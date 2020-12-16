Fredericktown First Grade
Mrs. Jessica Slinkard's Class
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote control jeep, a little toy truck, monster truck, and a house that will open and has furniture in it. i will leave milk and cookies for you.
Love, Benson Brewen
Dear Santa,
I would like a monster truck, Bryer horse, American Girl doll clothes, a new phone, and real horse stuff. I will leave milk and cookies for you!
Love, Kennedy Buesking
Dear Santa,
I would like a guitar, remote control car, play phone, coloring book, crafts, walkie talkie, building blocks, baby doll, make up, paint crafts, pop beed art.
Love, Kinlee Burcham
Dear Santa,
I would like a new joy-con and a new switch and a new toy. I have been a good boy.
Love, Raydan Clubbs
Dear Santa,
Evan two hover boards, two drones, PS5, 2 notendoes, 11 four weelers, 2 iphones and 3 ipads, 3 dirt bikes, 3 husky, 2 poster et mark plier and amogus poster and a freind.
Love, Evan Crump
Dear Santa,
I want a automatic nerf gun and a go kart and telescope and a two foot slinky and a lep top and a mario Legos and minecrft Legos.
Love, Curtis Gipson
Dear Santa,
Slug pick ax hammer, big epic scar, shiper rilfer, the OG Glider, Theps 5
Love, Mason Henson
Dear Santa,
I would like LOL Doll stuff. A real life guinea pig. Some gymnastic stuff, I would also like a new backpack, OMG Dolls. Also, money to buy Christmas for my family. I reckon thats all. Be Safe!
Love, Lillyona Hobaugh
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa. I would like a rattle for baby Bella! For baby Grayson a ball. I want a grow baby and Hot Wheel tack. I love you!
Love, Destiny Hughes
Dear Santa,
iPod touch, Barbie Food Truck, clothes, animal blanket, toy dog, stuffed animal, new wotrbotl.
Love, Avery Jones
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like, lets go pickahu, minecraft, fortnite controller, poster for my walls, pajamas, and a new laptop, and mouse! Oh and a new basketball and football and a new gun. That is all.
Love, Hoyt Lindsey
Dear Santa,
Can I please have some toys? I would like some games for my x-box. I would like a bindy plushy. and will you bring monster trucks for my little brother Duke? Can I also have some new skates? We will leave you milk and chocolate chip cookies.
Love, Huck Miller
Dear Santa,
I want a guitar and a rejkolrrdoke machine and a omg big sister doll.I also want all the JoJo's dolls. Need a house far them thanks. I love you!
Love, Ally Montoya
Dear Santa,
I would like a dirt bike, monster trucks, hot wheel cars, and a hover board. I have been a good boy this year. I forgot that I would also like a dump truck and tractor.
Love, Wyatt Pinkley
Dear Santa,
I would like an Ipod. I would like air Pods and an air Pods case. I would also like a jump rope. Please bring Rhylie my sister a special surprise and a Barbie. I love you.
Love, Gracyn Sharp
Dear Santa,
I would like two remote control cars.
Love, Roman Strong
Dear Santa,
Cat toy please can I have a dog toy, stuff animal, more dog book with stickers and cat books, cat squishe, cheatah stuff, animal pink cat toy, huskey toy plz squise pack cat key chain plz
Love, Riley Summers
Dear Santa,
I would like a new doll, a princess dress, and a princess crown and wand. I would like anew truck for my brother.
Love, Kinleigh Vest
Dear Santa,
I want a Nerf Gun for Christmas. I want black panther Nerf claws. I want a remote control dinosaur.
Love, Anthony Williams
Ms. Kristen Sherrill's Class
Dear Santa,
I want legos, a toy llama, a blanket with santa on it.
Love, Esmae
Dear Santa,
I want a drone, a walkie talkie, a phone
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
I want a computer, a barbie doll, a unicorn. Thank you LOL Love you
Love, Adah
Dear Santa,
How are you doing for Christmas. I would like a monster truck please. I will leave cookies and milk.
Love, Silas
Dear Santa,
i have been good. I wood like a gitr rc car. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Kaden
Dear Santa,
Xbox, bike, TV, hoverboard, punching bag, weights, kids table, clothes, black headphones
Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
lol, my little pony, a hula hoop, a toy dog, a hoover doard, a stuff animal, a blanket, a barbie car, a nintenbo switch
Love, Autumn
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl for Christmas. I want legos, a new doll, bunk bed for my dolls and a picture of max, me and Lucy. I also want books. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Aubree Francis
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby alive, and a tiny puppy and a real as can be baby and a bathtub baby thank you.
