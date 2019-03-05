CLEARWATER, Fla. – Each time Philadelphia leadoff hitter and former MVP Andrew McCutchen came to the plate Tuesday afternoon, the Cardinals infielders would dutifully shift positions, running three wide on the left side of the infield. It was the kind of shift usually reserved by the Cardinals for lefthanded sluggers, and here McCutchen was – a righthanded batter with a tendency to pull.
When he put the ball play.
Check that.
If he put the ball play.
The Cardinals never got a chance to see how their shift worked.
McCutchen struck out looking in his first at-bat and swinging in his second bat as Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty overwhelmed him and the Phillies in four shutout innings at Spectrum Field. Flaherty struck out nine batters, and at one point had struck out seven consecutive Phillies. McCutchen was one of two Phillies to strike out twice.
In his second Grapefruit League appearance this spring – and his first start – Flaherty became the first Cardinals starter since Lance Lynn in 2014 to strike out at least seven consecutive batters in a game. Lynn struck out the final eight batters he faced againts the Braves in March 2014. He had 10 strikeouts in that game.
Flaherty needed 69 pitches to get through the four innings.
He caught McCutchen looking at a pitch in the first inning and got him swinging after a 96-mph fastball in the third. The first six of the seven consecutive strikeouts were all swinging, and he concluded the run by getting Nick Williams on a called strike 3 slider, at 93 mph. That was his 63rd pitch of the outing.
The seven consecutive strikeouts came with a twist as catcher Francisco Pena completed a strikeout/throw-out double play to end the second inning.
Flaherty allowed two hits.
The Cardinals' pitching plans for the game after Flaherty scripted for a single inning from Alex Reyes. But before that happened, manager Mike Shildt had lefty Andrew Miller and flamethrower Jordan Hicks ready for the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. Hicks touched 103 mph with his fastball several times and unnerved Phillies with a slider in his inning.
McCutchen did get a single against the shift vs. Hicks. He wasn't able to pull a 103-mph to the left side, shooting it instead just past Paul Goldschmidt at first base.
With two on, Hicks caught Rhys Hoskins with a called strike-3 slider to end his scoreless inning.
Due to a wild pitch, that was his fourth strikeout of the inning.
