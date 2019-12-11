Davis' Class
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard, and I would like our elf Buddy to come back this year. I promise not to touch him this time. I also want pearls. Also, I want a phone.
Love, Boston
Dear Santa,
I want LOL Dolls, Barbie Dolls and scooter. Santa I been really excellent this year. I will lay ont cookies.
Love, Zalie
Dear Santa,
I love the elfs. For Christmas I would like a spy hoody. Spy ninja hoody. Spy ninja backpack. Tennis shoes. Spy ninja fanny pack. Gold purse, alaxe, snowboots.
Love, Kendall
Dear Santa,
DIU Satuintu IBue, IDIU, I want a unicorn and cat, dog. Thank you.
Love, Jaycelynn
Dear Santa,
I want a minnie mouse. I want a lol doll. I want a poop emoji. I want jojo siwa toys.
Love, Kylee Boyd
Dear Santa,
I wanted to let you know I been a good good girl.
Love, Avari
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I study hard to learn. I love my mom and dad very much and I want you to bring me: lego city deep space rocket, radio flyer my 1st scooter, spiderman kids bluetooth headphones, treasure x aliens.
Love, Arturo
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaidence I would like...pants, lifeball, unicorn, barbie dolls, barbie house.
Love, Jaidence
Dear Santa,
I would like a trainset. Plus a huge dinosaur.
Love, Carson Basler
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL surprise doll, a Barbie and Ken, a Barbie house, a Barbie car and JoJo socks, JoJo microphone, hip hop shoes.
Love, Adalynn Hovis
Dear Santa,
I want a toy house please.
Love, Roman Strong
Dear Santa,
This year I would like all of the Paw Patrols and the Paw Patrol house. I also want all of the Sonic and tails toys. And I also really like Ryan's World Toys, because my middle name is Ryan. PJ Masks toys are cool too. I have been a good boy this year. Well I think I want Minecraft Lego's too. I will leave you some Santa Claus cookies because I love you.
Love, Huck Miller
Dear Santa,
Toy cats, baby alive that eats, barbie dream house with nice new barbies, Barbie Skipper, Chelsea and Stacy. I would also like craft stuff, sewing machine, ice cream maker. A big stuffed unicorn bigger than my mom. Thank you my mom will make cookies don't eat them all.
Love, Lillyona Hobaugh
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you? Hope you and miss clause are warm. I have tried very hard to be good this year. I even help mommy clean after dinner. I would really like a new bike for Christmas. I would take very special care of it. Thank you safe travels.
Love, Johnny Daggs
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL, shopkins, Barbie house, a Barbie pillow, a Barbie blanket, a Barbie book.
Love, Alina
Dear Santa,
I want clothes, shoes, toys and love to my family and friends.
Love, Genesis
Dear Santa,
New phone, bow and arrow, tablet, Transformers.
Love, Hayden
Hennirch's Class
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a baby doll that cries and has antennas with bee clothes on. And a dog that walks and three baby alives (different than my sister Addison's.)
Love, Autumn
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL big surprse. I also want a Minnie Mouse telephone. I want a Barbie Dreamhouse. I also want a trampoline. That's all I want this year.
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa,
I would like LOL Doll stuff, a big unicorn, a unicorn bracelet and roses for my mom.
Love, Alice
Dear Santa,
I want a Batman car and a truck and a pair of Batman spy goggles, a Pikachu and hotwheels.
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
for christmas, I would like 3 video games, all of the power rangers, a new cheeta stuffed animal, a drum with 2 sticks and a guffalo book.
Love, Colton
Dear Santa,
How are you? I can't wait to see you. I have been waiting all year. I would like a monster truck. Thank you.
Love, Drake Steininger
Dear Santa,
Choochoo train, and a nerf gun and spirt riding free toys and a toy motorcycle, and a from and farm animals.
Love, Jeremy
Dear Santa,
I love you! For Christmas I would like a hat for my four-wheeler and a real gun to shoot some deer. I want a baby mommy and Christmas clothes. Could you bring my sister a babydoll too? Thanks Santa!
