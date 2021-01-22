Four games in: Berube, Blues searching for team identity

“I think what we’ve seen from two years ago, or having a winning recipe last year, yeah, that helps our team. But I think we have to continue to buy into our team system, and what wins us hockey games. And that’s defense first, taking care of the puck, puck possession, managing the puck. And then speed and skill take over after that.”

So the idea seems to be to incorporate the speed and skill without sacrifice too much of the Blues’ bedrock structure, and that process may take a while.

In the meantime, there are other meat-and-potatoes issues to address:

• On special teams, the power play remains skunked for the season — 0-for-14 — and the first unit in particular just can’t get into rhythm. The penalty kill bounced back with a 7-for-7 performance Wednesday after an atrocious start to the season. Are things solved here? Maybe. Maybe not.

• The O’Reilly line needs to get going. It has yet to score a goal in four games; it never went more than three games without one of its members getting a goal over the entire 2019-20 season (regular season and playoffs).

• Overall, the Blues need to get more people involved on the scoresheet. Kyrou, Schenn, Faulk, and Sundqvist have scored two goals apiece. The rest of the roster combined has scored two goals.

“It’s early in the year and we’re coming together as a team,” Binnington said. “It’s a unique season, there’s some different situations. I think we’re adapting as we go. We got a good group of guys, good leadership. Once we start clicking a little bit, it’ll all come together. We just gotta keep working and stay focused.”

