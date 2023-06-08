The Fredericktown FFA chapter recently partnered with Agriculture Education on the Move™ (AEOTM) to help educate third-grade students at Fredericktown Intermediate School about the agriculture in their lives.
AEOTM, a program of Missouri Farmers Care Foundation (MFCF), is a proactive, educational program that brings agricultural-based knowledge to elementary classrooms statewide. Through this 10-week ag literacy program younger students learned about crops, livestock, soil and water conservation, nutrition and careers from passionate, trained FFA educators. These FFA student leaders presented agricultural topics through engaging activities and lessons while developing their speaking and leadership skills.
“We believe by working together we can achieve more,” AEOTM program director Heather Fletcher said. “We work with commodity checkoff groups and organizations to bring quality resources to the classroom in a way that engages students. Working with FFA chapters allows high school students to gain valuable experience as educators while reaching youth in their communities.”
FHS FFA students Sydney Feltz and Ashley Avalos were the instructors for AEOTM this year. Twenty-five third-grade students at Fredericktown Intermediate School received STEM-focused lessons, along with coordinating hands-on activities which involved making bread, butter, corn plastic, soybean necklaces, feed rations, soil profiles and more. These firsthand experiences provided a fun and interactive way of learning while meeting classroom curriculum objectives. Third graders got to meet real Missouri farm families. In addition, they learned about the dedication, compassion, sacrifice and work ethic necessary to maintain a farm.
AEOTM is a component of Madison County’s Agri-Ready Designation. Missouri Farmers Care’s Agri-Ready County Designation launched in December 2015 as a voluntary connection between Missouri counties and the Missouri Farmers Care (MFC) organization as a whole. Agri-Ready County Designation recognizes and builds on the impact of family farmers and agri-businesses as key contributors to our economy and the quality of life in our communities.
“The entire community benefits from Agri-Ready Designation as local third graders experience the thrill of germinating seeds, understanding the basics of how their food is produced and seeing, many for the first time, the agriculture all around them,” said Ashley McCarty, MFC executive director. “We appreciate the efforts of FFA leaders spending time sharing their knowledge and passion of agriculture with elementary students in their community.”
The AEOTM program is funded through Missouri Farmers Care, a coalition of more than 40 Missouri agriculture groups, including support from Missouri soybean farmers and their checkoff and the MFA Oil Foundation.
Missouri Farmers Care is a joint effort by Missouri's agriculture community to stand together for the men and women who provide the food and jobs on which our communities depend. The coalition of more than 40 leading Missouri agricultural groups promotes the growth of Missouri agriculture and rural communities through coordinated communication, education and advocacy. Missouri Farmers Care Foundation enables Missourians to understand the influence and importance of agriculture in their daily lives by serving as the centralized hub of the unified educational programs, awards, and hunger relief efforts of Missouri's agricultural community. www.MOFarmersCare.com