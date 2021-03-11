For the Blues, and the rest of the NHL, a weird year under the shadow of COVID

Blues defenseman Torey Krug was with Boston at the time. Krug missed the Bruins game on March 10 because of an injury but practiced on March 11. Then came the rude awakening of March 12.

“We showed up for practice,” he said, “and everybody was sent home and the question was always, when are we coming back? Guys are trying to stay in shape. It was difficult, but it was just a weird time. Obviously, it's still affecting our day-to-day lives today.”

Until the NBA stopped its season, it appeared that sports were hoping they could dance around the virus. The NHL had stopped allowing reporters into dressing rooms — interviews would be done from 6 feet away in an interview room — and teams, including the Blues, were working on ways to safely have fans in their buildings. San Jose and Columbus had, like the NCAA basketball tournament, taken the seemingly extreme step at the time of preparing to play games in empty buildings. Soon, even those steps were clearly not enough.

How long it would last, nobody knew. Perron said he figured it would be a while.

“I kind of had a feeling that it was gonna last more than a couple of weeks, like some people were hoping,” he said. “I decided to go home (to Canada) as soon as I could knowing that, most likely we would be shut down.”