Love, Josie Umfleet
Dear Santa,
I love you very much! This year I would like a baby alive and a PJ Mask set and a dress. Also a cry baby would be nice. I will leave cookies and a light on for you. Talk to you same time next year.
Love, Kendra Acosta
Dear Santa,
hi my name is Liam. I would like Pokeman card and a bat blade. Also gumball machine. Thanks.
Love, Liam Richey
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby alive with food and a cuddle bear please some playdoh and games would be nice too, or an Elsa tent with windows. Thanks Santa
Love, Lilly Hodges
Dear Santa,
I wish for Legos, board games, like stuff the pig, operation, any learning games. I like cars, trucks, boats, helicopters, especially police cars and firetrucks. Lego games, Big and Little action figures, army guys.
Love, Lucas
Dear Santa,
How has your week been? Thank you for my presents last year. They all were so wonderful. I would like a tricycle, little trampoline, microphone, books, Frozen Castle, JoJo stuff, scooter, tablet, little cookie set please. I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and happy year. P.S. Help my dog Daisy to come back home, Thank you!
Love, Lucy
Dear Santa,
I want Jojo Siwa. I want a Jojo Siwa bow. I want a baby doll with clothes. I want a Jojo Siwa doll. I want candy. I want a new pencil bag for school.
Love, Arianna
Dear Santa,
I want a big, BIG bell. I want a teddy bear.
Love, Kinleigh
Dear Santa,
I want a toy robot. I want a drum. I want a RC car that is loud and is powered by gas. I want a real jet pack. I want a little RC car that can drive on walls. I want a fin on my RC car. That's all I want.
Love, Jase
Dear Santa,
I would like to have for Christmas a bgier queen Ellsa Pillow, Pink cat, Hat and sparkling gloves.
Love, Mariet
Dear Santa,
I want a drawing Book.
Love, Sammi
Dear Santa,
I want a toy of a army of Lego guys, hunter guys and deers, toy deers.
Love, Sylas
Dear Santa,
I want new super hereos, a water gun, clotes, a big ball, paint gun, a Daddy Dave poster, a toy santa, a new tablet, a toy rokit the racon.
Love, Easton
Miller's Class
Dear Santa,
I would like some trucks. I would also like a bike and a helmet. I would also like a basketball. I will leave you some cookies and hot chocolate. I love you Santa.
Love, Elijah Price
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard and a flying helicopter please and thank you. I will have a treat waiting for you when you arrive. Also, please do not forget about Abraham and Olivia they would like gifts as well.
Love, Benson Brewen
Dear Santa,
Hi. Nice to meet you. I want a football, a soccerball, a basketball goal and a small skateboard because mine broke. I would also like a guitar. Merry Christmas
Love, Joseph Bowman
Dear Santa,
I would like an Evie doll and Carlos. I would like a baby doll with stuff. I would like Chey to have mal doll. I want Dawson to have throwing knives and Jordan to have Yugi-oh. I want everyone to have a good Christmas. Merry Christmas.
Love, Erika Cook
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas. I would like an Ipad that works in the car. Then I want a Batman Car with a big Batman Set and the hugest Batman collection stuff with bad guys too. I would also like a magic set with real magic. I want the Plummer Pants game and another real dog.
Love, Charlie Lord
Dear Santa,
I want a new pool. For only me. I want a skate board. I want a robot snake with a remote. Please be safe flying to deliver the gifts to all of the kids.
Love, Corbin Schneiter
Dear Santa,
Kitchen, Race Car, Blender for food, race car track, nerf gun, legos, remote control car, shark lantern, hoverboard, target, excavator boots, movies, books, clothes, shoes and puzzles.
Love, Charles Barnes
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy zombie.
Love, Brantley Swain
Dear Santa,
I would like a drum set, a hawkeye bow and arrow wet, a Mr. Incredible suit and a toy turtle that runs and talks... and a toy snake that can slither on the wall. And also... you're the best Santa Claus I've ever seen! Thank you for leaving presents you are so talented!
Love, Hudson Jase Revelle
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would love a hotwheel bike, Luige Mansion 3, silly putty, nerf gun, tablet, Nintendo Switch, Thank you Santa, I love you.
