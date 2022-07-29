 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fredericktown License Office closing

  • Updated
  • 0

The Madison County License Office will be closed, beginning Aug. 27.

In a July 27 meeting of the Madison County Health Department Board of Trustees, the board moved to close the license office effective Aug. 26. The office will be open Aug. 26 until 5 p.m.

The board has reviewed the cost to operate the license office and paying a living wage with benefits is not cost effective for this service.

The board has asked the Missouri Department of Revenue, License Office Bureau to provide a bid opportunity for the Fredericktown License Office.

If you are interested in bidding the office, when bids are open, they are found at the Missouri Buys website https://missouribuys.mo.gov

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News