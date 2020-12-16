 Skip to main content
Fredericktown First Grade
Mrs. Jessica Slinkard's Class

Dear Santa,

I would like a remote control jeep, a little toy truck, monster truck, and a house that will open and has furniture in it. i will leave milk and cookies for you.

                                                                        Love, Benson Brewen

Dear Santa,

I would like a monster truck, Bryer horse, American Girl doll clothes, a new phone, and real horse stuff. I will leave milk and cookies for you!

                                                                        Love, Kennedy Buesking

Dear Santa,

I would like a guitar, remote control car, play phone, coloring book, crafts, walkie talkie, building blocks, baby doll, make up, paint crafts, pop beed art.

                                                                        Love, Kinlee Burcham

Dear Santa,

I would like a new joy-con and a new switch and a new toy. I have been a good boy. 

                                                                        Love, Raydan Clubbs

Dear Santa,

Evan two hover boards, two drones, PS5, 2 notendoes, 11 four weelers, 2 iphones and 3 ipads, 3 dirt bikes, 3 husky, 2 poster et mark plier and amogus poster and a freind.

                                                                        Love, Evan Crump

Dear Santa,

I want a automatic nerf gun and a go kart and telescope and a two foot slinky and a lep top and a mario Legos and minecrft Legos.

                                                                        Love, Curtis Gipson

Dear Santa,

Slug pick ax hammer, big epic scar, shiper rilfer, the OG Glider, Theps 5

                                                                        Love, Mason Henson

Dear Santa,

I would like LOL Doll stuff. A real life guinea pig. Some gymnastic stuff, I would also like a new backpack, OMG Dolls. Also, money to buy Christmas for my family. I reckon thats all. Be Safe!

                                                                        Love, Lillyona Hobaugh

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa. I would like a rattle for baby Bella! For baby Grayson a ball. I want a grow baby and Hot Wheel tack. I love you!

                                                                        Love, Destiny Hughes

Dear Santa,

iPod touch, Barbie Food Truck, clothes, animal blanket, toy dog, stuffed animal, new wotrbotl.

                                                                        Love, Avery Jones

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like, lets go pickahu, minecraft, fortnite controller, poster for my walls, pajamas, and a new laptop, and mouse! Oh and a new basketball and football and a new gun. That is all.

                                                                        Love, Hoyt Lindsey

Dear Santa,

Can I please have some toys? I would like some games for my x-box. I would like a bindy plushy. and will you bring monster trucks for my little brother Duke? Can I also have some new skates? We will leave you milk and chocolate chip cookies.

                                                                        Love, Huck Miller

Dear Santa,

I want a guitar and a rejkolrrdoke machine and a omg big sister doll.I also want all the JoJo's dolls. Need a house far them thanks. I love you!

                                                                        Love, Ally Montoya

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirt bike, monster trucks, hot wheel cars, and a hover board. I have been a good boy this year. I forgot that I would also like a dump truck and tractor.

                                                                        Love, Wyatt Pinkley

Dear Santa,

 I would like an Ipod. I would like air Pods and an air Pods case. I would also like a jump rope. Please bring Rhylie my sister a special surprise and a Barbie. I love you.

                                                                        Love, Gracyn Sharp

Dear Santa,

I would like two remote control cars.

                                                                        Love, Roman Strong

Dear Santa,

Cat toy please can I have a dog toy, stuff animal, more dog book with stickers and cat books, cat squishe, cheatah stuff, animal pink cat toy, huskey toy plz squise pack cat key chain plz

                                                                        Love, Riley Summers

Dear Santa,

I would like a new doll, a princess dress, and a princess crown and wand. I would like anew truck for my brother.

                                                                        Love, Kinleigh Vest

Dear Santa,

I want a Nerf Gun for Christmas. I want black panther Nerf claws. I want a remote control dinosaur.

                                                                        Love, Anthony Williams

Ms. Kristen Sherrill's Class

Dear Santa,

I want legos, a toy llama, a blanket with santa on it.