Love, Jaxon Baker
Dear Santa,
I would like an American Girl Doll School set. I would also like a Barbie airplane and helicopter. Oh, and a Barbie kitchen and suitcase. Coul you get my sister an electric guitar. How are the elves doing? How are the reindeer? I love you, Santa.
Love, Claire Ganime
Dear Santa,
Can I please have an LOL doll for Christmas? I would also like a lightsaber, a mystery egg, a Minnie costume with ears, a Cinderella dress, a purple smart watch, an LOL dollhouse, Pikmi Pops, a doll carrier, an Elsa doll with an Elsa dress, and a microphone. I have been good!
Love, Landri Forister
Dear Santa,
I would like some presents. I hope I am on the good list. Will you please bring me American dolls with camper the hedgehog set and one of the dolls that bloom.
Love, Jaycie Rice
Dear Santa,
Can I have a little pinky babydoll a big fuzzy unicaor. And a toy purse? Also would like real makeup.
Love, Addison Ballew
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy-car, baby doll, and makeup please. This year I was a good girl. I will leave you cookies, milk and carrots. Hi Rudolph!
Love, Maggie Lewis
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like an iphone x, the new xbox game arch, a camo controler for the xbox! I want my sister to be nice :) A hoverboard and a game chair. And a basket ball. Thank you!
Love, Hoyt Lindsey
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a toy motorcycle and toy snake for Christmas. Would you bring my brothers and sisters a present, too? Thank you. Merry Christmas to you and Mrs. Santa.
Love, Grayson England
Dear Santa,
I want a monster truck this tall (puts hand at belly). Now when it's Christmas bring that to me, please and thank you. I like you Santa Clause. Forever
Love, Elijah Kennon
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I would like a new bike, remote control car, a stuffed tiger and a baby doll, a purse and paneew blanket would be nice too.
Love, Bailey Peters
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard and a big Barbie house. I would like an LOL Barbie and a LOL camper. I would like to leave you some sugar cookies.
Love, Esmae Kelly
Dear Santa,
I would love a singing unicorn. A mermaid Baby Alive would be nice too. Will you please bring gifts to all of my family too? I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Maybree Laut
Dear Santa,
I would like a nintendo switch, a rick and morty bed, pete the cat cooks. A hooby, new boots.
Love, Eli Kinney
Mooney's Class
Dear Santa,
Please bring me my own cooking supplies. Thank you!
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
I would like a rc trex, rc car, nerf gun, rc jet, BB gun, work boots, belt, gogles, work glubs, knives, sords, rc robot, hats, work jakit, tv, tc tank, rc train, shoose, cars, bike, skateboard, tablet, computer, rc truck, colering books, books, candy, dvd, video games, bord games, rc dog, ps3.
Love, Anthony Williams
Dear Santa,
this year I been a good girl. I would like a Jesse and Bo Peep doll, a toy story 4 movie, plus Maui and Moana doll that all thank you.
Love, Gracie Nowack
Dear Santa,
I am Williow. I have been very good! Can I please have lots of "T.O.T.S." toys, I dont have Pip, Freddie or Casey. I love legos. I hope Brudy my dog does not eat the cookies, he would like a new toy. Thank you Santa.
Love, Willow Bellew
Dear Santa,
I have been a pretty good boy this year. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer are doing good. All I want for Christmas this year is a bath robe and a new scooter. I will leave you some yummy cookies on the counter and a glass of milk in the fridge so it doesn't get hot. Love you Santa!
Love, Steven Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I would like a nut cracker, a tablet and skateboard and a nerf rival. P.S. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
i want a new cover, toy cars and remote control car, Have a merry Christmas. A new backpack too please. Thank you.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
Go cart, motorcycle, four wheeler, hot wheels, Jurassic Park Jeep Power Wheel.
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa,
I can't believe you are here. I want a doll, a baby bed, lol doll, remoe control train.
Love, Abby
Dear Santa,
I would like a new barbie doll and a pink toy car. I want orby's and girl remote control car, and a little house, a guitar and flowers. and I want some really cool toys.
Love, Kinlee
Dear Santa,
i have been a good girl this year. i would like a petkins, convertible, baby alive. Thank you.
