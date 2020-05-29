First-round pick Perez seeks production to pay off Cardinals' patience

After 20 consecutive games to start last season batting at the backend of Low-A Peoria’s lineup, never higher than eighth, shortstop Delvin Perez came to the ballpark the day after hitting No. 9 as a DH in a doubleheader to find his name at leadoff. He would bat first or second in 97 of his next 98 games, even as his on-base percentage dipped to .275 through June.

That was not the number the Cardinals had an eye on.

They wanted plate appearances, in bulk, for their skinny infielder.

In a scripted move meant to see what quantity did for the quality of Perez’s at-bats, the Cardinals prioritized hitting the former first-round pick atop the order. Perez finished the year with the fifth-most plate appearances in the system, and no middle infielder had more than his 506. The results were some thin stretches, some stumbles, and then a robust August that finally gave a celebrated draft pick some momentum after his development idled.

“We watch him, see how he gets adjusted to the league, and then moved him up,” farm director Gary LaRocque said. “That was by design. The concept was to get him to reach for more. Put it out there for him, make it very competitive. We really didn’t want to get to a point and look back and say he ended with less at-bats, and we didn’t give him every opportunity.”