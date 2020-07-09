For Jake Allen, NHL restart is a chance for the Blues to finish business

It’s been almost four months since the Blues last played a game, but with a break as long as most offseasons, it never really seemed like one for the Blues because of the way play stopped.
“It really felt that hockey was always triggered in your mind,” goaltender Jake Allen said Wednesday after one of the team’s informal skates at Centene Community Ice Center, in a Zoom conversation with the Blues’ Chris Kerber, “because you knew it wasn’t over. You felt like there wasn’t any closure in the season. You sort of always were thinking about it. In the summer, the season's done, you win or you lose and you forget about it for a couple months. You’re not really worried about it and you pick it up later in the summer. This time, it’s ‘When are we playing? What’s going on?’ You’re always thinking about, talking about it. You never really checked out. There’s unfinished business because there was no closure to it.”
That time may come soon. The players are in the process of voting on a new collective bargaining agreement with the league and the ambitious return-to-play protocols that would allow the league to finish the season sometime in early October, if they manage to get through the obstacle course that lies ahead. Voting began Wednesday morning and results are scheduled to be announced on Friday. If the proposal passes — and it’s expected to — and is also approved by the league’s board of governors — which also is expected — training camps would open on Monday, with games beginning in Edmonton and Toronto on Aug. 1.
The new CBA is a four-year extension that would run through the 2025-26 season. It’s a rare case of the NHL and the players association reaching a deal well in advance of the current deal running out, something that was necessitated by the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
“It’s been a really long process,” Allen said. “I was fortunate to try to be involved as much as I could, to listen and understand with the downtime we had. The NHLPA has done an unbelievable job, looking out for the best for the league and for the benefit of the players, trying to get security. … We’re in such a good spot financially, with the fans and the growth of the game, Seattle coming in (as an expansion team), the PA and the league did an unreal job. It’s not an easy thing to do, in the past we’ve seen lockouts, and during a pandemic, there were so many unique circumstances that had to be maneuvered around to make it work, and to do it all virtually, I can only imagine how hard it is. We should be happy about it and I hope the fans are too.”
For the Blues, who went into the pause with the second-most points in the league and the most in the Western Conference, the chance for a second Stanley Cup is real.
“We have such a great opportunity here,” Allen said, “to do something again. It’s pretty much the same group, we had a great season that put us in a great spot. The situation is definitely different, but we’re not the only team in this position. I think we have as good a chance as anyone else. There’s no time to waste. We need to be ready to go right away, especially in those first three games, against our seeding teams. We need to treat them as important as the playoffs and get ready. Each team will have a different approach, but I think our maturity and leadership and experience from last year should prepare us the right way.”
The informal practices are closed to the media, and the team has not said who is taking part, but general manager Doug Armstrong said last week that the whole team was expected to be back in town by the middle of this week.
In Allen’s case, that meant a long drive from his offseason home in Fredericton, New Brunswick, to St. Louis. Allen has traditionally made that drive each season, before and after, so he would have his truck with him in St. Louis. This is his 10th season with the franchise, so that’s 20 times he’s made the trip.
This time, he made sure to minimize his stops to avoid as much contact with anyone else as possible on the 25-hour drive.
“This trip,” he said, “was the first time I’ve ever driven, since my first year pro, without dogs or family. On the way here, I think I stopped twice and the total stop the whole day was 15 minutes. I packed a lunch, packed all my snacks, never went into a store, beelined it as far as I could. Same thing the second day. It’s a little bit easier going by yourself. You don’t have to worry about anyone else, you’re just worrying about bathroom breaks and not running out of gas and getting to the end destination as safely as possible.”
How goalies do when play resumes is one of the mysteries of this whole process. Skaters can work on shots in their driveway, but for goalies, facing NHL-level shots has been close to impossible. In the summer in Fredericton, there wasn’t even any ice for Allen to skate on, but he tried other ways to stay sharp. Allen has a machine designed for baseball that will throw balls and he and Jordan Binnington used a computer program that had them focus on moving images.
“You try to keep your eyes focused as best possible,” he said. “Then I’ve got a SKLZ machine, where balls come out at different speeds and with different curves and you try to catch them. I use that for my glove and my blocker. And I shoot a lot of pucks too. I try to incorporate shooting into my work, shooting 150, 100 pucks a day, sometimes with gloves on, sometimes without. I put my skates on, just to get a feel for the blades and feel the edges and I’ve got some artificial ice. It’s not the same, but it’s the best you’ve got and you’ve got to make the most of it.”
Making the most of what you've got isn't a bad slogan going forward.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!