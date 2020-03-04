Flaherty, Ponce de Leon pitch in and out of trouble but Cardinals fall to Mets 4-1

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — After allowing hits to the first three New York Mets he faced Wednesday, Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty set down nine of the next 10 batters before the Mets added a run in the fourth to the two they tallied in the first. Flaherty permitted five hits in his four frames, a hit total which was the same as had by the Cardinals on offense but manager Mike Shildt said he was pleased by how efficient Flaherty was in the first inning after the early trouble.

"In six pitches," said Shildt, "you've got a run on the board and you've got first and third and nobody out in the first and then he gets the double-play ball to get out of it.

"Pretty uneventful second, third and fourth where we could have run him back out but we felt it was fine to just finish with a few bullets down in the (bull)pen."

Flaherty, who finished the game with 55 pitches, threw 15 or so more in the bullpen before his day was over.

Austin Dean doubled in the fourth and Tommy Edman singled in the sixth before 19-year-old Nolan Gorman smacked his first Grapefruit League homer in the eighth as the Mets scored a 4-1 exhibition victory. Minor league catcher Dennis Ortega and outfielder Dean both singled in the ninth before Edmundo Sosa lined out to end the game.