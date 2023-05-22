A dog at the Park Hills Pound and three dogs at the Farmington Pound and are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male mixed breed dog, approximately 45 pounds, has been in the pound for more than three months and we just cannot figure out why. He has a sweet disposition and gets along well with other dogs. If you're looking for a new furry family member, please consider this good boy!

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Female mixed breed dog has been at the pound for around a month. She's a small/medium sized dog that weighs around 35-40 pounds. She loves people and gets along well with other dogs.

Male mixed breed dog is a year old. Picked up as a stray, he is a friendly pup who gets along with people and other dogs. He's nervous and sad at the pound.

Male Cattle Dog mix is a handsome guy, but a little skittish. Still, he warms up given a little time.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.