Love, Avery Jones
Dear Santa,
I want a blue helicopter, play dough, remote control dinosauer, A P.J. Mask toy that you can get at any Wal-Mart. I need a seat.(my cupholder broke on mine.) I am so excited to see you! Please bring my brother and sister toys too. I love you! Thank you very much. Fresh cookies will be out!
Love, Samuel Mills
Dear Santa,
Can I please have nerf guns and a robot? My brother wants Paw Patrol Legos. Thank you for all the stuff. Merry Christmas!
Love, Ethan Wagganer
Dear Santa,
I'd like a big powerwheels, a fortnite water gun. Also I'd like a fortnite nerf gun rocket launcher, a stuffed pikachu. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Gavin Newland
Dear Santa,
I would like some LOL Dolls, OMG dolls, Pepa pig bath toys, purple scooter, Olaf necklace, JoJo Siwa music player. Some unicorn headphones, bath bombs, Barbie dreamhouse. JoJo clothes and blinger. Toy sven, rainbow playdoh and slimes. Poopsie suprise, frozen 2 Elsa and Anna dolls, rainbow surprise dolls, rainbow hair barbies.
Love, Aubree Michael
Dear Santa,
I want a kitten, toy unicorn, iguana, squishy, backpack for my barbie for my baby sister a baby elephant and her ears pierced like mine.
Love, Journey Kemp
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur egg. Also a toy horse in a stall. A toy story 4 buzz lightyear. I will leave you cookies and milk. Thank you.
Love, Wyatt Bone
Pogue's Class
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a pull apart food set, rainbow dress, Frozen II, Doll House, make up and jewelry, a tea set and a poll table.
Love, Alvina
Dear Santa,
Wrestling ring, Christmas socks, Hot Wheel upside down storm, remote control car, Lego avengers, virtual reality, Lego Minecraft, Ninja Turtle!
Love, Mason Henson
Dear Santa,
I've been good most of the year - How are you? I would like a dr kit, a baby doll and a barbie dollhouse. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Brinley
Dear Santa,
You sell the best presents in the world. For Christmas I would like a monster truck and a Thomas proof. I will leave cookies and milk.
Love, Silas Edgy
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I'm asking that all boys and girls get a present this year. I'm asking for new clothes and toys this year thank you for all your elfs hard work and your delivery service.
Love, Noah Evans
Dear Santa,
I love you! Please give me a rocket launcher. Bring my brother a fortnite character for Christmas. Please give my mom a pretty poster and give my dad another gun. I would love it if you would bring me a Ryan bath bomb because they make my skin so soft! Please don't eat all my cookies!
Love, Cole Bell
Dear Santa,
I want a red transformer, a blanket with my name on it. My sister wats a gray sloth and a blanket that is teal and baby pink and it to say basketball!
Love, Mikey Vance
Dear Santa,
how have you been this year? I hope you have had a good time off. May I tell you what I would like for Christmas? If so, I would like the Toy Story 4 legos. (the carnival one please.)
Love, Elliott Bobbett
Dear Santa,
Power ranger lamp, boomerang, power ranger action figure, stanwans Lego, farm toy pig, horse, chicken
Love, Landon Scott Boren
Dear Santa,
this year for Christmas would you plese bring me a phone, craft kits, squishy, telescoee, Barbie dolls, poly pocket
Love, Leah
Dear Santa,
I've been good this year. Disney Frozen 2 gown, Disney Frozen 2, Disney Frozen 2 walkie talkie, spirit doll horse, my life agr any day umbres, plush unicorn spout.
Love, Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
How are you doing with your job? I have been a smart cookie. For Christmas I want a Baby Alive, a toy cat and Rollie the toy dog. Have a safe trip.
Love, Amiyah H.
Dear Santa,
I want a motorvike, scote board, slime, kituhen set, too, food, farm set
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
I want a horse. I hope you had a good time this year. I hope you have a good time getting the presents out. I would like to have a cuple barbis, barbie house, barbie close, close for me, and a carig for me and can you make it prity for me. Thank you for all the presents.
Love, Kaylynn Shields
Dear Santa,
I want baby alive and an electric scooter.
