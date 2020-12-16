Fredericktown Preschool
Ms. Heather and Mrs. Lisa's Class
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like a Mickey Mouse costume. I would also like a truck. Don't forget to bring my brother something.
Love, Koda Young
Dear Santa,
I would like a train and train track. I would also like yo-yo. Santa, I will leave you cookies.
Love, Liam Tripp
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like a go-go wheels track, Paw Patrol toys, and clothes. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Glen Gillespie
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I like to play with Barbies, little dolls, and water beads. Don't forget to bring something to my new brothers.
Love, Luna Martindale
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! For Christmas this year, I would like a Hot Wheels track, books, flash cards, and puzzles. I will leave you some cookies. Thank you.
Love, Ben Jensen
Ms. Paula and Ms. Misty's Class
Dear Santa,
Hi! I love you and I want to see you. I will leave you chocolate milk and cookies. Please bring me a remote control spiderman car, and tonka truck and art stuff to paint. My brother would like hexbots, please please let Ashleigh, Alex, Ant, Hayley and Brian and my Dylan to come visit and bring presents to share.
Love, Amos
Dear Santa,
A big Barbie house with a elevator in it. A crazy pet, a american girl, a trampoline and a kitchen set and Barbie food.
Love, Rose Pickcut
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good. And I was wanting a remote car. I also would like you to bring my sister a doll and my brother a game cause they been good also. We will leave some cookies and milk for your long journey. And same carrots for your deer.
Love, Caleb Atherton
Dear Santa,
I have been a good little boy. Please bring me a ninja sword, a car and a race track, a ninja turtle kickball, and a ninja house and car. I would also like a motorcycle and a Santa toy for my baby brother Tucker. I love my mom and da so bring them something too! I love you Santa. I will leave you and your reindeer some treats.
Love, Jamis Jowett
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy motercycle and a mario castle also a nintendo switch, money and a farm set, star war guys, new boots and a hunting set. bring something good to mason, mommy, daddy, grandma, Papa Curt, grammy and Papa Al. Thank you Santa. Jesus Loves you!
Love, Castor Cureton
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. Please bring me Moana bed sheets and minion toys. I will leave you milk and cookies. See you on Christmas Eve.
Love, Raelyn Wood
Dear Santa,
Will you give me presents if I be good at school? I would like a kitchen, a scooter, slime and books. Merry Christmas Santa! Love, Finley Neel
Dear Santa,
I have been super good this year. I would like a remote control helicopter, a yo-yo, ring pops, scissors, Star Wars coloring book, shoes with blue stripes, Hot Wheels track and battlebots that shoot balls.
Love, Conner Jenkins
Dear Santa,
I would like a ninja turtle and Power Ranger costume. I love Zack Storm. Thank you Santa.
Love, Kase Sutton
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a barbie house with lots of barbies and clothes? I would also like some goggles, Moana princess dress, Santa doll, gloves, pretend toy phone, watch, coloring stuff and a pretend pet bird. I will leave you some cookies and milk because that's your favorite.
Love, Kordelia Tiefenauer
Dear Santa,
I would like a bag sitting Barbie, a glittery hair LOL doll and a my Life doll kitchen set. Please bring my sister some how my Life baby clothes. Have a good day.
Love, Rhylie Sharp
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a bulldozer monster truck and a Gravedigger with big tires. I would also like a paw patrol house. We will leave you cookies and milk and snacks for the reindeer. Thank you!
Love, Gage Couch
Dear Santa,
You are so nice. I will leave you cookies and chocolate milk because I know you like it. I would really like a motorcycle, game for the ipad, oreos, and a smart watch. I have been a really good boy this year.
Love, Sawyer Wireman
Dear Santa,
I would really like a barbie house, baby doll, beauty and the beast costume, and coloring stuff. Can you bring me some mermaid crayons, a lunchbox, water bottle and a beauty and the beast key. I also want you to bring something for my mom and candy for my friends. I also would like a beauty and the beast phone.