                                                                        Love, Esmae

Dear Santa,

I want a drone, a walkie talkie, a phone

                                                                        Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

I want a computer, a barbie doll, a unicorn. Thank you LOL Love you

                                                                         Love, Adah

Dear Santa,

How are you doing for Christmas. I would like a monster truck please. I will leave cookies and milk.

                                                                        Love, Silas

Dear Santa,

i have been good. I wood like a gitr rc car. I will leave you milk and cookies. 

                                                                        Love, Kaden

Dear Santa,

Xbox, bike, TV, hoverboard, punching bag, weights, kids table, clothes, black headphones

                                                                        Love, Jaxson

Dear Santa,

lol, my little pony, a hula hoop, a toy dog, a hoover doard, a stuff animal, a blanket, a barbie car, a nintenbo switch

                                                                        Love, Autumn

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl for Christmas. I want legos, a new doll, bunk bed for my dolls and a picture of max, me and Lucy. I also want books. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

                                                                        Love, Aubree Francis

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby alive, and a tiny puppy and a real as can be baby and a bathtub baby thank you. 

                                                                        Love, Lilly Hodges

Dear Santa,

LOL Dolls, OMG dolls, raindow high dolls, nailsabn, na nana ultimate surprise, Barbie dolls, Toy flamingo, lego dot bracelet, littles backpack.

                                                                        Love, Aubree M.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good all year and would like a drone and two walkie talkie.

                                                                        Love, Luke

Dear Santa,

present pets, untitleb gooze game, hatchimals pixies crystals flyers, minecraft, barbie newborn pups

                                                                        Love, Willow

Dear Santa,

cars, finger boards, skateboard, bay blads, white cloves and santa hat, smart ball, Iphone 12 mini, dirt bike rusty/new, hover board

                                                                        Love, Eli Kimey

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a good year. I hope your reindeer are doing good. I would like Barbie house with a kitchen and a sink. 

                                                                        Love, Kaylynn Shilds

Dear Santa,

I wish I had a remote control jet. I wish I had a new PS4 controller that is gold and red. I wish I had a new puppy dog shaped like Max but I know he is in Heaven. I want a new 22 rifle for my dad and one for me, Nathan Day, so we can hunt together. I want a new RC car for my baby Blake. I want a shot gun and cases for my guns. I want a remote control air plane. Bring guns for Carter and sissy a new Minnie Mouse castle. Thank you. 

                                                                        Love, Nathan Day

Dear Santa,

I wat a havbod and a stufe knepr and a stafe good Zilu and  a stufd yoshe.

                                                                        Love, Dillon

Dear Santa,

xbox, nintibo, fitit nif gun, jep, comp uter, lego minecraft, nerf blaster

                                                                        Love, Jaxon Parson

Dear Santa,

I want legos poley bags

                                                                        Love, Elliott

Dear Santa,

Minnie Mouse, Brbe, erellt, spirman, tuaj, caxa and cacdukc

                                                                        Love, Camryn

Mrs. Melissa Sebastian

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me these 4 toys; TreasureXSunken gold bottle smash, Hexbug flash nano, lego minecraft, watch of legos

                                                                        Love, Arturo Maniscalchi

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want an XBox, PS45, tye dye shirt, and a remote boat

                                                                        Love, Joey Fraire

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo Switch with games. I want Call of Duty. I would like iphone 11 pro. I want a gas dirt bike. I want Nerf guns, darts, smelly markers, colored pencils, tv, a rolling chair, books about volcanos, stuffed animals, and a desk. I want a PS5.

                                                                        Love, Levi Wilson

Dear Santa,

I want an OMG Doll, an OMG Glamper Camper. I also want a Nerf gun, and new clothes.

                                                                        Love, Zalie Moss

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Switch and also another Nintindo Switch for my brother. I also want a tablet for kids. I want a race car ramp with a dinosaur.

