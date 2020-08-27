For Perron, the early end to the Blues season stings

The one person to take part in the past two Stanley Cup finals, the series between Washington and Vegas in 2018 and the one between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins in 2019, was sitting in his car in Quebec on Monday, still hurting from missing out on a chance to be there for a third year in a row.
Blues forward David Perron had been with Vegas in 2018 for their unexpected and ultimately unsuccessful expansion-season trip to the final, and then he rejoined the Blues and got to lift the Cup last season. A long postseason had become the new normal for him.
“Honestly I went into this thinking we just weren’t gonna lose,” he said Monday between running errands after returning to the real world. “It hurt me so much when we lost. I’ll be honest with you, it took a lot out of me. ... Once you go twice you feel like you’re never gonna leave that place, and you want to work as hard as you can to stay there.”
The Blues left that place on Saturday morning after their unceremonious exit on Friday night in a 6-2 loss to Vancouver in Game 6 of their first-round series. All told, the Blues played 10 games in the NHL bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, and they looked like the team that won the Stanley Cup last season in maybe 2½ of them total.
When the Blues got back to St. Louis on Saturday afternoon, Perron quickly headed back to Canada so he could be reunited with his family, with the intention to immediately turn around and return to St. Louis. It’s a weird byproduct of the coronavirus-induced schedule the NHL is playing right now: Perron is hurrying back so his five-year-old son can start school in St. Louis.
“The toughest thing (in the bubble) was you didn’t get to talk to (your family) as much as you’d like,” he said, “but they were supportive. Everyone was supportive for us to try and get that second Cup. We didn’t play the way we’d like and at the end of the day, that’s what’s very disappointing to me. It doesn’t sit well still. It’s very hard to understand how we couldn’t really just follow up our game. At certain times we had really, really, really good spurts and then for the next time it wasn’t so good. Disappointing.”
The distraction of family life will be a good one because, as Perron found over the weekend, watching the rest of the playoffs will not be providing any respite from the end of the Blues’ Stanley Cup defense.
“I watched the first two periods of the Vancouver-Vegas game yesterday and turned it off,” Perron said. “It still opened up the wound again that I was disappointed that we lost. I feel like we should have won that series.
“You see the energy that Vegas has got right now. They can go through anything if they keep that up. It’s pretty unique, it’s pretty special to see that and it is a tough, tough time to get yourself going at times. Maybe some guys (on the Blues) felt that way, I’m not exactly sure. But you’ve got to find a way to do it within the group on the bench and not wait for anything else on the outside, because obviously there’s no crowd, there’s no nothing. The pressure of the games is a lot different than usual. When you go into a game in Winnipeg, let’s say, you know how hard it is gonna be. The crowd is going to be on top of you, you’ve got to manage all that. This one you just had to go on and play and we didn’t do a good enough job to manage that part.”
The Blues next season won’t look like the Blues this season. If Alex Pietrangelo is still here, that means at least two other well-paid players will be gone. If the supporting cast is back in full, it means the team’s captain is somewhere else. A first-round exit may inspire general manager Doug Armstrong to make other moves. Still, Perron thinks the team will still have what it takes to be contenders.
“I think we should feel really comfortable with our group,” he said. “We just have to believe in our team identity. When we did it against Vancouver — you look at the Corsi, all that stuff, the puck possession time — we were killing them, but we just didn’t do it long enough in that wave after wave.”
Perron also still has what it takes. His 48 goals over the past two seasons are the most he’s had in consecutive seasons at any point in his career, and both seasons came after he turned 30. He appeared in every game this season, though he said he had some “hockey-related” things to be looked at in the offseason that could require “procedures.”
“People always worry about guys when they get into the 30s, how their game’s gonna go,” Perron said, “and it’s been interesting for me so far the first two years of my 30s so I really want to keep improving. For the first time I was basically more on the first power-play unit, on five-on-threes and four-on-threes and in overtime, three-on-three. I really never had that if you look at my career, I never really have that consistently. As a player that’s something you really want to have.”
