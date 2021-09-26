Five more years for Blues' GM 'Army'

In Doug we trust.
That was the message from St. Louis Blues chairman and governor Tom Stillman on Saturday, when he announced that general manager Doug Armstrong had signed a five-year contract extension.
“I could not be more pleased,” Stillman said. “As you all know, Doug is one of the top GMs in the league. In my view the top GM, and I’m just really happy having him committed to the Blues for the next five years.
“Doug’s record speaks for itself. In the last 11 years here, he has the most wins of any GM in the NHL. He’s guided us to nine postseason appearances, three division titles, one conference title and of course he is the man that put together the team that won the Blues’ first Stanley Cup.”
The Blues have been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round of the past two COVID-shortened seasons. But in a business in which GMs come and go quickly, it’s hard to argue with the sustained success during Armstrong’s tenure. Especially in this free-agent, salary-cap era in which success is difficult to maintain over an extended period of time.
“When we came here in 2008, as a manager I was hoping to get my kids through high school,” Armstrong said. “I actually got ’em through college now.
“It’s nice to be here. When I look back on my career, starting in Minnesota, then we transferred to Dallas, I’d been to two organizations (before St. Louis). I’m not big on change in that fashion, so being here for another five years is exciting.”
Armstrong credited the players and coaches for making his longevity possible.
“The hard work that they do is really what sets this organization apart,” he said. “What they’ve been able to do over the last decade of making us one of the top teams in the NHL, allowing us to continue to push to stay in that echelon over the next five years and beyond, is exceptional.”
Reminiscent of another Armey — former St. Louis Rams GM Charley Armey during the “Greatest Show on Turf” days — Armstrong takes an aggressive approach. He’s not afraid to take risks or think outside of the box. Such an approach doesn’t always work, and not every Armstrong move has worked. But his batting average is pretty good.
It’s debatable whether the Cup window remains open for the Blues at the present moment. But under Armstrong’s guidance they have stayed competitive — and done so without top-of-the-round draft picks for several years.
He rarely sits still. He always seems to have something going, whether it’s adding a consultant (Ken Hitchcock) or hiring a former player as a scout (Troy Brouwer). On Saturday, the day of his extension, he traded Zach Sanford to Ottawa for St. Louisan Logan Brown and a conditional fourth-round draft pick.
“There’s really no cookie cutter way to do this,” Armstrong said. “You have to try and be creative. Sometimes you have to make unpopular decisions. You have to be able to sell that to the group on why we’re doing it.
“Quite honestly I think our players for the most part understand the method behind the madness. They just want to make sure we’re trying to do our best every day to give them the best opportunity to win a Stanley Cup. That’s why they play. Obviously the economics are great, but they all want to be part of winning organizations. If we have to go outside the box to do that, we’re willing to do that.”
And in that sense, Armstrong and Stillman are kindred spirits.
“If I was terribly risk averse, I wouldn’t have gotten into this thing in 2012,” Stillman said, smiling.