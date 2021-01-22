Four games in: Berube, Blues searching for team identity

Just four games in, it’s apparent this is a faster, quicker St. Louis Blues team. A more highly-skilled Blues team. And it’s not just because of the emergence of Jordan Kyrou.
Newcomers Mike Hoffman and Torey Krug can skate. Robert Thomas and Oskar Sundqvist look quicker. And defenseman Justin Faulk is taking a much more aggressive approach offensively.
Flash back to December 2019. After a workmanlike shutout victory in Chicago, a couple of Blues joked about being a boring team. Boring perhaps, but highly effective.
Fast forward to Monday night against San Jose and the Blues were anything but boring. They went up-and-down the ice, in a wide-open, free-wheeling contest with the Sharks. The Blues looked perfectly comfortable playing this style, rallying for a 5-4 victory.
Is this the direction the Blues are heading?
Yes and no. Coach Craig Berube doesn’t mind aggressive offense. He’s got nothing against the transition game. In fact, he encourages it. But he can’t stand track meets on ice, with no real concern for defense or checking or puck management.
“That’s some of the stuff we’re dealing with here, trying to find our identity a little bit,” Berube said. “I don’t mind a rush game as long as it’s good decisions and we make good puck decisions.
“We do have more speed in our lineup for sure with some of our younger guys and all around. So we’re a faster team, which is going to help off the rush.
“There’s going to be times where you have opportunities to make a play off the rush to the net, and there’s times where you don’t. We’ve just got to be better at making those decisions.”
The Blues may be searching for their identity, but right now they’re a split personality. Each of their four games have been different in a 2-1-1 start. The season opener, a 4-1 victory over Colorado, was pretty much classic Blues — strong defense and forechecking, grinding away, outworking the opponent.
Game 2 was a loss of historic proportions, 8-0 to the Avalanche, and an abomination is just about every way imaginable.
Then came Game 3 against San Jose, and that 5-4 thrill ride.
And most recently came Wednesday’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Sharks. There was good defense for the most part, excellent goaltending from Jordan Binnington, a flash or two of speed and verve. But mostly a steady parade of Blues to the penalty box.
San Jose had its share of penalties, too, so it all made for a scrambled, disjointed game, with the Blues hanging by a thread down the stretch. To wit, they were outshot 17-3 in the third period.
Berube was in full “Grumpy Chief” mode after the contest.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that aren’t skating and not competing hard enough,” he grumbled at one point.
The key, then, is to somehow mesh the flash-and-dash with the old-school Blues. Can style co-exist with structure? Can you grind and fly at the same time? Is that even possible?
“There is obviously more speed and skill,” captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “But I think to go the distance, it’s gonna be the structure, and all being on the same page and our identity. And that’s outworking teams and holding onto the puck at the right times and learning how to wear teams down.
“When we do that, I think the other stuff will come. But a lot of it’s establishing our game right away. When those opportunities arise to make a play, we’ll do it. But it starts with: We have an identity and you go from there.”
The Blues have discussed these things as a team. In fact, Brayden Schenn said they discussed it Wednesday morning, prior to the second San Jose game.
“We have maybe guys with more speed, more skill,” Schenn said. “We are a quicker team, no doubt about it. But I think when you look at the real big picture, speed and skill I don’t think win you a championship
“I think what we’ve seen from two years ago, or having a winning recipe last year, yeah, that helps our team. But I think we have to continue to buy into our team system, and what wins us hockey games. And that’s defense first, taking care of the puck, puck possession, managing the puck. And then speed and skill take over after that.”
So the idea seems to be to incorporate the speed and skill without sacrifice too much of the Blues’ bedrock structure, and that process may take a while.
In the meantime, there are other meat-and-potatoes issues to address:
• On special teams, the power play remains skunked for the season — 0-for-14 — and the first unit in particular just can’t get into rhythm. The penalty kill bounced back with a 7-for-7 performance Wednesday after an atrocious start to the season. Are things solved here? Maybe. Maybe not.
• The O’Reilly line needs to get going. It has yet to score a goal in four games; it never went more than three games without one of its members getting a goal over the entire 2019-20 season (regular season and playoffs).
• Overall, the Blues need to get more people involved on the scoresheet. Kyrou, Schenn, Faulk, and Sundqvist have scored two goals apiece. The rest of the roster combined has scored two goals.
“It’s early in the year and we’re coming together as a team,” Binnington said. “It’s a unique season, there’s some different situations. I think we’re adapting as we go. We got a good group of guys, good leadership. Once we start clicking a little bit, it’ll all come together. We just gotta keep working and stay focused.”