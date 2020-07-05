Four Blues players, one coach have tested positive for COVID-19, per source

Daly said the proposed Phase 3 (training camp) protocol “will certainly employ enhanced precautions and mitigation measures, but we are also relying on the structure and rigor of mandatory training camp activities to provide perhaps a less risky environment than a collection of voluntary skates, some being held inside our Phase 2 ‘safe haven’, and some engaged in outside.”

One curious and potentially troubling aspect of Centene is that it is a community-use facility available to youth and adult teams, as well as figure skaters. There are three indoor rinks in the facility, and the Blues have a private entrance to the rink they use (and their locker room and meeting space).

During the coronavirus pandemic, Centene was first re-opened to the general public on a limited basis June 15 for private ice rentals. On June 29, team workouts and practices were allowed for youth teams (and presumably adult teams as well). Fans also were allowed to attend practices, with face masks/coverings mandatory inside the facility.

Some of those youth teams practice on the same rink used by the Blues, although they’re obviously not allowed in the Blues’ locker room or team meeting area, which potentially could expose all parties to coronavirus.