                                                                        Love, Drake Steininger

Dear Santa,

I want LOLs. I also want a barbie set. I want the LOL Dream Camper.

                                                                        Love, Alina Brewer

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like a wonerine toy. I would like a nintendo swich. Vr head set. Mario and rabids kingdom battle. Batman stuff.

                                                                        Love, Walker

Dear Santa,

Marvel toys, nerf toys, toy story toys, DC toys, starwars toys, super mario toys, ninja turtle toys, power rangers toys.

                                                                        Love, Hudson Revelle

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the gifts. This year I would like a piano, balrena doll, vans, het id blankit, elf, Ranbo unicorn, fluffe notbook. Can you breng Parker a ranbo backpak. Thank you.

                                                                        Love, Abby Lewis

Dear Santa,

I want a Ipod. I wount two dolls, unicorn necklacke, wonderwoman mug, collins and devons toy. I have been a good girl. I will leave you cookies and I will leafve the reindeer carrots.

                                                                        Love, Jaycie Rice

Dear Santa,

I would like a big truck and a race track please. Thank you!

                                                                        Love, Henry

Dear Santa,

Here is what I want for Christmas: a ripstick, off road riding game, a lego dirtbike, some little stuffed animals a play phone, an art set, and some tie dye shoes. Thank you.

                                                                        Love, Kian

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I've been really good! I would like a Peppa Pig House, Osmo Kit, Hot Wheels track and stuff, LOL dolls, Minnie Mouse house, Belle Barbie doll, gymnastics mat, and a Baby Born Treehouse. Have you been good? If you have room I would take a hippopotamus too! See you soon. 

                                                                     Love, Lucy "Lou" Braswell

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an American Girl Doll Jeep and a JoJo car. I would also like a Barbie closet. We are also sitting out cookies and milk.

                                                                   Love, Claire Aubrey Ganime

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a phone with a phone case, black converse shoes, black and white vans, and checkered vans. I would like a real apple watch, a big doll house, ken doll and a beach Barbie set.

                                                                        Love, Adalynn Hovis

Dear Santa,

I hope you get my letter! I really want Pokemon: let's go Pikachu! Lego DC Super Villains game and a telescope. Thank you so much!

                                                                        Love, William

Dear Santa,

Can I please have make up, a unicorn lamp, lock box so my sisters stay out of my stuff. Please bring Gracie a Elsa doll. I also want a camera. Have a good Christmas. Thank you.

                                                                        Love, Braelynn Day

Dear Santa,

I want an OMG doll, the OMG Camper, a hatchimal, and a baby alive.

                                                                        Love, Jayla Parson

Ms. Brittany Tucker's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a bik. I want a baby doll. I want a tablet.

                                                                        Love, Jaidence

Dear Santa,

I want the ultimate nerf gun. I want a lot of legos

                                                                        Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

I want a uoqcon. I want a dog. I want a cat.

                                                                        Love, Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

I want a Hotwo. I want a race cat. I want a big rc car.

                                                                        Love, Blake

Dear Santa,

I want a horse and a LOL and a play haws and a car.

                                                                        Love, Zoey

Dear Santa,

I wutn a plan. I watn Legos. I watn a car that pops wheelies.

                                                                        Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

I want a Brbe. I want a LOL. Satu yr a vare good santa. I want a Ipad. Milsies to satu.

                                                                        Love, Raven

Dear Santa,

I want a horse. I want a Barbie. I want a doll.

                                                                        Love, Gracie

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, I've been good. I would like a Thomas remote control train and I would love a hoover board. I will leave out milk and cookies for you.

                                                                        Love, Robert Stephens

Dear Santa,

I would like a skateboard, a charger for my hoover board. Maybe some more pokemon cards, and pokemon plushies, some legos to build lots of stuff. Thank you Santa.