Love, Aubree Noble
Dear Santa,
I would like a big barbie house, a bouncey house, a big soft fuzzy body pillow, JoJo Siwa shoes, JoJo clothes, a phone, a charger for it, make that two chargers, and a big soft blanket. I leave out the cookies and milk like we agree. p.s. also maybe a horse.
Love, Madilynn Bone
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year so I would like a remote control gravity defying wall climbing RC car, dirt bike, and a motercicle. For Christmas this year I would like my brother to get a really rad robots Turbo bot and for my sister I would want her to get an iphone At and my mom and dad a new car and truck this year. I hope you and Mrs. Clause has a good Christmas Bye!!!
Love, Wyatt Pinkley
Dear Santa,
I think I've been pretty good this year for Christmas I would like to have a road runner stuffed animal, a new RC car, a new nerf gun, and a puppy. I will leave some cookies and milk for you.
Love, Dillon Jorgensen
Dear Santa,
I want a toy rc motor cycle monster truck. I would like a drone and a toy big giraffe.
Love, Sam Stafford
Dear Santa,
Big gun nerf, lion, a yam nest golden egg chase marshall rubeledr rocky car,
Love, Keegan Nuest
Redmond's Class
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving everyone presents. You are welcome for all teh milk and cookies and reindeer carrots.
Love, Elijah K.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Please bring me a hoverboard, a nintendo switch, and a new painting set.
Love, Aubree Jennings
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas this year I want 1 big barbie house and 2 dolls and an LOL doll. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Love, Aubree Francis
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to have a camouflage colored dog like my Grandpa's. I would like a fishing pool and fish stuff. Some Paw Patrol toys and things, Puppy Dog Pals stuff. I like Lego's too. I can read now so I would like some new books. Thank you Santa. You are nice.
Love, Dakota Sikes
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbie camper for my barbies. I also really want a watch to tell me the time. I would like some cool shoes and some dance shoes. I would like the girl WWE Wrestlers dolls, and a camera. I've been really good this year.
Love, Cambree
Dear Santa,
I want a race car with batteries and a controller. I also want a monster truck with a controller and batteries, a yoyo with red and orange. I want a sleigh to take down the hill with snow, a big truck with batteries and a controller. A robot that lights up. A gun with bullets. I want something for mom and dad a pretty gun for dad and pink zebra for mom. A new hat for papa and a picture for mama. Sparkly shoes for my sister, big truck for brother Carter and a stuffed animal for baby Blake.
Love, Nathan Day
Dear Santa,
Happy Christmas. I want a dog. I want a cat. Thank you.
Love, Riley Summers
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf gun. I want a hover board and a nerf gun vest. I want black boots. I've been a very good boy. I want nerf gun glasses.
Love, Bryson P.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like FNAF toys and Luigi's Mansion 3.
Love, Raydan Clubb
Dear Santa,
I would like a tree house some makeup clothes and makeup wipes. I hope everyone has Christmas spirit in their hear
Love, Harper Sikes
Dear Santa,
I love you! I would like a green remote control 4-wheeler, and a bouncy house. Please bring my sissy a sketch book. I will leave milk and cookies.
Love, Otis Harper
Dear Santa,
I want my dad to have a new shirt and Emily and Audrey a nice ring and rose and a dinosaur set.
Love, Ellison Sikes
Dear Santa,
I want a toy dog that bards with 2 buttons and I makes him bard and I makes him walk.
Love, Destiny
Dear Santa,
I would like these things for Christmas four hot wheel car whith a hot wheel track, P.J. Mask truck with all the chrictors, big Paw Pitrol truck whith all the charictors. Thank you for reading this.
Love, Bowen Zee
Dear Santa,
I love you so much. This year I have been very good. I know how to spell the word little now. For Christmas I want two machine paint ball guns for me and Madden. I want a PS4 with a lot of games. I want a baby brother so I can share a room with him. Can I have a two wheel scooter like Levi has and can you bring my baby brother a lot of teddy bears and bottles to drink. This is my list. Thank you.
Love, Joey Fraire
Dear Santa,
I would like an escavator and a big 4 wheel drive truck Please bring my dad a tailgate for his truck and a toolbox. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Blake Marquis
Tawfall's Class
Dear Santa,
Can I have Minecraft game, roblox, Lego's and painting stuff. I love to paint. I would also like tablet and Halo 5.
