Fredericktown Second Grade
Capone's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a hot wheels track and a red remote control ford truck and a tablit to Santa thank you.
Love, Easton Adams
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL set and i want a stop woch and i bo love bros.
Love, Maddie Barnes
Dear Santa,
Awesome blossem, sparkley critters, our generation retro hot dog cart. american girl doll. purse. elf on the shelf. and a bike. thank you I love you
Love, Elaina Barron
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablet, a horse set, a hoverboard, and bath stuff plus make up. Your reindeer are cool. I hope you enjoy the cookies I'll make you. Could you also leave me a momma cow and baby cow? Love you, stay warm!
Love, Kahleesi Clark
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. Please bring me a camera for Christmas. Also, I would like a lol doll, Wabble ball and a hover board. Thank you Santa.
Love, Alayna Dobler
Dear Santa,
I would love for you to bring me a toy uniform that I can ride. I also would like all the unicorn stuff for my room. A new pair of headphones boots, and some new clothes. That's all I can think of now, but any thing you bring will be great! I guess I should ask you to bring something for my brother and sister too. And we will all leave cookies and milk for you.
Love, Chloe Edward
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa Clos and I want a kithin sat and a sam amarkin dolls klaes.
Love, Kylee Jones
Dear Santa,
This year I want to get big remote control car, a xbox and new shoes. I have bin a good boy.
Love, Liam Kelley
Dear Santa,
I hope every kid has a very good Christmas. This year I would like 3 boxes of hot wheels, and a tablet, and a few monster trucks.
Love, Bentlee Linder
Dear Santa,
I want a nel pone and I want walit with rel une and I want a wagin and I want some new clothes and I want my awn soda to drank and I want a barbe dal haus and I want a lunch backs and I want a bike.
Love, Aubre Miller
Dear Santa,
I would like a wish puppy, and a barbie house, and a fourwheeler. Thank you!
Love, Olive Newland
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control dinosaur and a laser tag game and video game and buzz lightyear and woody and a batman fidget.
Love, Austin Peters
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a 4wheeler, mini razor, cowboy boots, mini grader, electric scooter, and a tablet. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Brody Roberts
Dear Santa,
I was good I want a new tablet, a turkey plunky and a picachu with a pokemon ball. I will give you cookie.
Love, Emma Standage
Dear Santa,
I wont a doll house, I wont a queen doll. I wont a new bike. I wont a carriage. I wont a little car. I wont a new bo. I wont a scarf. I wont a tea set. I wont a little Bawnsey house.
Love, Charlee Thomas
Dear Santa,
LOL Pets, sperit brush, monsth hi doll head, lip glos, horsis, tablet, wath, drom lol, campis, bac bac.
Love, Jazmin Womble
Forister's Class
Dear Santa,
Tre house, four wheeler, basket ball court, toy fishing game, plastic screen for bed, you tube channel, tablet with head phones, phone, bow and arrow gun.
Love, Bentley Bess
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year and I want a LOL glamper, barbie mermaid family, and jojo barbie car.
Love, Isabella Reimann
Dear Santa,
I wuunt a truck, I wuunt a dirt bike, I wuunt iphone, I wuunt a dune bugy, I wuunt a nerf gun thut shoot. tablet prpuer gtg5,
Love, Noah Oatman
Dear Santa,
Huvere bord, iphone 11, boots, puppye and dog, cat and citey, culring books, a reborn, reborn close, books and close, moove of durty dansing. Thank you Santa!!!!
Love, Tinley
Dear Santa,
I would like a chromebook and bluetooth and a dirtbike and that is it.
Love, Aidan
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I want a tablet and a cruz frowm cars 3.
Love, Mason Aldridge
Dear Santa,
My is Duncan. i would like super mario maker, and super mario 3D world, and a nitendo switch. I hope every kid is on the good list. Can you please bring my brother landon wrestling stuff. And my mom and dad something two. And don't forget Jensen and Hendrix. Thank you.
Love, Duncan
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL Winter Disco, and a LOL Big Sister, a very soft blanket, a pet horse, an American girl doll that is pretty, a pet pug, a NINTENDO SWITCH, Disney plus, New Boots, a tablet and I want a bunch of SNOW! Please send me back my ELF (China), I miss her!
Love, Mikenna Koch
Dear Santa,
I want Barbies. I also want clothes. I also want dolls. I also want dollhouse. I also want toy car. I also want candy.
Love, Nevaeh Hiles
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a laptop. I would also like a kitten. A new back pack. A horse toy, please.
Love, Jessa
Dear Santa,
Can i please have a huber bord and 3 baby alives, a toy bird and a barbie doll, 3 of them, a toy puppy, a real leash, a bone, any toy for my dog.