                                                                        Love, Gavin Newland

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4. I want sum PS4 disk. I want sum more game. I want this game called Rocket League

                                                                        Love, Hayden

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be good this  year. I would like football cleats, football pad and a football Jersey. Thank you!

                                                                        Love, Joseph Bowman

Dear Santa,

I want an unspeakble merch dinosaur a tent and survival gear. I also want long Nike socks, and you to sign an orament. Maybe a hoverboard too.

                                                                        Love, Elijah

Dear Santa,

I would like a bike. I would like JoJo toys.

                                                                        Love, Arianna

Dear Santa,

 I want a rock and roll guitar. I want a gas RC car. I want a RC car blimp.

                                                                        Love, Jase

Ms. Rachel Tucker's Class

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas a dirt bike and a tree trip to Hawaii. 

                                                                        Love, Austin

Dear Santa,

I want a blue bean bag chair, a tiny blue nerf gun, and a four-wheeler monster truck. I also want a giant nerf gun. 

                                                                        Love, Keegan

Dear Santa,

I want a pet buney, leash box, bean bag chair and game and a pink skateboard, slime, for crismis

                                                                        Love, Aubree

Dear Santa,

birt bike, muck boots, toy birt bike, xbox, call duty, need for speed.

                                                                        Love, Lance

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie car and a remote car. I would also like Red high heels. I was a good girl.

                                                                        Love, Rylee Penwell

Dear Santa,

I want a grappling hook and hot wheels, bayblade, bubble gum, truck.

                                                                        Love, Carter S.

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas. I want a go cart, a hoverboard, a picture, a dump truck powerwheel, a new tooth brush and new cop sandals.

                                                                        Love, Oliver

Dear Santa,

 I hope you get me a mashmellow pillow and a new tothbrush and some socks, some candy, some tic tac, a new cup, a big cup, a pink and teal cup.

                                                                        Love, Leah

Dear Santa,

I want a minecraft under dragon lego set. I will leave you cookies.

                                                                        Love, Mikey

Dear Santa,

I want a go cart with head lights and a horn. A new pair of dirt bike pants. I want a go pro camera. I will leave you cookies and milk. Oh yes a new dirt bike helmet and gloves. A big r.c. truck. Thanks.

                                                                        Love, Bryson

Dear Santa,

Could I please have the Barbie Chelsea Slumber party set, an electric scooter, barbies, $10 and a unicorn barbie.

                                                                        Love, Madi Bone

Dear Santa,

I would like a real looking baby doll, some barbie doll stuff and some rings. I want everyone to have a good Christmas.

                                                                        Love, Erika Cook

Dear Santa,

I want a toy fast car. I also want a remote control truck. I will leave you cookies and milk. 

                                                                        Love, Elijah.

Dear Santa,

I want a toy dirt bike and a skateboard and I want a fishing pole.

                                                                        Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

I want two puppets and one fishing pole. I want two Barbies.

                                                                        Love, Avari

Dear Santa,

I want Polly Pockets and a toy dog and marshmallow pillow, and Barbies.

                                                                        Love, Amiyah

Mr. Mark Capone's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed animal. I also want books. I want sunglasses. I want kids over seas to have Christmas. I want a giant coloring book.

                                                                        Love, Kylee Boyd

Dear Santa,

Will you get me a L.O.L remix dolls? Please and a hoverboard. Thank you!

                                                                        Love, Kyla Brooks

Dear Santa,

I have tried very hard to be good this year. I really like super heros this year like Iron Man. Me and mommy will leave you lots of cookies. Stay safe Santa.

                                                                        Love, Johnny Paggs

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I have worked hard in school. I would love to have: XBox series X with wireless remote, Hyper X Cloud II Gaming Headset, Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K, LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship. Thank you, Santa 

                                                                     Love, Caleb Fellner, Age 7

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I would like two wrestlers, matt hardy and mark henry. I also need an elimination chamber.

                                                                        Love, Otis Harper

Dear Santa,

for christmas I waht a LOL House, a hoverboard, and a tablet. I've been good this year thank you!

