Flaherty is 'terrible' as Cardinals tie exhibition opener 4-4

JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty, who has been chosen to pitch the first game of the season on April 1, fanned Washington’s Victor Robles, the first batter he faced in Sunday’s exhibition opener. And then the next seven Nationals reached base on four hits and three walks as three runs scored.
With nobody out in the second inning and Flaherty having thrown 22 balls out of 39 offerings, he was removed from in the game — he was targeted to throw no more than 40 pitches. The Cardinals’ bullpen was considerably better in a 4-4 tie with the Nationals.
Yes, it was a spring game that meant nothing basically but Flaherty was far from pleased. “I pitched horribly," said Flaherty. "It was a bad way to set a tone for the team for spring.
Flaherty praised rookie Tommy Parsons for bailing him out of further damage in the second inning but insisted, “I was just terrible.”
The 25-year-old ace said he would go to the tape to see what had happened, whether it was something physical he could improve on.
In the first inning, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt waved for the inning to be over, as can be done in spring games this year. The Nationals just had loaded the bases with one out on a walk on a close pitch to Josh Bell. Flaherty thought the pitch was a strike that had been missed by Angel Hernandez and a runner had been thrown at second on the play, which would have ended the inning legitimately.
“I was (ticked),” said Flaherty. “But I had a horrible day. Sometimes, you’re going to get calls that don’t go your way. You’ve got to bounce back from them.”
Asked if Sunday’s outing gave him the urge to get back on the mound, Flaherty said he wished he could “pitch tomorrow.”
Nolan Arenado, in his first game as a Cardinal, received a standing ovation from the crowd of 1,204 as he came to bat with runners at second and third with nobody out in the first. He struck out on a checked swing and flied out in his other at-bat.
Harrison Bader doubled in a run for the Cardinals and another run scored on a wild pitch before the Cardinals tallied twice with two out in the ninth on an infield error by the Nationals.