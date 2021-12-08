Fredericktown Christian Church Christmas Events

The Fredericktown Christian Church has announced three special events this holiday season.

Caroling on the Square will be at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 12. Everyone is welcome to join in the signing. Soup and chili will be served afterwards at the church.

The annual Live Nativity will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 19 and 20 in front of the church. The community is invited to view the scene but is also welcome to stand for a half hour shift in costume.

The Christmas Eve Communion, where all are welcome at the Lord's Table, is at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0