Love, Addy
Dear Santa,
I would like a bow and arrow. Then I would like my baby brother to come.
Love, Bryson Harris
Dear Santa,
LOL Dolls, Barbies, and clothes a car for my Barbies a Barbie house and a bendy.
Love, Ashlyn
Hudson's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a Battle Bot's Spider Suite, a go cart for home, turkey pot for my mommy, new home for maw maw.
Love, Channing
Dear Santa,
Play phone, baby, barbie house, baby set, same comforter, makeup set, table, shelf, pillows
Love, Madelyn
Dear Santa,
This year I have been really good for Christmas I would like legos, slime, barbies, LOL dolls. and I want barbies cloths, barbie car, barbie camper, play food.
Love, Caylee
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves doing? I have been a really good girl this year. I would really like to have a Nintendo Switch and a game for me and Bubby to play together. Please bring Reed and Elli a new outfit and Molly a unicorn leash. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Keeley Mills
Dear Santa,
I want a watch phone, makeup, new fan, lego, goole spacken, converse, LOL ball, JoJo stuff and a jewelry box. Thank you Santa.
Love, Braelynn Day
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a new go-cart for Christmas I need a new pocket knife to make a bow and arrow with. I also need some new tennis shoes and a new basketball goal. I would like to have a new blanket with the Kansas City Chiefs on it.
Love, Nathanial
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a cowboy truck remoteol contc cop car monster truck with.
Love, Ben
Dear Santa,
Big Nerf gun, big bike with big wheels, remote control 4wheeler, big trampoline, go kart, xbox 360, hoverboard, yamaha TtR50cl Motorcycle, RC car,
Love, Caleb Fellner
Dear Santa,
i want: TV, robots, hot wheels, PJ mask car, watch, Koda wants: Dinos NimBus wants: Bones Thank you Santa
Love, Davidlee
Dear Santa,
I want a new iphone 11 LOL dolls OMG dolls Babytose clove kit, slime nale pollish poopsee rel mone flarp close computer play doey reeses so-wishees pleas
Love, Paislee
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a toy RZR. I would also like to have a shot gun to hunt with my dad please. I will need a tent to sleep in when I go hunting. Please bring my sister a doll and Iphone, and my dad a pistol. We will leave you cookies and milk. Thank you Santa.
Love, Lane Stamp
Dear Santa,
I wish for a folder and roller blades. You better not eat to many cookies. I want a phone grip please.
Love, Allie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like slime, marbles and surprises. I hope all children get toys they want. Santa, I will leave a snack. Happy Birthday Jesus.
Love, Danica Davis
Dear Santa,
XBox 1, Plants vs Zombies, Legos, Dirt Bike, Marshmellow, rc Nerf tank, cat, dog, gucci bc hats
Love, Chase
Dear Santa,
I want a hippopas and Super Mario World and Sonic costume and Luigi's Mansion 3
Love, Asher Musgrove
Dear Santa,
I would be happy if you could bring me a luigi mansion 3 for nintendo switch, a spelligator game, 2 jersery's from my favorite team Houston Texans. Hopkins & JJ Watt plus a zingo game. Please don't forget my 2 brothers.
Love, Arik Pacinda
Sebastian's Class
Dear Santa,
I will like to have a pink rug for my bedroom, slime, coloring books, crayons and markers.
Love, Payton
Dear Santa,
I have been really good. I want a play turkey and a minecraft Steve, I want a Optimus Prime, a play kitchen set and a nice shiny statue of Optimus Prime.
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
My name is Cole Green. I have been good this year. My brother has been good too. I want a kids apple watch, a small TV for my computer, bluetooth headphones, security camera and a new toy for my dog hawk. I love you Santa. thank you.
Love, Cole Greene
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a LOL Bigge vsupvise and barbarbie doll switch tracy the dog I will be sure to leave you cuokies and milk mevru christmas!
Love, Emma Griffon
Dear Santa,
how are you? I would like a skate board, and art set. I have been good.
Love, Makayla Racer
Dear Santa,
I want some cobre books please Santa Claus and I want some makeup to please and and Amarcia Gil dolls and and Amaricia Girl dolls stuf to Santa.
Love, Kimleigh
Dear Santa,
I been some what good this year, I want a barbies and a new bike, some clothes and a unicorn necklace.
Love, Kora Starks
Dear Santa,
I would like a dirt bike and a four wheeler. Santa, could you show me your reindeer? Thank you for bringing kids their presents all over the universe!
Love, Eli Sutton
Dear Santa,
can i have a jump rope and slime and soccer and frozen doll house please.