Love, Lilly Hodges
Dear Santa,
LOL Dolls, OMG dolls, raindow high dolls, nailsabn, na nana ultimate surprise, Barbie dolls, Toy flamingo, lego dot bracelet, littles backpack.
Love, Aubree M.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good all year and would like a drone and two walkie talkie.
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
present pets, untitleb gooze game, hatchimals pixies crystals flyers, minecraft, barbie newborn pups
Love, Willow
Dear Santa,
cars, finger boards, skateboard, bay blads, white cloves and santa hat, smart ball, Iphone 12 mini, dirt bike rusty/new, hover board
Love, Eli Kimey
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good year. I hope your reindeer are doing good. I would like Barbie house with a kitchen and a sink.
Love, Kaylynn Shilds
Dear Santa,
I wish I had a remote control jet. I wish I had a new PS4 controller that is gold and red. I wish I had a new puppy dog shaped like Max but I know he is in Heaven. I want a new 22 rifle for my dad and one for me, Nathan Day, so we can hunt together. I want a new RC car for my baby Blake. I want a shot gun and cases for my guns. I want a remote control air plane. Bring guns for Carter and sissy a new Minnie Mouse castle. Thank you.
Love, Nathan Day
Dear Santa,
I wat a havbod and a stufe knepr and a stafe good Zilu and a stufd yoshe.
Love, Dillon
Dear Santa,
xbox, nintibo, fitit nif gun, jep, comp uter, lego minecraft, nerf blaster
Love, Jaxon Parson
Dear Santa,
I want legos poley bags
Love, Elliott
Dear Santa,
Minnie Mouse, Brbe, erellt, spirman, tuaj, caxa and cacdukc
Love, Camryn
Mrs. Melissa Sebastian
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me these 4 toys; TreasureXSunken gold bottle smash, Hexbug flash nano, lego minecraft, watch of legos
Love, Arturo Maniscalchi
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want an XBox, PS45, tye dye shirt, and a remote boat
Love, Joey Fraire
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo Switch with games. I want Call of Duty. I would like iphone 11 pro. I want a gas dirt bike. I want Nerf guns, darts, smelly markers, colored pencils, tv, a rolling chair, books about volcanos, stuffed animals, and a desk. I want a PS5.
Love, Levi Wilson
Dear Santa,
I want an OMG Doll, an OMG Glamper Camper. I also want a Nerf gun, and new clothes.
Love, Zalie Moss
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch and also another Nintindo Switch for my brother. I also want a tablet for kids. I want a race car ramp with a dinosaur.
Love, Drake Steininger
Dear Santa,
I want LOLs. I also want a barbie set. I want the LOL Dream Camper.
Love, Alina Brewer
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a wonerine toy. I would like a nintendo swich. Vr head set. Mario and rabids kingdom battle. Batman stuff.
Love, Walker
Dear Santa,
Marvel toys, nerf toys, toy story toys, DC toys, starwars toys, super mario toys, ninja turtle toys, power rangers toys.
Love, Hudson Revelle
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts. This year I would like a piano, balrena doll, vans, het id blankit, elf, Ranbo unicorn, fluffe notbook. Can you breng Parker a ranbo backpak. Thank you.
Love, Abby Lewis
Dear Santa,
I want a Ipod. I wount two dolls, unicorn necklacke, wonderwoman mug, collins and devons toy. I have been a good girl. I will leave you cookies and I will leafve the reindeer carrots.
Love, Jaycie Rice
Dear Santa,
I would like a big truck and a race track please. Thank you!
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
Here is what I want for Christmas: a ripstick, off road riding game, a lego dirtbike, some little stuffed animals a play phone, an art set, and some tie dye shoes. Thank you.
Love, Kian
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I've been really good! I would like a Peppa Pig House, Osmo Kit, Hot Wheels track and stuff, LOL dolls, Minnie Mouse house, Belle Barbie doll, gymnastics mat, and a Baby Born Treehouse. Have you been good? If you have room I would take a hippopotamus too! See you soon.
Love, Lucy "Lou" Braswell
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like an American Girl Doll Jeep and a JoJo car. I would also like a Barbie closet. We are also sitting out cookies and milk.