Love, Lydia McDowell
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. Can you bring me a barbie dream house, barbies, chocolate coins, barbie clothes and some new clothes for me that are pink. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Kenlee Cunningham
Dear Santa,
Can you please bring me a nerf gun, crossbow, and a target deer. I would also like a gun strap that goes over my shoulder, a scope for my gun and some cotton candy. Can you also bring my sister some clothes, and some baby toys? I'll leave you some cookies.
Love, Kemper Parson
Dear Santa,
I want a baby dog. I want some baby dog cage. I want a water thing that the dog drinks out of that is not a bowl and for my baby dog I want some puppy pads. i want a Barbie dream closet, Mama Josie Kangaroo, and a real baby unicorn. Pleas get my friend Kemper a dinosaur toy. I'm going to leave you some cookies and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Cooper Ellasyn Clark
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents a long time ago. I would really like a Miro the Royal Detective Castle. I also would like chocolate coins and a singing Kristoff doll for Christmas please. I love you! And a JoJo Siwa watch with bracelets. Can I also have a barbie dream house and a mulan costume please.
Love, Ronni Johnson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a 2020 Chevy Malibu, an aussie puppy, my colleg paid for, some new clothes and shoes, carhartt vest and jacket.
Love, Loren Kinkead
Ms. Juli and Ms. Macie's Class
Dear Santa,
I would like a pink princess tent with lights, toy dinosaurs, baby dolls, a pretty dress with sparkly shoes, a pink teddy bear and glow in the dark stars for my room. I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Tessa Stevens
Dear Santa,
I want a Bulbasaur stuffed animal and venusaur too. Please bring me some PJ Masks toys and some new colors and coloring books and a bag of chips.
Love, Finn Presson
Dear Santa,
My name is Alex Villmer. I would really like a nerf gun for Christmas. I would also really like a toy kitchen, a toy hauler and truck, and 2 campers. Please bring some toys for my new baby sister. My mommy and daddy say that I've been a really good boy this year!
Love, Alex Villmer
Dear Santa,
I want a box full of Legos and a lot of Minecraft things. I have been good. I can't wait for you to come to town!
Love, Lucas Wagganer
Dear Santa,
I love you! You are the best Santa ever! You give perfect presents. I will not cry when I come see you this time. I wish all the boys and girls get presents. Can you please make it snow a whole bunch for Christmas? I just love Santa the best ever!
Love, Bella Rehkop
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa my name is Tommie and I would like a Paw Patrol Chase Ultimate Police Cruiser, and some adventures, and a brown puppy. I promise to be a good boy Santa. P.S. And I want a toy airplane to.
Love, Tommie Lane Lawler
Dear Santa,
I been a good girl this year. I would like a llama, happy napper, a new doll, horse stuff for my pony for Christmas.
Love, Raelee Jo Cunningham, Age 4
Dear Santa,
I don't know what I want for Christmas. I really like to build a snowman. I like a big elephant and a bear, iguana and alligator.
Love, Sawyer F., Age 4
Dear Santa,
You are the best! Please bring me some toys, a toy Santa to play with a scooter like Emma and Braydens. We will leave you cookies and milk. Thank you!
Love, Braylee Neel
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of toys. I want a toy truck and a tool. I want a remote and like 4 toy spoons. I want a hunting hat and a police truck. I want all the Paw Patrol toys. And I want a toy Santa. I want all the stuff Dalton wants and thanks for the toys.
Love, Eli Smallen
Dear Santa,
My name is Brady and I have been good this year. I would really like a big Mega RC Monster Truck and a blue dirt bike. I am also asking for books so my mom can read to my brother and I. My brother and I also want a farm set to share, with a barn, animals and lots of tractors. I will have milk and cookies ready! Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Brady Parmer
Dear Santa,
I want to give you a big hug. I would like a pancake with sprinkles for Christmas morning. I would like a big buzz light year that talks to me and my toys, woody and Bo-Peep. Also, I would like another bumble bee.
Love, Roger Vance
Dear Santa,
Hello! Can I see your reindeer? I think I am on the nice list. I would like a toy kitchen and a play dough gummy bear maker.
