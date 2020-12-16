Fredericktown Kindergarten
Mrs. Teresa Pogue's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a ken doll, snow globe, elsa castle, Frozen dolls, make up, carriage
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
I would like a magical pony for Christmas. I would also like a baby Pinkie Pie, a lanky box surprise and a baby twighlight. I would also like a rainbow unicorn. Thank you!
Love, Michante Burshia
Dear Santa,
Remote truck, remote spaceship, 12 volt train, ice cream man game, spongebob.
Love, Bentley Stidem
Dear Santa,
My name is Tucker Lane Parmer. I have done my best to be good this year. I would really like a red RC car, monster trucks and a nerf gun. I have a brother, Brady, and we both would like to share a farm set with a barn, tractors and trailers. My brother needs a blue RC car so we can play and race together. We will leave you milk and cookies. The carrots will be for your reindeer. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Tucker P.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a toy dog, LOL Dolls, LOL Doll House, horse set, tea set. I heart you Santa.
Love, Anna Matthews
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie Dream house. Also a soccer ball, fooball, and a toy cart. Thank you!
Love, Phoenix Mills
Dear Santa,
My name is Bennett and I want a big dinosaur and a pj mask toy for my brother. Thank you.
Love, Bennett
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is toy pokemon. I also want all little kids to have presents and food.
Love, Cayden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I would like a barbie, a baby and a scooter and a barbie dream house with a car. also a LOL toy. We will be leaving you cookies and milk. Thank you Santa.
Love, Aubree Skaggs
Dear Santa,
I want gotta go flamingo from Walmart please! :) Thank you!
Love, Jed Roberts
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. All I want for Christmas this year is a purple kitty with a purple collar.
Love, Elena Roach
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good year. Please bring me a sloth stuffed animal that is black and white.
Love, Caroline
Dear Santa,
For Christmas i want a chewbacca and build your own superheros. My sissy would like a baby doll. i also want a remote control car.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
I would love a nintendo switsee.
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. I hope I am on the good list. I want to have a baby doll that talks and says I love you. I also wish and want to have a picture of me, mommy, daddy, bubba Ethan, Hope (my pig), and all my cats.
Love, Coraline Duncan
Dear Santa,
Phone, mom, milk, dad, paper, water, chocolate, dino hat, dino shoes, tart turkey.
Love, Carter
Ms. Nina Davis' Class
Dear Santa,
I want a girl car for Archie that is yellow. Another Roblox jail break set to go with my other one. And I need yarn balls and toys for my cat Archie and the yellow girl cat. The yellow girl cat needs a diamond litter box. Also I want a balloon hat, sled, and my very own new nintendo switch.
Love, Liam Myers
Dear Santa,
I hope I'm on the nice list! If I am can you please bring me a saddle and bridle for my horse, a baby doll, scruff-a-luvs, a toy for my puppy, a back pack that you color, new scrunchies, a few squishies and a camera. I love you Santa! Thank you for the presents!! I'll leave you milk and cookies plus some carrots for the reindeer!
Love, Kember Anthony
Dear Santa,
Barbie makeup, minnie mouse purse, penguin slippers, rockstar Barbie
Love, Cora Musgrove
Dear Santa,
I really like you and I would really like to have a pet dinosaur, a player on fortnite on my xbox, and a toy dinosaur and a stuffed lizzard dinosaur
Love, Jaxston Mell
Dear Santa,
I want a now amurucin girl bole, a elsa book, 1 plastik plant, a painting set, a play cooking set, a new rob and sliprs, a scool now bres set for scool and yogu mat.
Love, Swayer
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house and a book and Barbie Pool and a Barbie Dream House. I want Barbie slide and a Barbie toilet. I want everybody to love Jesus. I want some Barbies and I want a fridge and grass for Barbie to step in. I want Barbie clothes for my Barbie and a Barbie car for my Barbies to get in and drive.
