Fit Farmington MO sponsoring photo contest

Fit Farmington MO has announced that it is sponsoring a social media photo contest that focuses on individual mental health and wellness. To enter the drawing, participants are asked to post a photo on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter showing one of the ways they focuses on their mental health and wellness.

In order to be entered in the contest, participants must use the #fitfarmingtonmo hashtag and follow at least one of the FFMO social media platforms listed for an entry in the May 2021 contest. One entry per post. Post daily for more entries. The May prize includes a colorful day pack and a Fit Farmington MO shirt and water bottle.

Prize must be picked up at the Farmington Civic Center after the drawing which will be held in early June.

Fit Farmington MO is a city-wide initiative focusing on community wellness in the areas of physical, nutritional, emotional and mental fitness. The initiative is made possible by the volunteer efforts of event coordinators Powers, Cindy Sebastian and Dawn Fuemmeler. FFMO has a monthly social media contest that focuses on an aspect of health, with May’s contest focusing on mental health.