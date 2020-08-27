For Perron, the early end to the Blues season stings

“The toughest thing (in the bubble) was you didn’t get to talk to (your family) as much as you’d like,” he said, “but they were supportive. Everyone was supportive for us to try and get that second Cup. We didn’t play the way we’d like and at the end of the day, that’s what’s very disappointing to me. It doesn’t sit well still. It’s very hard to understand how we couldn’t really just follow up our game. At certain times we had really, really, really good spurts and then for the next time it wasn’t so good. Disappointing.”

“You see the energy that Vegas has got right now. They can go through anything if they keep that up. It’s pretty unique, it’s pretty special to see that and it is a tough, tough time to get yourself going at times. Maybe some guys (on the Blues) felt that way, I’m not exactly sure. But you’ve got to find a way to do it within the group on the bench and not wait for anything else on the outside, because obviously there’s no crowd, there’s no nothing. The pressure of the games is a lot different than usual. When you go into a game in Winnipeg, let’s say, you know how hard it is gonna be. The crowd is going to be on top of you, you’ve got to manage all that. This one you just had to go on and play and we didn’t do a good enough job to manage that part.”