas is still restricted to roads open to public-vehicle traffic and some multi-use trails because the areas do not have applicable service roads. Bicycles are not allowed on service roads on department lands associated with nature and education centers, fish hatcheries, staffed ranges, offices, designated natural areas where bicycle use could cause damage to sensitive habitats, and other conservation areas.

The regulation change has impacted approximately 300 MDC areas and provided access to more than 1,500 additional miles of roads for cyclists. Approximately 30 of these areas will be closed to bicycle and electric bicycle use during all portions of the firearms deer hunting season and the spring turkey hunting seasons.

If you are participating in Cape Nature Center’s “A Year in Color,” this program earns a yellow outdoor adventure bead. Find more information on the expanded use of bicycles and electric bicycles online here: https://mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/expanded-bicycle-use-mdc-areas-starts-feb-28

Stay connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov. Please make sure that your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive a link to the virtual program.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.