Love, Claire Aubrey Ganime
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a phone with a phone case, black converse shoes, black and white vans, and checkered vans. I would like a real apple watch, a big doll house, ken doll and a beach Barbie set.
Love, Adalynn Hovis
Dear Santa,
I hope you get my letter! I really want Pokemon: let's go Pikachu! Lego DC Super Villains game and a telescope. Thank you so much!
Love, William
Dear Santa,
Can I please have make up, a unicorn lamp, lock box so my sisters stay out of my stuff. Please bring Gracie a Elsa doll. I also want a camera. Have a good Christmas. Thank you.
Love, Braelynn Day
Dear Santa,
I want an OMG doll, the OMG Camper, a hatchimal, and a baby alive.
Love, Jayla Parson
Ms. Brittany Tucker's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a bik. I want a baby doll. I want a tablet.
Love, Jaidence
Dear Santa,
I want the ultimate nerf gun. I want a lot of legos
Love, Cole
Dear Santa,
I want a uoqcon. I want a dog. I want a cat.
Love, Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
I want a Hotwo. I want a race cat. I want a big rc car.
Love, Blake
Dear Santa,
I want a horse and a LOL and a play haws and a car.
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa,
I wutn a plan. I watn Legos. I watn a car that pops wheelies.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I want a Brbe. I want a LOL. Satu yr a vare good santa. I want a Ipad. Milsies to satu.
Love, Raven
Dear Santa,
I want a horse. I want a Barbie. I want a doll.
Love, Gracie
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, I've been good. I would like a Thomas remote control train and I would love a hoover board. I will leave out milk and cookies for you.
Love, Robert Stephens
Dear Santa,
I would like a skateboard, a charger for my hoover board. Maybe some more pokemon cards, and pokemon plushies, some legos to build lots of stuff. Thank you Santa.
Love, Gavin Newland
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4. I want sum PS4 disk. I want sum more game. I want this game called Rocket League
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good this year. I would like football cleats, football pad and a football Jersey. Thank you!
Love, Joseph Bowman
Dear Santa,
I want an unspeakble merch dinosaur a tent and survival gear. I also want long Nike socks, and you to sign an orament. Maybe a hoverboard too.
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
I would like a bike. I would like JoJo toys.
Love, Arianna
Dear Santa,
I want a rock and roll guitar. I want a gas RC car. I want a RC car blimp.
Love, Jase
Ms. Rachel Tucker's Class
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas a dirt bike and a tree trip to Hawaii.
Love, Austin
Dear Santa,
I want a blue bean bag chair, a tiny blue nerf gun, and a four-wheeler monster truck. I also want a giant nerf gun.
Love, Keegan
Dear Santa,
I want a pet buney, leash box, bean bag chair and game and a pink skateboard, slime, for crismis
Love, Aubree
Dear Santa,
birt bike, muck boots, toy birt bike, xbox, call duty, need for speed.
Love, Lance
Dear Santa,
I want a barbie car and a remote car. I would also like Red high heels. I was a good girl.
Love, Rylee Penwell
Dear Santa,
I want a grappling hook and hot wheels, bayblade, bubble gum, truck.
Love, Carter S.
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas. I want a go cart, a hoverboard, a picture, a dump truck powerwheel, a new tooth brush and new cop sandals.
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa,
I hope you get me a mashmellow pillow and a new tothbrush and some socks, some candy, some tic tac, a new cup, a big cup, a pink and teal cup.
Love, Leah
Dear Santa,
I want a minecraft under dragon lego set. I will leave you cookies.
Love, Mikey
Dear Santa,
I want a go cart with head lights and a horn. A new pair of dirt bike pants. I want a go pro camera. I will leave you cookies and milk. Oh yes a new dirt bike helmet and gloves. A big r.c. truck. Thanks.
Love, Bryson
Dear Santa,
Could I please have the Barbie Chelsea Slumber party set, an electric scooter, barbies, $10 and a unicorn barbie.
Love, Madi Bone
Dear Santa,
I would like a real looking baby doll, some barbie doll stuff and some rings. I want everyone to have a good Christmas.
Love, Erika Cook
Dear Santa,
I want a toy fast car. I also want a remote control truck. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Elijah.
Dear Santa,
I want a toy dirt bike and a skateboard and I want a fishing pole.
Love, Grayson
Dear Santa,
I want two puppets and one fishing pole. I want two Barbies.
