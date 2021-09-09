Fitting farewell: David Backes retires as a Blue

Unfortunately, one of those “tweaks” was Backes leaving the Blues following that season, signing a free-agent contract with the Boston Bruins.

When he left the Blues, Backes said if the team he was playing on couldn’t win the Cup, he hoped it would be the Blues. That’s exactly what happened three years later, when the Blues defeated Backes’ Bruins in seven games to cap the 2018-19 season and bring St. Louis its first Stanley Cup.

At the time, Backes said it was a bitter pill to swallow. Eventually, he came to realize that he had helped build the foundation for that Cup-winning team during his time in St. Louis.

“I would say it was a good six months to a year after that for me to wrap my head around that and get over – I don’t want to say bitterness - but just the disappointment and my own emotions, that were real and raw and in my brain,” Backes said.

“To see that the Blues did get a Cup and how grateful the team was. And to see the organization and all the work that went into 50-plus years had now culminated in that ultimate trophy. And there are no more St. Louis Blues ‘no-Cup jokes’ being made. That to me was a little bit of solace on that defeat. But in the moment, it was not very prevalent at all.”