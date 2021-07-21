Floodplain manager talks of planning, zoning

Engler explained at the time, the building permit fee was well below the cost of issuance and only six building permits were issued in St. Francois County for 2018.

“The cost of issuance is around $20, and I’m going to recommend that we make that the fee,” he said. “The true reason we do this is not to make the assessor aware when building projects are occurring, the more important thing will be on the back end, if they don’t get the fee. Six buildings last year were not all that happened [in the county].”

Engler said there are no penalties for building without a permit. This creates an enforcement problem that will be difficult to overcome.

“There is no hammer,” he said. “The way we make the hammer, is through the collector. She’s going to check next week when they have the collector’s meeting, that's how some of the other counties do it. Most of them have the ability because they have a building inspector, they have a much higher rate, and they go out and inspect.”

Once an enforcement mechanism is in place, Engler is looking at a set of penalties for not obtaining a building permit.