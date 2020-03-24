Former Mizzou football coach Woody Widenhofer dies at 77

Widenhofer came to Missouri with the jewelry to prove he could revive the Tigers' football program. As a four-time Super Bowl champion assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the former Mizzou player brought his defensive know-how to the Tigers in 1985.

From 1985-88, Widenhofer was 12-31-1 in four seasons at Mizzou as a first-time college head coach. A Mizzou linebacker under Dan Devine from 1961-64, he became the first alum to take over as head coach since Don Faurot when Mizzou hired him away from the USFL’s Oklahoma Outlaws.

Mizzou had fired Warren Powers following a 3-7-1 finish in 1984, the program's first losing season in seven years, after which Widenhofer quickly became the leading candidate for the job. Prior to his one season in the USFL, Widenhofer made his mark as one of the NFL's top defensive assistants, spending a decade with the Steelers, including five seasons (1979-83) as coordinator.

"He came in with a pro mentality that if you produced you played," Whelihan said. "That was the bottom line with him. ... He wasn’t a ball-buster. He wasn’t one of those coaches from the ’50s or ’60s where he got in your face and grabbed your facemask and yelled and cursed at you."