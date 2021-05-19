Forest Supervisor signs decision for Crane Lake

At the signing, Commissioner Scaggs shared how happy he was to hear that the lake will one day be restored to its full capacity of 100 acres.

“It was always a popular place for people to come fish in kayaks and jon boats, and I am looking forward to it being that way again,” Scaggs said.

After serious safety issues with the dams were identified, engineering studies at the site began in 2014. The lake was then drawn down for public safety in 2015. Since then, multiple public meetings were held, more engineering studies were conducted at the site, and public scoping occurred. After reviewing all the information, the decision was made to select an alternative that keeps the water surface at 100 acres, can handle waterflow rates associated with a probable maximum flood event, and resist effects of a maximum probable earthquake.

Becky Ewing is the District Ranger for Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District and has been since 2013.

“I have been working with the Ironton and Fredericktown communities and with user groups since the issues were first identified in 2013, and I am so glad we have this decision so we can get this project started on the ground,” Ewing said.