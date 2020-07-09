For Jake Allen, NHL restart is a chance for the Blues to finish business

The new CBA is a four-year extension that would run through the 2025-26 season. It’s a rare case of the NHL and the players association reaching a deal well in advance of the current deal running out, something that was necessitated by the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

“It’s been a really long process,” Allen said. “I was fortunate to try to be involved as much as I could, to listen and understand with the downtime we had. The NHLPA has done an unbelievable job, looking out for the best for the league and for the benefit of the players, trying to get security. … We’re in such a good spot financially, with the fans and the growth of the game, Seattle coming in (as an expansion team), the PA and the league did an unreal job. It’s not an easy thing to do, in the past we’ve seen lockouts, and during a pandemic, there were so many unique circumstances that had to be maneuvered around to make it work, and to do it all virtually, I can only imagine how hard it is. We should be happy about it and I hope the fans are too.”

For the Blues, who went into the pause with the second-most points in the league and the most in the Western Conference, the chance for a second Stanley Cup is real.