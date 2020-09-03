Fowler goes to IL with stomach ailment

CINCINNATI — Out of heightened concern for how medication he needs to combat a persisting stomach ailment might compromise his immune system, the Cardinals placed outfielder Dexter Fowler on the injured list and had him return to St. Louis to be away from the team.

“Given that we are in the COVID environment, we thought it would make sense to give him some time away,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “Ultimately his health is what our biggest concern is.”

Fowler has been dealing with an illness and discomfort for several weeks, and he’s had to change his diet which also contributed to some fatigue, the team revealed. That was one of the reasons why he departed games Monday and Tuesday early. The decision was made Wednesday morning for him to have what the team called a more “aggressive” treatment, and the team felt it was best not to have him traveling and in a way possibly exposed to the coronavirus while he recovered.

The team did not disclose the specific nature of Fowler’s ailment, but he has dealt with a similar issue in the past. And in 2014, with Houston, he was hospitalized with gastroenteritis.

The Cardinals plan on Fowler missing at least two weeks.

“Dex’s heart has been really on display for his teammates and our team, because he’s really, really done everything possible he could do to remain and compete with us,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He has been able to do this longer than I thought he might be able to do it. He exhausted everything to allow himself to stay.”

By rule, the Cardinals were able to place Fowler on the COVID-19 injury list because of the risk presented by the virus. That allowed them to add Rangel Ravelo to the active and 40-man rosters without another move. The Cardinals also swapped lefty Rob Kaminsky, on his 26th birthday, onto the active roster for reliever Ryan Meisinger.

With two RBIs on Tuesday and two homers this past weekend, Fowler has added to his season as the club’s most-productive outfielder.

Fowler’s absence frees up an additional spot in the outfield. Tommy Edman has a sublease on starts in the outfield, and rookie Dylan Carlson is set to start regularly. Lane Thomas, Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader will see increased at-bats. Shildt spoke with them recently to assure them they don’t have to fill the box score to start, just be steady.

“I don’t need them to feel like they’ve got to go out and absolutely kill it every single night to get another chance,” the manager said. “But the fact of the matter is if we see good at-bats and we see productive at-bats and we see good play in other areas that help us win baseball games, guys will get more opportunities.”

Carlson gets a ‘reset’

For the first time in his young career two days passed for Carlson without a start, and the idea was to get him away from the grind, into the batting cage, and alleviate the burden of results for a moment. Shildt called it a “reset” for the 21-year-old.

Over the weekend, Carlson tumbled into a one-for-12 pothole that included four strikeouts, and he went a week without a walk. A few days away from the lineup allows for him to work on adjustments outside of the competition. The rookie had some indicators of imminent production — hard-hit rates, exit velocity, encouraging peripheral stats — but has also faced a curious welcome to the majors.

Sixty percent of the pitches he’s seen have been off-speed.

A fourth of the pitches have been breaking balls.

“He gets to break into the big leagues, hits a lot of balls at people, has a lot of quality at-bats,” Shildt said. “Based on his freshness, we really need him to play every day. And then he got pitched as tough as anybody in Major League Baseball. It’s like Major League Baseball got together and said, ‘We’re going to throw this guy nothing but breaking balls.’ Pitched him tougher than anybody in the league. Step back. See the game. Take a little break from it, and then get back to it at some point.”

Carlos Martinez, etc.

Continuing his attempt to return to the team as a starter, Carlos Martinez was scheduled to throw around four innings in a simulated game Wednesday at Springfield, Mo. That sets his schedule to make a start in St. Louis next week and not Saturday as part of the doubleheader at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals have announced Jack Flaherty (Friday) and Adam Wainwright (a DH game Saturday) as the starters vs. the Cubs, with other assignments to follow.

The team had previously advertised Daniel Ponce de Leon’s return to the team as the 29th man for the doubleheader, but the Cardinals insist their plans are “fluid.”

The Cardinals intend to shift to a six-man rotation with the addition of Martinez in the coming week. That will brace the team for a stretch of six doubleheaders in 13 days and seven scheduled doubleheaders for this month.

Andrew Miller (shoulder) could join the team at some point during this weekend’s series against the Cubs. After some alarm this past week because of soreness in his elbow, Kodi Whitley (elbow, forearm) could contribute to this season, Shildt said. Whitley has continued a throwing program at the Springfield camp as the calendar shortens.

“We’ll see how that progresses,” Shildt said. “He’s still got an opportunity.”