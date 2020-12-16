Fredericktown Preschool

Dear Santa,

I want a Bulbasaur stuffed animal and venusaur too. Please bring me some PJ Masks toys and some new colors and coloring books and a bag of chips.

Love, Finn Presson

Dear Santa,

My name is Alex Villmer. I would really like a nerf gun for Christmas. I would also really like a toy kitchen, a toy hauler and truck, and 2 campers. Please bring some toys for my new baby sister. My mommy and daddy say that I've been a really good boy this year!

Love, Alex Villmer

Dear Santa,

I want a box full of Legos and a lot of Minecraft things. I have been good. I can't wait for you to come to town!

Love, Lucas Wagganer

Dear Santa,