Fredericktown joins other MAAA schools planning for extended closure

"Our teachers will be very flexible in how we handle these assignments," Henson said. "We hope as a silver lining to this closure, parents will spend time with their child, engaged in their learning. We also will consider this a 'pilot' program for alternative methods of instruction in the future. Please have patience with our staff. This is overwhelming and will involve a lot of trial and error."

In an effort to help the local health department monitor the instances of illness in the community, the Fredericktown School District asks parents to report any illness in their families to the district. This is voluntary.

If a member of your family is ill, please contact one of the district schools from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m daily. You will be asked if you have shortness of breath, deep cough, gastrointestinal symptoms and fever greater than 100.4 degrees.

The MAAA said its made its decision after consultation with local officials about the need to practice social distancing, to limit gatherings of large groups in order to decrease the risk to the most vulnerable populations and to reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

"We are in uncharted territory while planning for the spread of COVID-9," MAAA stated in its letter. "It is difficult to predict where we will be in two days, much less two weeks from now."