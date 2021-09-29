Fire Prevention Week 2021 focuses on understanding smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounds and taking appropriate actions

• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

CARBON MONOXIDE (CO) ALARMS

• A continuous set of four loud beeps – beep, beep, beep, beep – means carbon monoxide is present. Get outside, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be replaced.

• CO alarms also have “end of life” sounds that vary by manufacturer. This sound means it’s time to get a new CO alarm.

• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Also, make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities. Remember these tips:

• Install a bedside alert device that responds to the sound of the smoke and CO alarms. Use of a low frequency alarm can also wake a sleeping person with mild to severe hearing loss.

• Sleep with your mobility devices, classes and phone close to your bed.