                                                                        Love, Rilee Hawkins

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Claus are staying healthy and don't catch the coronavirus. I have been a pretty good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a race car, dirt bike and more nerf guns with bullets. My mom will make you some yummy cookies.

                                                                        Love, Steven Kennedy

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike, hot rod track and cars

                                                                        Love, Bowen Lee

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a little puppy but can it be a real one. Also i would like a pair of vans. Thank you santa can you get Emma something to. Please santa she was a pain of shoes.  

                                                                        Love, Maggie Lewis

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I would like a lol and a equestrian dolls. I would like dolls 

                                                                        Love, Jaycelynn Mell

Dear Santa,

I would like for you to bring me a dirt bike, canvas, hoverboard, hampster, powerwheel, go-kart controller, drone, hot wheels, and one horse.

                                                                        Love, Henry Musket

Dear Santa,

I want a Zehoo Morf and a toy soldier

                                                                        Love, Sylas Palmer

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would really love a hoverboard and a Pixie Egg. A drone, a pet hampster, new scrunchies and make up would also be nice. Thank you for the presents!

                                                                        Love, Bailey Peters

Dear Santa,

How are you? I've been good this. I would like a phone, hoverboard, pet, color books, babys, slimes, barbie dolls and spongebob toys.

                                                                        Love, Brinley Richey

Dear Santa,

I want a laser gun and a lot of gum and a nintendo switch and red pants a santa-hat for christmas and 5 littl trees for me Cohl and david and cora and connor and a bike.

                                                                        Love, Corbin Schneiter

Dear Santa,

I would like a lego jewelry set, a hatchimal, a cleaning robot, decorations for my bedroom in my new house. Merry Christmas Santa!

                                                                        Love, Harper Sikes

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Switch and a Nerf mini-gun and a phone. I hope the COVID 19 goes away. I hope the elfs are helthy. Santa I hope you are feeling good.

                                                                        Love, Ethan Wagganer

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa I want a nurf gun and a toy dog, a real dog, a gangster hat, a deer pong. 

                                                                        Love, Dakota Sikes

Dear Santa,

I love you. You are smart, intelligent and have a buckle. I want a toy train please. I don't want much. 

                                                                        Love, Wyatt Bone

Ms. Katelyn Hudson's class

Dear Santa,

I would like some doll stuff and lol dolls sprisis my little pony cariters. My life dolls, big kiss and some fack food and drallen stuff and a panting kite

                                                                        Love, Sophi

Dear Santa,

How are you and how are the reindeer? for christmas i wouldl ike a notbook and hairdye. a lot of books and a little chalkboard. I want a big barbie doll. thank you we will leave you cookies and milk.

                                                                        Love, Kendall

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa can I hav fur packs of hatchimals

                                                                        Love, Zander

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I'd like a hoverboard, LOL Dolls, books and Barbie dolls!

                                                                        Love, Leah

Dear Santa,

I want a remote control car, pokemon, pumba, soccerball, olaf, weimaranertox, and a german shepherd toy.

                                                                        Love, Jeremy

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Liam richey. I would like a bumble bee an xbox, nitedo switch, ninja bots and a toy sword. Have a good day.

                                                                        Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

I want a Tobi Smart watch. I wold also like a desk and a laptop for my room. I will leave you cookies and milk. 

                                                                        Love, Charlie Lord

Dear Santa,

this year I want 100,000 bucks, a dirt bike, GTA5, a head set for my PS4 and a fortnite scar nerf gun, a new PS4 controller.

                                                                        Love, Rylan Stacy

Dear Santa,

I wish for a four-wheeler to ride in the woods. I would also like walkie talkies to use if we all get scattered when we're all riding four wheelers. I also want a hammock to lay in when we go camping. I hope you will bring it but if you don't it's ok because it's all about our hearts and Jesus.

                                                                        Love, Sammy Stafford

