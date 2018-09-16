Blues Practice
St. Louis Blues center Klim Kostin (37) shoots the puck during a drill on opening day of the St. Louis Blues 2018-19 training camp at the Ice Zone in Hazelwood on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

 David Carson, Post-Dispatch

After one day of practice, the Blues moved to the renovated (and renamed) Enterprise Center, and they scheduled a scrimmage for their fans.

If the show was pleasing to the fans, it left at least one person disappointed: coach Mike Yeo.

The roughly 40-minute running clock scrimmage produced four goals, all by one team, two of them by Jaden Schwartz, and, though there were no official or even unofficial stats, there were even fewer instances of contact.

“I thought it was a little bit of a glorified summer skate,” Yeo said, “and so we talked to the players about that. We’d like to see a little more intensity and a little more detail in our game tomorrow.

“It would be nice if somebody ran into somebody. We’re allowed to touch each other out there. Obviously, you don’t expect your veterans to run around like idiots out there, but you want them to set the tone for the competitiveness of the game. That’s not to say everybody didn’t do that, but overall, the game wasn’t nearly as competitive. Also, you’ve got guys who are bubble guys. You’d like to think you would try to make your mark in that game. I wasn’t overly pleased with the skate today. But the practices were good. I thought we got more out of that than the scrimmage, and I’m hoping to see more tomorrow.”

Alexander Steen and Mackenzie MacEachern scored the other goals. Yeo kept together the lines from the first day of practice, though he cautioned, again, that no one should be surprised if the lines are changed at any point.

UNDER THE GUN

The only player who didn’t take part in the scrimmage was defenseman Carl Gunnarsson, who is rehabbing from knee surgery. He’s participating in drills but isn’t ready to get into contact yet —not that he missed any contact Saturday.

As he works to get back into action, he has kept forward Robby Fabbri in mind. Fabbri was coming back from knee surgery last season and reinjured the knee, causing him to miss all of last season after he needed another operation.

With that in mind, Gunnarsson, who tore his left ACL on March 23, is being very patient.

“He was ahead of me with surgeries and has done it twice, so he knows what it is and I keep asking him, ‘How do you feel now? Is it getting better?’” Gunnarsson said.

“It’s a good thing for me to have. I feel bad for him, but for the second time he can take his time and make sure everything is healed up. What happened to him, I just don’t want the same thing to happen. If that means sitting out another week or two, or maybe three, just to make sure everything is where it needs to be, that’s what it’s going to take.”

With that in mind, Gunnarsson said he’s taking it day by day and doesn’t have a timeline for returning but is aiming for the first day of the regular season.

“That’s what I’m pushing for,” he said. “That’s on my mind every day, coming into the rink, going to the gym, making sure I’m doing what I can, but we also have a time span we have to respect. … I’m pushing for it, but I’m not sure if it I’m going to be OK for it.”