Love, Lara the good Girl
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote control razor, a nerf gun the sniper one. I would love a slime kit too. Can you bring my mom some cool pens for school. i will leave some cookies and milk. Can you bring my dad a big fire fighter picture.
Love, Connor Clark
Dear Santa,
My name is Sofia. I just want to let you know I'm a good student and a good daughter. and I want to ask for a small request I want LPS toys just a little. I hope you can read all of this.
Love, Sofia Benitez
Dear Santa,
I been a good boy. Could you bring me Play-Doh, Hot wheels, and turtle action figures. My brother Liam a new swing and my sister Charlotte a new baby doll.
Love, Luca Petroff
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I have been very good this year! I would like a cozy critter and a fuzzy wubble and a Hatchimals wow. Thank you Santa Clause!
Love, Janae Myers
Dear Santa,
I would like Pokemon cards and a basketball goal and a basketball and a camera and chair and a Legendary Pokemon card and a Pikachu stuffed animal.
Love, Grant Matthews
Dear Santa,
This year I have been goo. Race car, tablet, fan for my room, cat rug, cat shirt, cat pants, tu lamp, a clock, bucket a plant.
Love, Conners
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a merry christmas. I would like a laptop, RC car, xbox one, roblacks, Ryans mystery egg and some Hot Wheels.
Love, Beck Rehkop
Dear Santa,
What I would like for Christmas is a tablet, LOL kit, Barbie kitchen play set, Treasure X, bouncie ball, beanie babies, squishies, stuffed animal cat, How to Train Your Dragons stuffed animal and clothes. I promise you cookies and milk!
Love, Madalyn Lunsford
Dear Santa,
I would like a swingset tree house, trampoline, I also want a tablet. Some books clothes and slime.
Love, Alyssa
Dear Santa,
I would like pokemon cards, hoverboard, skate board, new tablet, hot wheel track, pokemon-switch games, xbox 360, ps3 controller, ps4, DS, Leos, RC car, laser tag.
Love, Gabe
Slinkard's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL set! Plus an American doll and barbie doll!
Love, Mikayla Basler
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like: Make-up, Jewelry, a cat, LOL Dolls, Plly Pockets, IPhone, clothes, shoes.
Love, Emma Burns
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like a ps4 and some clothes. I would like a new Santa hat. I would like a Spider-man. I would like a Nintendo Swithc. I would like a play homes. I would like a baby cat.
Love, Caden McMeans
Dear Santa,
I hope Suzie comes back safe. I hope she loves Joey. I hope she comes back in the same clothes. I love you Santa.
Love, Willow Boswell
Dear Santa,
I want the new iphone 11. Airpods, phone case and pop socket, apple watch, a dry eras bord and a dry eras marker to. white paper, and thats all that I can think of. think you santa.
Love, Kenzie Rehkop
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like more dress up outfits and a frozen II ice horse. Have a safe trip and Merry Christmas.
Love, Addi Carey
Dear Santa,
I would like two new pairs of boots, I would like a belt, a shirt, and some jeans. I would also like a sing set, Dear Santa I've been good. and my sisters have been good too. Please bring my little sister Steele boots, a belt and a minnie mouse doll. Dear Santa please bring Swayzi a baby doll sir.
Love, Stockton Miller Crass
Dear Santa,
I want a toy vacuum for Christmas and a toy shop for christmas.
Love, Maidsyn Thebeau
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl for Christmas. I want a Doll house and rainbow lava lamp and a cat and I want a rainbow cat doll.
Love, Adriana Steele
Dear Santa,
I have been good and hoping LOL dolls and wedding barbie and ken and boxy girl.
Love, Alaina Jackson
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa all I want for christmas is a nintendo switch.
Love, Autumn Reagan
Dear Santa,
How was your year? I've been a pretty good boy. Am I on the naughty list? I would like an Avengers Tower Lego set and a real Ironman suit. Could you please bring my brother Blake a Lego helicopter and some history books? Is miss Claus doing ok? And how about the reinbeer? I will leave the reindeer plenty of apples and some cookies for you.
Love, Brant Bittle
Dear Santa,
I would like lgos, a fortnite gun, boots, batman stuff, new pajamas, new clothes, new xbox, minecraft games, new shoes and the last thing I want is new costume.
Love, Raylon Finch
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a bibke trining wheels. I would also like a stuffed zebra and doll house.
Love, Arianna Smith
Dear Santa,
What I would like for Christmas this year is, unicorn, go cart, lol balls, poopsies, family to be happy. I also would like is playhouse, a bear, shoes, LOL mirror, lol slippers, dog, basket, big lol ball.
