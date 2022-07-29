Fredericktown License Office closing

The Madison County License Office will be closed, beginning Aug. 27.

In a July 27 meeting of the Madison County Health Department Board of Trustees, the board moved to close the license office effective Aug. 26. The office will be open Aug. 26 until 5 p.m.

The board has reviewed the cost to operate the license office and paying a living wage with benefits is not cost effective for this service.

The board has asked the Missouri Department of Revenue, License Office Bureau to provide a bid opportunity for the Fredericktown License Office.

If you are interested in bidding the office, when bids are open, they are found at the Missouri Buys website https://missouribuys.mo.gov