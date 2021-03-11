For the Blues, and the rest of the NHL, a weird year under the shadow of COVID

On the morning of March 12, 2020, the Blues boarded their chartered jet to fly home to St. Louis after playing the Anaheim Ducks the night before. When they took off, next up for them was a game the next day against San Jose at the Enterprise Center. But about 90 minutes into their flight, they became, like the rest of the league, a team without a game. The NHL had pushed the pause button on their season.
The decision by the NHL to halt the season was inevitable. The night before, the Blues had been one of the last teams in North America to play. The NBA had abruptly paused its season that night after Utah’s Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus, but the NHL let the games scheduled for that evening go on. The Blues game ended at 9:28 p.m. in Anaheim, and two other games would finish up by the top of the hour. That would be the last anyone saw of the NHL for a while.
“It’s hard to believe we’ve all been at this for a year and we’re still not done,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Thursday.
“I didn't really know a lot (about the situation) to be honest with you,” said Blues coach Craig Berube, “but I knew that they're not going to play with this going on. Other leagues were shutting down, they're gonna follow suit and they probably should. It was probably the right call at the time to shut everything down.”
“Obviously, pretty crazy,” said Blues forward David Perron.
Blues defenseman Torey Krug was with Boston at the time. Krug missed the Bruins game on March 10 because of an injury but practiced on March 11. Then came the rude awakening of March 12.
“We showed up for practice,” he said, “and everybody was sent home and the question was always, when are we coming back? Guys are trying to stay in shape. It was difficult, but it was just a weird time. Obviously, it's still affecting our day-to-day lives today.”
Until the NBA stopped its season, it appeared that sports were hoping they could dance around the virus. The NHL had stopped allowing reporters into dressing rooms — interviews would be done from 6 feet away in an interview room — and teams, including the Blues, were working on ways to safely have fans in their buildings. San Jose and Columbus had, like the NCAA basketball tournament, taken the seemingly extreme step at the time of preparing to play games in empty buildings. Soon, even those steps were clearly not enough.
How long it would last, nobody knew. Perron said he figured it would be a while.
“I kind of had a feeling that it was gonna last more than a couple of weeks, like some people were hoping,” he said. “I decided to go home (to Canada) as soon as I could knowing that, most likely we would be shut down.”
He was right. The NHL didn’t resume play until July 28, more than four months later. In the days leading up to the opening of camp, the Blues had multiple players and a coach test positive for COVID. When the season resumed, the league had gathered the teams that would finish the season into bubbles, self-contained worlds in Edmonton and Toronto where teams would eat, play and sleep and have everything they needed – except, well, their families -- until they were eliminated from the playoffs. The NHL would crown the Tampa Bay Lightning as champions on Sept. 28, two months later, in an empty building. It was considered a success to finish the season, but not very enjoyable for everyone other than the Lightning.
“Going through the summer, the bubble and everything was another unique experience,” Perron said. “Something that you never want to have to go through again.”
“The NHL did a good job of getting hockey back in the bubble and handing out the Stanley Cup,” Berube said. “We're here playing again so it was handled really well I thought.”
The late finish to the 2019-20 season meant a late start to the 2020-21 season, which didn’t get underway until Jan. 13 and was shortened from 82 to 56 games. The '20-21 season started to look a bit iffy in February, when the league’s list of players who could not compete because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols swelled to 59. But the count is now down to five (though up from three earlier in the week). Bettman said Thursday that he was optimistic the 2021-22 season would be “pretty darn close to normal, if not fully at normal.”
The Blues are one of 13 teams allowing fans in and six more are in the process of doing it. All are still at pretty small capacities — Dallas, not surprisingly, has the biggest crowds, averaging 4,091 fans. It's nowhere near enough to satisfy the bottom line for the teams, but it’s a start.
While the league has chosen to go without a bubble this season — though with the Canadian border closed, how the playoffs will be handled is still up in the air — it has asked players to stay home as much as possible, with little contact outside their teammates and families. Players have been told to have groceries delivered rather than having a family member go to the store. Team meetings are held online as much as possible, and when teams are on the road, players are pretty much limited to the hotel and the arena. It has not been easy on the players, but they’ve had it better than a lot of people.
“We're pretty fortunate in this,” Perron said. “At the end of the day, we get to do what we do right now. I’ve got a lot of buddies, friends, who have got businesses, restaurants, whatever. They're grinding, they're working hard to stay afloat and keep their things going. So I wish them well.”
“We don't know what's going to happen in the future,” said Berube, handling worldly issues in the much the way he handles his team. “Just focus on right now. That’s all we can do is focus on now and just try to do the best we can."