Love, Avari
Dear Santa,
I want Polly Pockets and a toy dog and marshmallow pillow, and Barbies.
Love, Amiyah
Mr. Mark Capone's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed animal. I also want books. I want sunglasses. I want kids over seas to have Christmas. I want a giant coloring book.
Love, Kylee Boyd
Dear Santa,
Will you get me a L.O.L remix dolls? Please and a hoverboard. Thank you!
Love, Kyla Brooks
Dear Santa,
I have tried very hard to be good this year. I really like super heros this year like Iron Man. Me and mommy will leave you lots of cookies. Stay safe Santa.
Love, Johnny Paggs
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I have worked hard in school. I would love to have: XBox series X with wireless remote, Hyper X Cloud II Gaming Headset, Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K, LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship. Thank you, Santa
Love, Caleb Fellner, Age 7
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like two wrestlers, matt hardy and mark henry. I also need an elimination chamber.
Love, Otis Harper
Dear Santa,
for christmas I waht a LOL House, a hoverboard, and a tablet. I've been good this year thank you!
Love, Rilee Hawkins
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus are staying healthy and don't catch the coronavirus. I have been a pretty good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a race car, dirt bike and more nerf guns with bullets. My mom will make you some yummy cookies.
Love, Steven Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, hot rod track and cars
Love, Bowen Lee
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a little puppy but can it be a real one. Also i would like a pair of vans. Thank you santa can you get Emma something to. Please santa she was a pain of shoes.
Love, Maggie Lewis
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I would like a lol and a equestrian dolls. I would like dolls
Love, Jaycelynn Mell
Dear Santa,
I would like for you to bring me a dirt bike, canvas, hoverboard, hampster, powerwheel, go-kart controller, drone, hot wheels, and one horse.
Love, Henry Musket
Dear Santa,
I want a Zehoo Morf and a toy soldier
Love, Sylas Palmer
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really love a hoverboard and a Pixie Egg. A drone, a pet hampster, new scrunchies and make up would also be nice. Thank you for the presents!
Love, Bailey Peters
Dear Santa,
How are you? I've been good this. I would like a phone, hoverboard, pet, color books, babys, slimes, barbie dolls and spongebob toys.
Love, Brinley Richey
Dear Santa,
I want a laser gun and a lot of gum and a nintendo switch and red pants a santa-hat for christmas and 5 littl trees for me Cohl and david and cora and connor and a bike.
Love, Corbin Schneiter
Dear Santa,
I would like a lego jewelry set, a hatchimal, a cleaning robot, decorations for my bedroom in my new house. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Harper Sikes
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch and a Nerf mini-gun and a phone. I hope the COVID 19 goes away. I hope the elfs are helthy. Santa I hope you are feeling good.
Love, Ethan Wagganer
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa I want a nurf gun and a toy dog, a real dog, a gangster hat, a deer pong.
Love, Dakota Sikes
Dear Santa,
I love you. You are smart, intelligent and have a buckle. I want a toy train please. I don't want much.
Love, Wyatt Bone
Ms. Katelyn Hudson's class
Dear Santa,
I would like some doll stuff and lol dolls sprisis my little pony cariters. My life dolls, big kiss and some fack food and drallen stuff and a panting kite
Love, Sophi
Dear Santa,
How are you and how are the reindeer? for christmas i wouldl ike a notbook and hairdye. a lot of books and a little chalkboard. I want a big barbie doll. thank you we will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Kendall
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa can I hav fur packs of hatchimals
Love, Zander
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I'd like a hoverboard, LOL Dolls, books and Barbie dolls!
Love, Leah
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car, pokemon, pumba, soccerball, olaf, weimaranertox, and a german shepherd toy.
Love, Jeremy
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Liam richey. I would like a bumble bee an xbox, nitedo switch, ninja bots and a toy sword. Have a good day.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I want a Tobi Smart watch. I wold also like a desk and a laptop for my room. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Charlie Lord
Dear Santa,
this year I want 100,000 bucks, a dirt bike, GTA5, a head set for my PS4 and a fortnite scar nerf gun, a new PS4 controller.
Love, Rylan Stacy
Dear Santa,
I wish for a four-wheeler to ride in the woods. I would also like walkie talkies to use if we all get scattered when we're all riding four wheelers. I also want a hammock to lay in when we go camping. I hope you will bring it but if you don't it's ok because it's all about our hearts and Jesus.
Love, Sammy Stafford
