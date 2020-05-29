First-round pick Perez seeks production to pay off Cardinals' patience

After 20 consecutive games to start last season batting at the backend of Low-A Peoria’s lineup, never higher than eighth, shortstop Delvin Perez came to the ballpark the day after hitting No. 9 as a DH in a doubleheader to find his name at leadoff. He would bat first or second in 97 of his next 98 games, even as his on-base percentage dipped to .275 through June.
That was not the number the Cardinals had an eye on.
They wanted plate appearances, in bulk, for their skinny infielder.
In a scripted move meant to see what quantity did for the quality of Perez’s at-bats, the Cardinals prioritized hitting the former first-round pick atop the order. Perez finished the year with the fifth-most plate appearances in the system, and no middle infielder had more than his 506. The results were some thin stretches, some stumbles, and then a robust August that finally gave a celebrated draft pick some momentum after his development idled.
“We watch him, see how he gets adjusted to the league, and then moved him up,” farm director Gary LaRocque said. “That was by design. The concept was to get him to reach for more. Put it out there for him, make it very competitive. We really didn’t want to get to a point and look back and say he ended with less at-bats, and we didn’t give him every opportunity.”
The epicenter of uncertainty in the Cardinals’ system is in the middle infield, and the fault lines can be traced to limited access of top-tier shortstops in the draft and to a lack of advancing, productive talent at that position. Paul DeJong, an All-Star at the position in 2019, didn’t play shortstop until Class AA, when injuries and a need thrust him into the position, turning him from a third baseman to a revelation. Without his retooling, the Cardinals would have had to seek a shortstop where they have for decades — outside the organization. Brendan Ryan and DeJong are the only Cardinals’ draft picks to have consecutive 100-game seasons at shortstop for the club since Garry Templeton did, from 1977-1980.
Edmundo Sosa has advanced as a deft fielder who, in his eighth season in the Cardinals organization, showed some bounce offensively to compete for a big-league bench role. Mateo Gil, the top-ranked shortstop prospect in the organization, hasn’t turned 20 and has two games with a full-season club. Franklin Soto, 20, was part of the international class that included catcher Ivan Herrera and pitcher Johan Oviedo — two top-shelf prospects — and he’s an athlete seeking a footing at shortstop with a snappy swing that hints at more thump.
Stuck in the middle on the depth chart is Perez, 21, who was supposed to be the long-awaited answer at short. Some teams saw Perez as a top-10 pick entering the 2016 draft, but a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug on the eve of the draft became a trapdoor. Perez, a star infielder at Puerto Rico’s International Baseball Academy, fell to the Cardinals at No. 23. They signed the high schooler to a $2.2-million bonus and advertised how the wiry, lithe and gifted fielder was the kind of talent rarely available to them in the draft. His high ceiling was worth the risk. The Cardinals weren’t alone in that perception.
The spring after that draft, Perez was the youngest player invited to a Team Puerto Rico dinner before that group’s electric run in the World Baseball Classic. Perez sat near Yadier Molina and Houston’s Carlos Correa. The team’s general manager, Alex Cora, suggested a few days later to The Post-Dispatch, Perez “is going to be a good one.” The caveat was whether he learned “what commitment you must make.”
That summer, he hit .184 at rookie ball and played only 34 games.
His game stalled.
Entering this year, Perez was not mentioned in any of the industry’s Top 30 rankings for the Cardinals’ prospect. The leading issue has been erratic play and an inability to add strength to his 6-foot-3, 175-pound frame. At his best, he excels as a fielder, but those same rangy, gangling actions he’s able to coordinate successfully at shortstop contribute to his struggles at the plate. At times, he’s adrift defensively and that bat swings him more than he swings it. In his first month as Peoria’s leadoff hitter, Perez hit .299 with a .375 on-base percentage, but his slugging percentage meandered to .327. The only month at Low-A when his slugging percentage was higher than his on-base percentage was August.
He hit .300 that month and slugged .433 with more doubles (nine) in the final 24 games of his season than he had doubles (eight) in the first 94.
The investment of plate appearances appeared to pay off.
“When he plays very well, you can see what’s there,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “He hasn’t put up the consistent numbers, but he’s still an athlete and still has a chance to figure it out. There’s an exciting player there, but the question that follows him is, ‘Is he going to hit?’ The clock ticks, times goes on, but there is time.”
The size of his bonus is going to buy Perez that, as will his age. He has a full year at Class A and is the same age now as players coming out of college for next month’s draft. The situation will also allow for patience. This June’s shortened, five-round draft leaves fewer players entering the system, and that means less roster swell pushing players up for innings and dislodging starters like Perez. The at-bats will still be there. The Cardinals have drafted workout plans for minor leaguers during this paused — and in jeopardy — minor-league season. The message to Perez has been “you can’t play so train, train hard.” Without the grind of games, he can grind for strength. A scout with an opposing team said Perez is agile enough defensively to handle the game’s speed at higher levels, but how much production will reward patience?
The Cardinals have reason, and now opportunity, to wait and find that out, to determine if a shortstop is coming up, or if the system comes up short.