Love, Zoey Hassen
Dear Santa,
Golden nintendo switch, lego Dr. Strange, lego ironman lab set. lego marvel super heros 2 for nintendo switch, a puppy. A scooter a i-phone, detective pikachu, charzardox, a power wheel. Spider-man far from home set jet.
Love, Aidan Peo
Dear Santa,
I would like an Elf on the Shelf. I would like a spit ball gun, nerf guns, and a Christmas tree for my room. I will be a good boy this year.
Love, Liam Hinkle
Dear Santa,
I would like a big truck and tractor. Also, a bull that can buck me off. I have been a good boy this year. We will leave milk and cookies for you!
Love, Ethan Matlock
Dear Santa,
I would like to get an Elsa play set, a cinderella lunchbox, a clapping hand, and a bubble gum machine. I would also love to have an olaf bath set and srub. I will have milk and cookies waiting for you!
Love, Genevieve Rumfelt
Tucker's Class
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote car, a guitar, a picture frame, a science, lab, a game called headbands, a game called boom boom balloon, a new wallet, a new comforter a RC car, a new kid carr, a svidon, I would like headphones.
Love, Rylan
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I would like some legos, Bakugan toys. I also want Power Punch Hulk, Ben 10 yous and Hotwheel city toys. I will leave 9 carrots for the reindeer. I will leave chocolate milk and cookies for you. Have fun and have a safe trip.
Love, Arthur Royer
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would love to have a Lego set, Batman playset that has a batmobile, wentor boots, clown hat. This is all I would want. I will set out cookies and milk carrit for your randeers tell rodof I said Hi and i want him to have a good x-mas tell Mrs. clas I said hi and every one else.
Love, Damon White
Dear Santa,
I want a phone, computer. Thank your elfs for their hard work and your delivery I wish every boy and girl a christmas mircle.
Love, Riley Evans
Dear Santa,
I would battle pass for fortnite 22, goots metal detector, mega Nerf gun, spit boll gun, a ramp, a iPad, a durt bike, a hude a wtor btl, a hoo bike.
Love, Peyton
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Barbie house, Frozen 2 Barbies, a black guineha, and 4 taco pets. Also every one gets presents on Christmas.
Love, Summer Boone
Dear Santa,
Hi, I'm Issak. For Christmas this year, I would like a drone and a hotwheel set, some books to color and some chapter books to read. also some Mario Bro's clothes. Please bring my big sister and little brother some toys to. Thank you Santa!
Love, Issak Reed
Dear Santa,
I wald like to have a shopken dall, fone, LOLs, watch, and a cribaby, gauiutar, and a hachmall.
Love, Leighton McDowell
Dear Santa,
I want batman Legos, so I can make a batman mansion. I also want a x-box 1 and games to go with it. I want carnage Lego set, since I seen it on t.v. Thank you!
Love, Cory Smith
Dear Santa,
How are you and your Reindeer buddies? My little brother Benny and I have been good! Could you bring a foosball table. Also can you bring me a big Jenga and a hoverboard. and maybe some Pokemon cars. Santa, can you also bring Benny that rid-on backhoe we seen at Rural King and a bull that he can ride on, not a real one, a toy one. Thank you Santa! We will leave you some chocolate chip cookies!
Love, Bo
Dear Santa,
I want a will wobot transformr and a Santy robot randir and a huskey and a cat is balck and oran.
Love, Anthony
Dear Santa,
I have bigad good and i want a lol hachuml huvubld book desk younucor that tis ipad and a cort and a cedord a new backpack that has secri pocit the cpootrdr look that nubrs a swimeal and a cat.
Love, Alexis Steer
Dear Santa,
I want a staft anml caat and a dog and a staft anml unkorn and a real babby huskey and huskey foob.
Love, Mariah
Dear Santa,
I would like some slime, make up, alot of squiches, an American Girl doll and some jewelery. I love you and you are so nice!
Love, Emma Neel
Dear Santa,
blaster gun, super blaster water gun, big zebra, farm animals, Dinosaurs, chamanders, mortercycle, blaster mortercycle, 20 puzzels
Love, Skyler
Dear Santa,
I wuld like a Nerf gun. and a xbox live. also I really want money and a disc of the world war II game 3 cell battery for a rc car.
Love, Fred
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a remote control car and a tablet. These are the only things that I really really want for christmas. If I have been extra good could I have some slime balls and new teddy bear.
Love, Terry Foell
Dear Santa,
I am vare good I wot a htchimals I ma mot pike lut samtims I am stuffed unicron for Valkyrie.
Love, Aalijah
