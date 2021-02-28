Flaherty is 'terrible' as Cardinals tie exhibition opener 4-4

JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty, who has been chosen to pitch the first game of the season on April 1, fanned Washington’s Victor Robles, the first batter he faced in Sunday’s exhibition opener. And then the next seven Nationals reached base on four hits and three walks as three runs scored.

With nobody out in the second inning and Flaherty having thrown 22 balls out of 39 offerings, he was removed from in the game — he was targeted to throw no more than 40 pitches. The Cardinals’ bullpen was considerably better in a 4-4 tie with the Nationals.

Yes, it was a spring game that meant nothing basically but Flaherty was far from pleased. “I pitched horribly," said Flaherty. "It was a bad way to set a tone for the team for spring.

Flaherty praised rookie Tommy Parsons for bailing him out of further damage in the second inning but insisted, “I was just terrible.”

The 25-year-old ace said he would go to the tape to see what had happened, whether it was something physical he could improve on.