Long before this St. Louis Blues' season started, there were concerns about the defense overall and the consistency of the goaltending. Those concerns proved well-founded, given the shortcomings in those areas again this season. Disappointing? Yes. But no surprise there, really.

But the utter collapse on special teams, well, who could have seen that coming?

Last season, the Blues set a franchise record on the power play with an efficiency rate of 27%. They ranked second in the league — their best power-play finish since the NHL began listing team power play and penalty killing percentages in the 1977-78 season.

The Blues were almost as good at killing penalties last season — ranking fifth in the league, with an 84.1% kill rate.

Granted, the Blues lost one of their top power play goal scorers, David Perron, to free agency. One of their core penalty killers, Tyler Bozak, retired.

Assistant coach Jim Montgomery, who headed the Blues’ penalty-killing unit with distinction last season, left to become the head coach in Boston. The Bruins, maybe you’ve noticed, lead the league in PK efficiency (87.2%) this season.

Even with those losses, plus the departures of several players at the trade deadline, no one could have predicted the special teams freefall that has taken place this season.

Following their 5-3 loss Saturday to the Minnesota Wild, the Blues are 23rd on the power play (19.2%). They’re even worse in killing penalties, ranking 29th (72.9%).

The have only two games left this season, Wednesday and Thursday against the Dallas Stars. No matter what happens in those contests, this will go down as one of the worst for special teams in franchise history.

In fact, if the 72.9% holds in penalty killing it will be the worst season for that Blues unit since the NHL began including it as a league stat.

More historical perspective: Only once before has the team finished 20th or worse in the same season on both the power play and at killing penalties. In 2006-07, they were 29th on the power play (12.1%) and 25th on the PK (80%).

“Right now, our special teams definitely aren’t what we want them to be,” defenseman Justin Faulk said. “We’re giving up a lot when we’re shorthanded. Too many chances and too many good looks. And obviously, the puck’s going in quite a bit right now. So definitely an area to clean up.

“And our power play, I think we got the tools here. We got a lot of guys that are skilled, we just have to find a way to figure it out. Too many times we go out there, it’s stale. We lose momentum, we just kinda are easy on it and allow the other team to keep us to the outside and not generate too many chances.”

Forty-two games into the season, on Jan. 11, the Blues were right on pace in terms of the power play, ranking ninth in the league (24.%). But it’s been a steep decline in the 38 games since then — 13.8%, which ranks 30th.

For whatever reason, there was a big power-play drop after the trade on Feb. 17 that sent Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to Toronto. O’Reilly had been a core member of the power play since his arrival in St. Louis in 2018, but hadn’t been very productive on it this season. Acciari rarely played on that unit.

More recently, the Blues are 0 for 16 on the power play over the past six games, and three for 34 over their last 13 contests.

For a while, Jordan Kyrou looked like the replacement for Perron as the big power play threat. Kyrou had only five career power play goals entering this season. This season, he leads the Blues with 11. He’s continued scoring in five-on-five situations, but has only one power-play goal in his last 19 games.

“Power play’s funny,” teammate Brayden Schenn said. “I’m trying to say this right: Sometimes when you grip it maybe a little bit (too tight), or try to make the fancy play, the execution isn’t there. And then you try and force things.

“We know they’re not going in on the power play right now. It’s frustrating. We’re out there to score the goal, and we just haven’t got the job done on the power play the last month or so.”

The penalty killers, meanwhile, got into an early hole over the first couple months of the season. Then some tweaks were made, systems-wise and personnel-wise, and over a stretch of two months — from mid December to late March — the Blues ranked 10th in the league (82.6%).

Then, the bottom fell out again. From March 24 to now, the Blues are at 51.6% at killing penalties — last in the league over that stretch. O’Reilly, Acciari and Barbashev — all shipped before the trade deadline — were penalty-killing regulars.

Penalty-killing core players Robert Bortuzzo and Marco Scandella currently are injured. Even so, the decline has been dramatic. More often than not, the Blues’ unit simply seems too passive.

The Blues have a well-established tradition of strong special teams play, particularly since Doug Armstrong arrived as general manager a little more than a decade ago. They have finished in the top 10 on the power play in eight of the nine previous seasons, and top 10 in penalty killing in eight of the previous 11 seasons.

So something’s gone really wrong this year. Whether it’s the system, or the coaching or the players, fixing the special teams should be near the top of the list of things to do for next season.

“You definitely need a good 'PK' and you need your power play to be in the top 12 or top 15 for sure,” Schenn said.

“Whenever things aren’t going well, you can always look and try and find ways to improve,” Faulk said. “It’s tough to say (how to fix special teams). It’s not my department at all, and I play on both of ’em so I’m definitely responsible — one of the guys responsible — for the way it’s been this year.”