Love, Kahal Rodgers
Dear Santa,
I would like a little school set for my brother and a battle ship shots game and a normal battle ship game.
Love, Curtis Gipson
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a virtual reality for my PS4, a real cross bow, a toy minecraft sword, and a power rangers blaster.
Love, Rylan Stacy
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year! I can't wait for you to come visit me! This year I would like a tablet, a LOL bomb, a jewelry box and a robot unicorn. I love you and thank you for whatever gifts you bring me. I will leave you cookies and milk, just like you like!
Love, Rilee Hawkins
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole? It's good here in Fredericktown. I have been a good boy this year and would like an Xbox One with Red Faction Remastered. I would also like an Army Mega Tank. My little sister Elluna has been sassy this year but please don't give her coal, she would like a baby doll. My mom would like a candle and my dad would like a blue truck. I will leave you some cookies and milk! Enjoy!
Love, Kael Underwood
Dear Santa,
I have been trying my best to be a good girl. For Christmas I would like a play tea pot, a surprise gift, a super fun bouncy house, a barbie camper and a toy unicorn. Thank you!
Love, Leah Whittaker
Dear Santa,
Can you please bring a remote control car, a cat, legos, some cooking stuff, a baseball glove, a drill and worker stuff, some magical potions and Hawaii stuff for Christmas. Also a robot.
Love, Kian
Dear Santa,
I would like a small dust pan and a broom, a pillow that says love, princes legos, and a small vacume. That is all that I would like this year. I will love to help my mommy clean.
Love, Rylee Penwell
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy king cobra plants vs zombies, WWE game for xbox 1.
Love, Walker
Dear Santa,
I would like a doll with a bed and a baby. I would like a doll with a bed and a baby.
Love, Alyssa
Dear Santa,
I would like a birdhouse, a new Nerf gun for Eli, a necklace, a new shirt for mom, a wallet and a watch for me and Eli, a gumball machine, an Elf on the Shelf. a stuffed Santa toy, a pet bird, a bike and a four wheeler. I will leave milk and cookies for you.
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
I want a phone, a stuffed animal, a scunchy, baby, a barbie/
Love, Bella Massey
Dear Santa,
I want a remote controler truck and car. I would also like to have a bike.
Love, Austin Rogers
Dear Santa,
I would like 100 LOLs. Santa please can you get me a breyer horse and spirit horse and stable with a stall. Also the black horse and stall. The new frozen movie. The unicorn thing you can draw on with stamps. Frozen game with controller and another 100 LOLs
Love, Kennedy Buesking
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a green Ryan surprise egg, a Teddy bear with her own suitcase, toothbrush and PJ's and a new My Life Doll with accessories. Please bring my sister Rhylie an unicorn that lights up. Have a safe trip Santa We love you!
Love, Gracyn Sharp
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a green Ryan surprise egg, a teddy bear with suitcase, toothbrush and PJ's and a new My Life Doll with accessories. Please bring my sister a light up unicorn. We (heart) you!
Love, Gracyn Sharp
Dear Santa,
Remote control razor. Hunting rifel. Xbox 360, trachters
Love, Lance
Dear Santa,
I don't know if I have been good or bad this year. If I have been good I want a new lego set, a skateboard, and a new hotwheels/ hotwheel track. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer. Thank you Santa. See you soon!
Love, Kaden Holland
Dear Santa,
I want an OMG doll and a robot univorn that I can ride. I also want skipper's baby sitter club Barbie. Please give a buffalo plaid present to my mom, a good scope for my dads gun and a cheetah toy for my sister. I love you Santa.
Love, Malia
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like...a robot cat, a couple fish for pets, four L.O.L Dolls, Legos, real make up, a doll, the Frozen II movie. (Even though it isn't in the theater yet!) Another doll with a backpack, the Ugly Dolls movie, magnets for the fridge, a Barbie truck with a horse trailer, Elsa stuffed animal, Frozen dress up clothes and Frozen Blanket.
Love, Chloie Scott
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas I would like a transforming Batman car.
Love, Sawyer Berry
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.