Love, Miller Redmond, Age 3
Dear Santa,
I love you! I would like a big dinosaur and lincoln logs to be with. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Clark Miller
Dear Santa,
I would like some Rescue Bots, Optimus Prime, and DinoBots and some toys for my friends.
Love, Levi Thomas Fish
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me some Peppa Pigs. Please bring my brother games. Will you make me a romper, Santa? Mommy and I will make you juice and cookies! I've listened to daddy and mom this year. Make it get really cold and snow where it's freezing.
Love, Elena Fraire
Dear Santa,
I want a house. I want a dog. can you bring me a baby? I need a house for my doll too. I'm going to make you cookies. I will be good.
Love, Cadance Atherton
Dear Santa,
I want Pokemon legos, monster play doh, candy canes, and a big outside trampoline. I've been good, I made my bed this week by myself.
Love, Emerson
Ms. Tami, Ms. Abby and Ms. Debby's Class
Dear Santa,
I would like Christmas pencils, craft stuff, a toy airplane that can fly, and tiny stuffed animals. Santa I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies and milk. When I see you I will give you a card.
Love, Brayden Wisdom
Dear Santa,
I love my mom today. I love my daddy. Keke is my aunt. I want bakugans, games for the switch, Christmas trees, and a hat like you. I also want a mustache.
Love, Cullen Presson
Dear Santa,
I would like a bat girl toy. I will leave you a rainbow cookie and chocolate milk to enjoy. I would also like some barbie clothes, and a banana. I like you Santa! Thank you!
Love, Sadie Smallen
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn, a little puppy, rainbow dash, a heart and a rainbow shirt. I want to leave you cookies.
Love, Raelyn Bailey
Dear Santa,
I want a rainbow dress, unicorn toys and a big puppy! I have been pretty good this year. I love you Santa! Bye!!
Love, Teeya Cook
Dear Santa,
I want a dragon toy and a racecar- thats all!
Love, Nikkolai Curtis
Dear Santa,
Happy Christmas! I would like tractors with forks, a combine with a corn header, construction vehicles and a tractor with buckets. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Bowen Kinneman
Dear Santa,
I want paw patrol toys, a kitchen with fake food, new boots and a dancing turkey. Please bring a bunch of dolls for my sister.
Love, Lincoln Berry
Dear Santa,
I want a bakery, two barbies with a truck, baby dolls and paint.
Love, Nova Wreath
Dear Santa,
I would like a drum set, a barn with animals. I also want a new hat.
Love, Abel Robbins
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL doll and a doctor bag. I would love some stuffed animals and some crayons. I also want a watch. I will leave you some cereal and milk so you won't be hungry. I would like some sparkly shoes. I love you Santa!
Love, Paislee Stumbaugh
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn that lights up. I love unicorns! I would like some toys and a rainbow that light up. I will leave you cookies! Love you Santa! I would love a rainbow doll and a butterfly that lights up.
Love, Alabama Cresto
Dear Santa,
I would like some high heels, a pretty dress, and a toy vacuum. So I can help mom around the house. I would like some pretty tatoos. I will leave you some chocolate chip cookie and milk. I hope you enjoy them. I love you Santa!
Love, Harper Lawson
Dear Santa,
I want a rainbow dress, a toy reindeer, barbies and a rainbow. I have been good!
Love, Annika Schultz
Dear Santa,
I would like a real phone and an Ipad. I love you so much! I will leave you some cookies and milk. Hope you enjoy them! I also would like a barbie.
Love, Aspen Franks
Dear Santa,
I would like a magic Santa that can talk. I would like a toy store that has alot of kitchen stuff in it. I will leave you a picture I have made by your cookies and milk. I would love a toy phone. I can't wait till you come! I am so excited!
Love, Madilynn Lutman
Dear Santa,
I would like some Elsa hair bows and an Elsa couch. I would like some Elsa lights and fingernails. I love Elsa stuff. I will leave you some homemade cookies and milk. I love you Santa.
Love, Kaylee West
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, a toy racecar and my own gun. I have been good this year! I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Brodie Nash
