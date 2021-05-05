Food safety after flooding

Floods can devastate property and have lasting effects on a community. In the aftermath, people might not think about the consequences flooding can have on food.

Floodwater often contains sewage or animal waste that could contaminate foods with harmful organisms, said Londa Nwadike, food safety specialist for University of Missouri Extension and Kansas State Research and Extension.

Organisms in floodwater might include pathogens like E. coli and salmonella, which can cause foodborne illness.

“Floodwaters might also contain petroleum products such as gasoline and oil, which can cause nausea, vomiting and other short and long-term effects if consumed in large quantities,” she said.

When in doubt, throw it out

The only foods you can keep after exposure to floodwater are commercially prepared foods in undamaged metal cans and retort pouches. Retort pouches are used to package items such as shelf-stable juices.

“All other foods exposed to floodwater should be thrown away,” Nwadike said.