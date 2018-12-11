LAS VEGAS — While the Cardinals, ever pragmatic, have certainly tried to build a roster with options in the outfield and insurance should one of their highest-paid players not emerge from the crater of 2018, they don’t want Dexter Fowler to worry about any of the messiness, any of those alternatives that might locker nearby.
Going forward, the team wants his focus on getting back.
“He sees himself as an everyday player,” said John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations. “I want him to chase that carrot. I want him to be someone who shows up to camp who wants that everyday role.”
The Cardinals completed the first day of business at the winter meetings in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Monday like almost every other team in baseball — still chasing their wants, weighing their needs, and trying to figure out a shorter route to their hotel rooms. The Cardinals have a shopping list and they have a wish list, the latter of which features Fowler, prominently. The Cardinals have found the free-agent market for lefty relievers thinner than they want and the trade market “limited,” according to Mozeliak. They would like a lefthanded hitter for the bench, but have explored outfielders and infielders so they can decide after they determine whether they are trading Jose Martinez or Jedd Gyorko, or neither. The idea of selling a backup catcher role on a team with a catcher who always plays remains as difficult as ever.
Asked if he had any in-person meetings planned with free-agent players — like rock star outfielder Bryce Harper is holding in his hometown of Vegas — Mozeliak shook his head.
“Patience,” he said, “is something we can take advantage of.”
This past week’s trade for six-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt has purchased the Cardinals some time to survey the market. Mozeliak admitted Monday, in the team’s suite, that if the Cardinals didn’t complete a trade for Goldschmidt before the winter meetings he was doubtful it would happen at all — and their days would be busier. Patience is also required because of past investments. There was a trade and there will be signings, but one of the additions the Cardinals still believe could shape their 2019 is already on the roster: Fowler.
“If we were to open today, assuming he is what we think he is physically, yes, he would get that opportunity to start,” Mozeliak said. “Obviously, we are still a few months away from spring training, so there is a lot of work that needs to be done. As we are having this conversation, understand our expectations are that he understand what has to be accomplished between now and the time we get to Jupiter (Fla.). We are certainly bullish on his coming into camp and reverting back to what we saw two years ago.”
With the winter meetings in Fowler’s backyard, the Cardinals had head trainer Adam Olsen visit the switch-hitting outfielder in person this week.
His report, as Fowler shared on social media, was positive.
Fowler, who missed two months of this past season with a fractured foot, was cleared for baseball activities this past week and he will increase his baseball work in the coming month. He can, as Mozeliak said, “start putting his foot on the gas and pushing.”
Health is only the beginning.
Fowler, 32, had a 2018 season that is a statistical trench on the back of his baseball card. He hit .180 with a .278 on-base percentage and a .298 slugging percentage. These weren’t just career lows. They were career anchors. His performance in 90 games sank his career OBP from .366 to .360, his career OPS from .794 to .780. He was one of the least-productive position players in the majors, and he later acknowledged how that wore on him. Fowler insisted that his struggles were not the result of a physical ailment, and asked multiple times through the season he said the foot troubles of 2017 had vanished. He described how “mental issues” dragged on him, and it became clear later those were the result of how he was used and the doubt he felt emanating from the manager’s office.
“Once he got off to that slow start, it was trying to do too much,” Mozeliak said. “Are there underlying themes if you want to cut through some of the numbers? I’m sure you can draw some conclusions. But in terms of the way we are looking at it, in terms of a fresh start for him under new leadership in the dugout, and I think he’s very optimistic at where this is headed.”
The Cardinals have delivered each player an individualized plan for their offseason, and included in that is some analytics about their performance and areas they could improve. For Fowler, the focus is health, but the Cardinals also want Fowler to improve some of the strength and mobility that he lacked at times this past year. Fowler will continue to switch-hit, Mozeliak said. In his past three seasons, Fowler has a .784 OPS from the left side and a .763 OPS from the right, though that gap widened this past summer.
Mozeliak said there was “physical,” “medical,” and also the analytic information offered to Fowler in hopes it “triggers something to successfully work on.”
Two years ago at the winter meetings, the Cardinals wooed Fowler with a five-year, $82.5-million offer, pushing ahead of Toronto and other suitors with that fifth year. The idea was to install Fowler in center field and at leadoff and watch the lineup crackle. A year later, Fowler had a career-best 18 homers but had moved down in the lineup and was now the Cardinals’ right fielder. The plan changed. Then it went awry.
The Cardinals have situated Martinez and rookie Tyler O’Neill as possible right fielders headed into the season. Either could be a righthanded-hitting complement to Fowler — or a replacement. The Cardinals have not abandoned the free-agent market for outfielders entirely, though chasing after an option like Michael Brantley would involve more moves, including one with Fowler, than just a signing. The Cardinals are leery of the length of contract Harper, a former MVP and right fielder, is out to command, but recognize the rarity of a player like him in the open market. Mozeliak described Monday how they can look in a variety of directions in the coming weeks because the Goldschmidt trade bought them that time.
They want to believe a move already made bought them a right fielder.
“I think Dex has a lot of pride,” Mozeliak said. “He certainly wants to come back and show what he is capable of doing. We invested heavily in that, and so we are very hopeful that will be the outcome.”
