North County 41, Windsor 13
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Senior running back Layton Mallow rushed for 167 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries as North County rolled past MAFC Red Division rival Windsor 41-13 on Friday night.
North County (2-5, 2-2) overcame a whopping 145 penalty yards on 14 flags by forcing five Windsor (2-5, 0-4) turnovers and posting a 417-165 margin in total offense.
Nolan Reed completed 15-of-21 passes for 136 yards while adding 82 yards on the ground. Two scoring throws to Eric Ruess bookended the Raiders’ six trips to the end zone.
Mallow barreled in from the 1 to create a 26-7 advantage with 26 seconds remaining until halftime on the heels of three straight takeaways.
Jobe Smith and Clayton grabbed interceptions on back-to-back series, and Chris Butler pounced on a fumble that Blake Head forced.
Kaelen Gmerek was 3-of-10 passing with two picks in place of injured Owls QB Derek Williams. Austin Henry paced his club with 85 rushing yards and two scores, while Zach Ochteeback made seven tackles.
Henry sparked Windsor with an initial 34-yard touchdown run, but Mallow and Raiders would dominate the rest of the first half while compiling 25 first downs for the game.
Ruess answered with a 24-yard touchdown catch, and Mallow added a 10-yard, go-ahead run near the conclusion of the first quarter after North County blocked a punt.
Mallow notched his second TD from 4 yards out. Ruess produced a team-high eight receptions for 87 yards, and Wil Claywell had four catches.
Gmerek helped Windsor convert three fourth-down situations during a 69-yard drive in the third period, including a 22-yard run and subsequent 10-yard pass to Connor Begeman.
North County was called for two pass interference penalties in a row, and Henry punched in a 3-yard run to make the difference 26-13.
The Raiders countered with a 10-play possession that Mallow cashed on a 32-yard jaunt with 11:47 left in the game. Devin Seastrand added a two-point catch to restore a 34-13 lead.
Joshua Wolo had three tackles for loss, and recovered a late fumble after Mallow picked up his second sack of the night. Ruess contributed another takeaway following his closing score.
Ben Dunlap totaled 10 tackles to lead North County, which will seek its third straight win at Potosi.
Farmington 42, Sikeston 0
SIKESTON, Mo. – Farmington snatched away three interceptions on Friday night, and earned a 42-0 shutout victory over Sikeston to punctuate SEMO North conference action.
Braden Botkin and Kaden Files notched two touchdown runs each, and the Knights patiently picked the Bulldogs apart while building a 21-0 halftime lead.
Demond Guthrie provided a 29-yard scamper on the final play of the first quarter, and Botkin capped the next march with a 10-yard score.
Files attempted just two passes for Farmington (6-1, 3-1). The first was caught by Sam Nickelson for 27 yards while the next was picked off by Bulldogs cornerback C.J. Posey.
Botkin and Files finished off two successful drives out of intermission, and, and Drew Felker extended the 35-0 margin on a 27-yard keeper with 1:40 remaining.
Sikeston QB Gage Rolwing was 6-of-13 overall for 83 yards, and broke into the secondary on a 65-yard run during the second stanza.
But the Knights celebrated a goal-line stand four plays after Felker chased him down at the Farmington 1, and were not threatened again.
Felker set up a touchdown with a long interception return while Kael Krause and Eli Lamb also picked off passes for the Knights, who will play next at Class 2 power Lutheran North.
Botkin notched a game-high 94 yards on 17 carries, while Royce Harris added 50 yards and Guthrie had 44.
Sam Drury had three receptions for Sikeston (2-5, 0-4)
Ste. Genevieve 36, Fredericktown 28
FREDERICKTOWN – Ste. Genevieve opened the third quarter with back-to-back sustained scoring drives after trailing at halftime, and secured a 36-28 road triumph at Fredericktown.
Logan Gegg completed 15-of-24 passes for 210 yards, and notched his second rushing touchdown from 11 yards out ahead of Jesse Kemper’s two-point conversation catch to increase a 28-22 lead.
Bryce Trollinger added a pair of short scoring runs, and put Ste. Genevieve (4-3, 3-1) ahead with 8:04 remaining in the third. He also made four receptions for 45 yards.
You have free articles remaining.