Love, Sara
Dear Santa,
I would like cooking bear, toy phone, life like unicorn, unicorn mermaid, talking horse, barbie doll and car, doll beds, this year please.
Love, Alyssa
Dear Santa,
I want a red truck, Mario legos, and a ds.
Love, Wyatt Sherrill
Dear Santa,
I want a laptop, shoes, football helmet. Thank you
Love, Levi Kelley
Dear Santa,
I want everything that a horse has. I have been a good girl.
Love, Haddie Black
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year! I was hoping to get a Ryans World Shadow Mystery Box, a robot that moves, a white superhero hand and a rock tumbler kit. Please don't forget my Aunt's, Uncles, and my mom and dad. We will leave you cookies and milk! Thank you Santa!
Love, Harrison McDowell
Dear Santa,
I want Legos. I want dinosaur Legos. I would like a dinosaur toy. I like superhero toys.
Love, Samuel Tomlinson
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I want a spider man bike please.
Love, Kase Pogue
Dear Santa,
I love you. I have been a good good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a barbie please.
Love, Adalynn
Dear Santa,
I would like a hot wheel car and a robo spider and a monster track.
Love, Isaiah
Dear Santa,
I want xbox, fortenite, you tube camera, phone
Love, Landan
Ms. Jeanna Hennrich's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a big monster truck. In big big present and i want a bear i want a computer. I aslo want a robot. I want a Rio bird and i want a toy pig. I want a baby doll and i want a doctor toy. I want a masha and the bear toy.
Love, Chloe Hulvey
Dear Santa,
My name is Makayla Evans, I have been really good, stuffed olof, elsa wig hair, LOL dolls, baby alive doll that eats, stb shortcake movie blanket, and a nw pillow. Thank you Santa oh and a strawberry dream light and the last thing a elsa and anna dress. And Santa I will make cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.
Love, Makayla Evans
Dear Santa,
Hi I would like a robot making kit. I also want a whoopie cushion. surprise me.
Love, Gemma Bales
Dear Santa,
I would really like to have a go cart to ride and a bluey house to play with. also I would like a race track I can ride my minecraft kart on it. I will leave you some green oreos and milk. That's my favorite. I like Mario stuff.
Love, Skyler
Dear Santa,
I hope I have been good. I would like a trampoline, doll, play tent, and coloring books, and pens.
Love, Aleeah Delph
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I would like a yellow Ryan's World mini micro egg.
Love, Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
Baby Alive, lol custom doll maker. I want a... JoJo Siwa coloring book and a cat coloring book. Mini school suplies and baby dresses and baby alive dresses. Baby alive food and furniture, baby alive dishes. a nintendo switch lite so I can play games with bela! a rainbow dress with a bow! I want my own couch that turns into a bed!
Love, Lydia Davis
Dear Santa,
I want 4 pigmypops, 2 barbies, one barbies hoas, one lol pet, a lol baby, 2 hatchimals royalty pack.
Love, Eve Royer
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie House. I want coloreb pencils and notebook. Please don't forget my friends and family. I have been good.
Love, Sophia Rosa
Dear Santa,
Will you please give me a nerf tank for Christmas? I really would like a remote control spider and would you please oh pleas give me a remote control dinosaur and a hover board? I have been very good all year! I hope you are doing very good. Could I get two big hover boards so my mom and dad could ride with me? I hope you have a great trip around the world! I love you Santa. Merry Christmas.
Love, Cole Autry
Dear Santa,
I want Nike basketball fancy shoes.
Love, Bryce Blum
Dear Santa,
My name is Brenden Hamel. I've been a good boy this year. Could you please bring me three army costumes, five army men, military backpack, Fortnite game and a Xbox. My two brothers Bentley and Braysen have also been good boys this year. Could you please bring them gifts to. We will leave cookies and milk on the table for you. Merry Christmas to all.
