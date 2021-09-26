Five more years for Blues' GM 'Army'

In Doug we trust.

That was the message from St. Louis Blues chairman and governor Tom Stillman on Saturday, when he announced that general manager Doug Armstrong had signed a five-year contract extension.

“I could not be more pleased,” Stillman said. “As you all know, Doug is one of the top GMs in the league. In my view the top GM, and I’m just really happy having him committed to the Blues for the next five years.

“Doug’s record speaks for itself. In the last 11 years here, he has the most wins of any GM in the NHL. He’s guided us to nine postseason appearances, three division titles, one conference title and of course he is the man that put together the team that won the Blues’ first Stanley Cup.”

The Blues have been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round of the past two COVID-shortened seasons. But in a business in which GMs come and go quickly, it’s hard to argue with the sustained success during Armstrong’s tenure. Especially in this free-agent, salary-cap era in which success is difficult to maintain over an extended period of time.

“When we came here in 2008, as a manager I was hoping to get my kids through high school,” Armstrong said. “I actually got ’em through college now.