The Blackcats drew closer with 45 seconds left in the game on a sneak by quarterback Evan Burrows that followed a missed Ste. Gen. field goal, but could not execute the ensuing onside kick.
Fredericktown (1-6, 0-5) endured its fifth consecutive loss by 12 points or less, and will face struggling district foe Doniphan on the road for week 8.
Sophomore Zach Boyer starred for the Ste. Genevieve offense with top receiver Peyton Matthews out with an injury, compiling eight receptions for 141 yards along with 56 rushing yards on three carries.
Boyer caught a 28-yard touchdown strike from Gegg to snap a 14-14 tie in the second quarter. But the Blackcats, who had no turnovers, answered before the break.
Malachi Kyle capped the go-ahead drive with a 9-yard run and his third touchdown overall, and Burrows notched the two-point conversion for a 22-21 edge after the defense jumped offside.
Kyle finished with 72 yards on 13 carries. He broke loose for an initial 42-yard score, then punched in a 1-yard dive after an errant punt snap was downed at the Ste. Genevieve 1.
Burrows was 13-of-28 passing for 146 yards, including a perfect 3-for-3 on the opening drive, and Seth Laut grabbed five receptions for 77 yards to lead the Blackcats.
Austin Bullock rushed for 111 yards on 21 attempts, and Trollinger had an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Dragons, who will face De Soto on Friday.
Clayton Kreitler had two first-half sacks in the victory.
New Madrid 38, Potosi 36
NEW MADRID, Mo. – Potosi quarterback Andrew Coleman was ruled down before falling into the end zone on a botched hand-off that turned into an improvised keeper.
New Madrid County Central stopped the attempted two-point conversion in overtime on Friday night, and escaped with a wild 38-36 triumph at home.
Quazavion Jackson rushed for 149 yards, and put the Eagles ahead with an 11-yard jaunt in the extra session before quarterback Christen Phillips added a two-run run.
Isaac Gaghen shined with 175 yards on just 14 carries, and scored from the 6 to answer on the Potosi possession, but the ensuing play fell short on a goal-line stand.
The Trojans trailed 30-22 heading into the fourth quarter, but pulled even with 2:32 remaining when Brayden Isgriggs followed his own 16-yard touchdown with a tying conversion.
Austin Davis caught a pair of scoring strikes from Phillips, including a 32-yarder to extend a 24-22 lead for New Madrid County Central (5-2).
Phillips initiated the scoring with a 44-yard burst. Potosi (3-4) countered with touchdown runs by Kyle Miller and Tristan Murdick to stay within 16-14 at halftime.
Miller gained 31 yards on the only pass thrown by Coleman, and added 70 rushing yards before suffering an injury and being removed on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter.
Isgriggs ended with 109 yards on 16 carries, and Wade Mercille provided 87 more on 11 attempts as the Trojans amassed 465 yards as a team.
Gaghen made seven primary tackles while assisting on nine others in defeat. Wyatt Knapp also delivered seven stops while Murdick registered six.
Potosi will host North County in week 8.
Valle Catholic 78, Bayless 8
ST. LOUIS – Valle Catholic scored four separate times with its defense on the field, and limited Bayless to minus 46 yards of offense in a 78-8 blowout.
Zach Wolk, Mitchell Meyer and Joe Williams recorded touchdown on fumble returns or recoveries in the end zone, and the Warriors (6-1, 4-0) also picked up a safety.
Chase Fallert threw touchdown passes to Jayden Gegg, Collin Grass and Aiden Heberlie while going 7-of-12 overall for 122 yards, and Valle Catholic ended the first quarter leading 44-0.
Cory Stoll and Grass each had 46 rushing yards on five combined carries, and notched touchdowns along with Fallert on a keeper.
Peyton Tucker and Luke McClure also had scoring run, and Bryce Giesler provided the final points of the game with a 7-yard scamper in the third quarter.
Bayless (0-6) generated one first down and suffered seven turnovers. Drew Bauman gathered in two interceptions, and Tucker recovered another fumble against the Bronchos.
Caleb Hoog, Tucker and Meyer registered sacks, and Sam Drury picked off another pass. Austin Burnett made a team-high eight tackles, and Meyer added seven more for Valle.
Kolten Naeger converted 10-of-11 extra points, and is 41-of-46 on the season. The Warriors will return to conference play at Herculaneum on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.