Love, Brenden Hamel
Ms. Chelsea Tawfall's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a lol doll house. Also dane lesson Barbie, sunglases. I want a guitor for me to play. I want a omg big sister doll. I love santa.
Love, Nellie
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I have worked hard in school. I would love to have: Nintendo Switch with neon blue/red, LEGO Super Mario Adventure with starter course, Paw Patrol Chase Ultimate Police Cruiser, Best Mate Bluey Jumbo Plus. Thank you Santa!
Love, Aiden Fellner, Age 6
Dear Santa,
Please bring me lots of LOL dolls, LOL under wraps, Barbie doll sets and yogert bites. Don't forget my brother. He wants some trucks and cars. My sister Stella needs diapers, bottles, wipes, clothes and a warm blanket. XOXO BFF. I love you. Please help everyone.
Love, Jesse Sutton
Dear Santa,
What do elves eat? What is your favorite kind of cookie. Mine is peanut butter. For Christmas, I would like an electric guitar, a bracelet making set, a pillow making set and jewelry. My sister, Brielle, would like T.O.T.'s and dinosaur toys. My sister, Cali, would like a new switch controller. Merry Christmas!
Love, Aerie Parker
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want 11 kitties and 2 puppies. I would like a lot of Barbies and 5 bottles of whipped cream just because. Thank you be safe.
Love, Shiloh Aria Tune
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, a phone, skateboard and a puppy or a Bugatti!
Love, Gabriel Elrod
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house and stickers and I want Barbie dollies. I want Jesus to be everybody's best friend. I want a Santa baby and Barbie flowers for my Barbie house. I need new pants that fit me better and Barbie shoes and Barbie clothes for my Barbies and a kitchen for my Barbies and a stove and fridge.
Love, Meah
Dear Santa,
Fishing pole, diary, skooter, fmingo, toy bird, slime, vip puppy, toy car
Love, Nicole
Dear Santa,
Battle swords, Hexbue junkbots, and crunch galaxy seidge, bounty blaster, minecraft fiery figures, megalord operations petscan, ghost castle.
Love, Anderson
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a veterinarian kit. Thank you!
Love, John
Dear Santa,
I want a computer and I want an animal thing that is a lipstick jar with an animal inside it please. Will you please give stuff to other kids because I don't want to be the only one with presents because I'm nice and I want to have friends. I like to be nice and if I only have presents kids will be sad and not play with me then I will be sad.
Love, Charlee Gresham
Dear Santa,
I've been good this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie camper, an american girl doll horse, and a squishy banana. I love you Santa and we will leave cookies out for you.
Love, Addison Jones
Dear Santa,
I love you. I hope you can bring presents to everyone. I will leave carrots for the reindeer on Christmas eve. Please bring me a toy truck and boat, a play army gun and cannons. I would also like fish and a fishing pole. Maybe you can also bring army men and tanks. Thank you so much.
Love, Cole Page
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I really want to meet your reindeer. I hope you have a good day. I want a Pokemon toy and a pet goldfish and I think that's all. How are you doing for this Christmas, Santa? Bye!
Love, Elliott Mills
Ms. Heather Redmond's Class
Dear Santa,
Hellow Santa! I want a flamingo, a glow in the dark blanket, and a stroller for Christmas.
Love, Lyla
Dear Santa,
I would like a magic wand, a money gun, a Iphone and I don't know what else.
Love, Cross
Dear Santa,
Could I please have a barbie house, a big truck, a barbie kit, clothes for barbies, make up, and huggie. I would also like for my family to be safe for the holidays.
Love, Harley-Ann
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would really like to have a Got-to-go Flamingo, a unicorn poster a stuffy unicorn, clothes and a bb gun. I have been a good girl this year and I have taken really good care of you elf Snowstar.
Love, Eva Colyott
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car and truck.
Love, William Jordan
Dear Santa,
I Want a playdough playset. A bendi pillow. I want a parrot fish. I love you.
