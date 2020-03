Area firefighters are currently on the scene of a fire at Ron's Tire Center on East Karsch in Farmington.

They were dispatched to the fire at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

