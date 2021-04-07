Former Mizzou guard Drew Buggs hopes to extend career, enters transfer portal

Another couple dozen reported men’s basketball players entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, including former Missouri point guard Drew Buggs, who hopes to play for a third college team as a sixth-year player.

Buggs came to Mizzou last summer after spending four years at Hawaii, where he redshirted his first season then set the school record for career assists over the next three years. The Long Beach, California, native could opt to play somewhere closer to his family on the West Coast. Buggs confirmed his portal entry in a text message Wednesday.

Under normal circumstances, Buggs’ college eligibility would have expired after this past season, but the NCAA granted every player an extra year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a graduate transfer this past season, he came off the bench in all 26 games, averaging 1.8 points and 1.9 assists per game. As point guard Xavier Pinson’s backup, Buggs was rarely a scoring threat, shooting just 20% from 3-point range.

He was not expected to return to the Tigers next season and his plans to transfer won’t change Mizzou’s roster plans for 2021-22. Cuonzo Martin has two open scholarships for next season. The Tigers are brining in eight newcomers, five freshmen and three Division I transfers, and continue to shop the transfer market to fill out the roster.