Love, Tristin Evans
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a big teddy bear and a nail polish set. Please bring my dogs, Ollie and Noel, a treat. Thank you!
Love, Bella Bowman
Dear Santa,
I want an Elsa Barbie that has snowflakes and lights up and sings. I want a Barbie mermaid that swims in a pool. Can you get us a pool? I also want a real life puppy I've been good.
Love, Claire Forister
Dear Santa,
I want roller skates, money and a santa blanket. Can you bring Connor, sissy Cohl and Corbin a robe? I will leave you cookies.
Love, David Bunker
Dear Santa,
I got to go flamingo, low bars, penguin stuffy, fuzzy jacket, unicorn sanitizer, santa stufy, christmas cookies, spruce pine, surprise mini mart.
Love, Eleanor Cox
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would really like a unicorn for my barbies. Merry Christmas.
Love, Ivy Smothers
Dear Santa,
I like Santa and presents. I would like to tell you how much of a good girl I've been this year. I lost 4 teeth this year.
Love, Mikaild
Dear Santa,
Thank you for being so giving. For Christmas I would like to ask for an Iphone, fortnite rocket launcher, smart watch, fortnite, shotgun, bubble gum, brownies, a tractor and some chocolate. Thank you!
Love, Bentley Culton
Dear Santa,
I want a dump truck, skateboard, Lego's, a basketball, a race track and a sled. I would also like a soccer ball, a football, a bike, a motorcycle, and race cars. Hope you and Mrs. Clause are doing well. Thank you for the presents you bring me.
Love, Mason Goforth
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want ALL the Christmas Lights, a Ryan Ninja Warrior and spy vault, Minecraft Dungeons Legos, blue headphones, and playdough for me and my brother. I'll leave you cookies and milk by my T.V.
Love, Ozzi
Dear Santa,
I am a good helper. I want a Starbelly for Christmas. I will leave carrots for your reindeer.
Love, Sadie Lee
Ms. Abbey Mooney's Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Adman Steiner. I want for Christmas is a rc car with a hammer, a hot wheel track with monster truck and a gotham city.
Love, Adam
Dear Santa,
I love you so much! You are the best guy in the world. I like your beard! I would like a humongous Boss Mode combo Panda and gigantic Ryan's World Vending Machine. And a big gorilla toy with lights and sounds...when you press his head, he punches! I've been a good boy -- not at school --I am telling the truth.
Love, Teddy Brewen
Dear Santa,
I want a happy napper and a unicorn and a nintendo or hoverboard
Love, Alizabelle Hinkle
Dear Santa,
I want a big police care, a new swimming pool, a xbox, nintendo switch with games, a toy for my brother and most of all care for my sister. a remote control helicopter.
Love, Lucas
Dear Santa,
I have been good for xmas. I'd like a train for my room and paint to play with.
Love, Connor
Dear Santa,
I would like a boy barbie and clothes, a unicorn for my room, make up, new clothes and all my family to stay at my house.
Love, Ivy Scott
Dear Santa,
I want a joy-con onn controler for my switch. I have been a good girl
Love, Aria Clubbs
Dear Santa,
I would like a transformer prime, a race care set with a t-rex inside. And some chocolate, I want to get my dog a new bed and a bone.
Love, Layne Scott
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want Jurassic Park toys and I love Godzilla toys the most. I love Sonic to. Santa I love you.
Love, Coline Vanz
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a barbie house, a barbie food truck, a barbie mystery, minecraft toys, a baby alive grow doll. I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer. I love you Santa. Thank you.
Love, Treylynn Heady
Dear Santa,
What I would like for Christmas is Hotwheels and legos.
Love, Ryder Halpin
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy horse, toy cheetah, and a stuffed toy hedgehog. I would also love to have a new metal swingset.
Love, Madelyn K.
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablet, Elsa car, one OMG doll, a little baby alive, an Elsa doll, an Elsa castle, legos, and an American doll.
Love, Traeny Stafford
Dear Santa,
I want a deer toy, and a barbie. I want the flamingo thats on the toilet. I want paw patrol and a frozen house with Elsa and Anna. I think I deserves these toys because I want them and I've been a good kid.
Love, Brihana Chapman
Ms. Heather Miller's Class
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nighthawk ride on, Batman R/C Transforming Batbot, a new tablet, adventure kit w/walkie talkies, R/C car amphibious remote control car, Nerf guns. Please bring my little brother a robot elf.
Love, Suede Swearengin
Dear Santa,
I'd like a Barbie dream house, neckless that opens, that has a picture inside, pappie "small papie", 100 stickers, pet birds "hummingbird", acestorys for barbie, bigger christmas tress, stuff animals and hatchimals.
Love, Parker Proffer
Dear Santa,
Hi can I please get a spiderman bike and helment. A green coat new shoes, dresses and back pack. Please bring Braelynn unicorn shoes. Love you Santa.
Love, Madalynn Day
Dear Santa,
Hello! Do you like chocolate milk or white milk? I like chocolate milk. I will try to be on the nice list! I would like Grouch couch, Sorry! and Rattle Snake Jake.
Love, Corbin Redmond, Age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a big lego Mario set. I would also like a Donkey Kong game and a toy rocket ship. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Gehrig Tucker
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great Christmas. I would like a remote control dinosaur. I would like a dinosaur, Mario, and farming video game. I will need 2 controllers in case a friend comes over when I am older.
Love, Nolan Sebastian
Dear Santa,
I would like a wedding Barbie and Ken and Barbie Chelsea Camper. thank you for everything! I love you Santa!
Love, Cora Miller
Dear Santa,
I have tried my best to be good all year. For Christmas I would like horses, horses, horses! I would also like a barn for my horses. A scribbler would also be nice, bring my sister one too, please! I will leave carrots and apples for your reindeer and cookies and milk for you. I hope you can find my new house! See you soon!
Love, Addy Parson
Dear Santa,
I would like a nintendo switch and a super colossal Indomius Rex. I would also like my own alarm clock. I've been a good boy this year. Be careful on Christmas Eve night. We will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer on Christmas Eve. I would also like a remote control helicopter. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Bennett Crites
Dear Santa,
I want a remote car or truck.
Love, Matthew Jordan
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a big black car, a robot and for grandma to get all she wants for Christmas.
Love, Mason Doniels
Dear Santa,
I want LOL toys and a Barbie Dream House and a unicorn that has Barbies. Can I see Buddy the Elf?
Love, Eileen Grace England
Dear Santa,
I would like an LOL Doll, Baby doll clothes,serutvehies, pillow and art supplies, if elves have extra.
Love, Sophia Durr
Dear Santa,
I would like Lightening McQueen cars, Play-Doh, forest animals, zoo animal bag, marble run game, mario action figures, ryan's world action figures, monster action figures. Thank you .
Love, Luke Greene
Dear Santa,
I promise I haven't been THAT bad this year. So for Christmas I would like Minecraft, the Cave and Wolf sets. I would also like pokemon figures. I want a dragon set too. Please bring Brendan coal, he is very mean. :(
Love, Espn Archer
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year and I would like to have: blue remote control car, race track, puzzles, walkie talkies, rubiks cube, squakee the balloon dog, minecraft pick axe, yoyo, basketball net, minecraft diamond axe. Please bring my sister a Harry Potter wand too. Thank you Santa.
Love, Karliah Pogue
Dear Santa,
I would like a motorcycle and an x-box remote. I would love a dirt bike game that my family can play with me on. I would also like a new computer. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Alias Whited
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! This year i would like a basketball and goal, cars with track, Pete the Cat books and something nice for my little sister Norah! Thank you!
Love, Kohenn Stephens
Dear Santa,
I would like a doll for Christmas. I really like playing on the I-pad too so maybe I can have one of those too. I'll leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Bella Firebaugh
