Ms. Heather & Ms. Lisa's ECSE Class
Dear Santa,
This year i would like a trike, some cars & trucks, barn and animal play set and something for my sister Norah! Thank you.
Love, Kohenn Stephens
Dear Santa,
Nintendo Switch, trampoline, big hot wheels, orange big egg, rc car, helicopter, basketball.
Love, Aiden Fellener
Dear Santa,
Please give my toys to the boys and girls who won't be getting anything for Christmas. I don't play with toys. I would like a communication device. Remember my brother in heaven. We all love and miss him so much.
Love, Rhett
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are doing good I'd love to meet them one day. For Christmas I"d like a Princess mustang powerwheels. I love play driving on my toy cars, so that'd would be cool to have. My little brother, sissy and I will leave carrots out for the reindeer.
Love, Arabella Dennis
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good time on vacation. I would like one of them sven toys you can ride on because I love riding my rocking horse at home. Me and sissy and my little brother will be leaving cookies and milk for you!
Love, Shelby Dennis
Ms. Juli & Ms. Allison's Class
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a baby doll with stroller. A Bratz doll, a swan salon, a doll house, and a car. Mommy wants a ring and Daddy wants some new boots.
Love, Raelynn Bailey
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy! I would like a truck, trailer, and a bull dozer. Please bring something for my sisters and brothers. Also, bring my mom a castle and bring my dad a sword.
Love, Amos Reed
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a treehouse, crayons and paper.
Love, Cullen Presson
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year, I want a Rapunzel Necklace, dress, crown, house to play in, and more toys and a halter for my horsie. I also want a play kitchen, babydolls and a tree house for the dolls and some gloves and a saddle for my horsie.
Love, Kitty
Dear Santa,
I would like lots of Paw Patrol toys and PJ Mask toys. I would also like some dinosaur toys.
Love, Sawyer
Dear Santa,
I would like a rapunzel necklace, a bunny rabbit, bubble gum, a monster ball, a horsie, some sandwiches, a purple star, barbies, clothes, some honey buns, skittles, a raindeer, a lot of Princess stuff, frozen, a purse. I have been a good girl!
Love, Rose Pickert
Dear Santa,
I love you, I want to give you a big hug. I would like a cry baby and a new big LOL Doll. I will leave cookies for you and corn for your reindeer.
Love, Harper Lawson
Dear Santa,
I would like a cry baby doll, frozen castle, and LOL. I would also like some animals.
Love, Lydia McDowell
Dear Santa,
I've been a really good boy this year. I would really like a toy helicopter I can drive in, a red RC car, transformers, legos, a pretend kitchen with a coffee maker and two cups, lincoln logs, a kitty cat lizard, a jack-in-the-box. I also need a water bowl for the cat because the cats need Christmas, too. Oh and a cat ball. And that's all, check!
Love, Connor Allen Jenkins
Dear Santa,
I want toys. A magical unicorn and barbies. A baby doll. My elf Shine came to my house. I have been good. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Raelyn Wood
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie Camper this year. An Elsa and Anna house too please. Raelee and Bubby want some toys too please. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Kenlee
Dear Santa,
I want a fake girl baby, diaper bag, diapers, bottles for the baby and baby stroller. Happy Christmas to Santa
Love, Cooper Ellasyn
Dear Santa,
I want a big green tractor with a big green trailer. I want a big lawn mower with a big red trailer to haul wood. I want a big boy gun to shoot squirrels, a big trash truck. I want sissy to get a small gun to shoot squirrels with me. Daddy needs a bubble machine like mine. I want mom to have a ghost to play with at night. Put the presents next to the Christmas tree and there will be cookies out for the reindeer.
Love, Lincoln Berry
Dear Santa,
I love mommy and daddy and Ethan and sissy. I would like you to bring me Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, a green dinosaur, a princess and a baby monkey from the woods. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Wren River Phillips
Dear Santa,
I want toys for Christmas. Is it Christmas time yet? I love Ninja Turtles. Thank you Santa!
Love, Kase Sutton
Dear Santa,
I have been a pretty good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a crybaby, skates, barbies, a new book, play phone, Dora movie, and a tablet. I love you Santa. When you get here I want to give you a hug and kiss. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Paislee Stumbaugh
Dear Santa,
You are very special! This year I would like for you to bring me a Winnie the Pooh bear, a bunny and some play-doh. We will leave you cookies and milk. Thank you Santa!
Love, Finley Neel
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas I would love to have a Paw Patrol Jungle Patroller, a Hulk bike, some Legos, new Nurf guns, a Spiderman costume, and some Power Ranger gear. I will leave you and your reindeer a nice treat at my new house. Thank you Santa Claus!
Love, Jamis Jowett
Dear Santa,
Thank you for getting me toys in a second. I would like a school bus, Legos and something I like. We will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for your reindeer.
Love, Caleb
Dear Santa,
I want a shiny kitchen and play-doh to play with. And my brother is going to get a baby toy.
Love, Ronni Johnson
Ms. Paula & Ms. Misty's Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Luke Greene. I am doing my best to be extra good before Christmas comes. I would loved to have Dinosaurs, toy trains, a lot of zoo animals, Lightening McQueen Race Track, PJ Mask toy van with Owlette, Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage, a toy Santa and that's all. My brother Cole has been good too. I love you Santa Claus. Merry Christmas to you all.
Love, Luke Greene
Dear Santa,
I like you so much! Please bring me fireworks, smoke bombs, iPad, a baby that cries, and new boots. My big sister would like some boots too. I will leave you cookies and milk, and carrots for Rudolph. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Adaline Parson
Dear Santa,
I love you! I would like a styling unicorn head and a cabbage patch doll. Thank you!
Love, Cora Miller
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I can't wait for you to stop by my house. I would really love for you to leave me an LOL Doll, Bye-Bye Baby, a Poopsie Surprise Unicorn, the Pokemon movie, a bed for my baby and a big girl bed for me! I will make sure to leave you lots of milk and cookies by the Christmas tree. Thanks Santa!!
Love, Kember Anthony
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I want a barbie dreamhouse. I would like an LOL doll. I want a food kit for my kitchen, I'm bored using shirts as my food. I would like a beautiful table and chairs that is my size. My brother would like a ford, a massey, and a new bike. I will leave you milk and a cookie. My mom will buy carrots for your reindeer. Whatever you bring is just fine! Thank you!
Love, Charlotte Whitener
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas a big LOL and a LOL house. And I want a big unicorn I can rid on that has pedals and scoots. And can I please get my new cool bed and new curtains with unicorns. And unicorn paint for my walls. I want you to be safe and kind. And I want you to be my best friend.
Love, Charlee Gresham
Dear Santa,
I hope you've had a good year. My sister and I have been very good. I would really like some dinosaurs for Christmas and a toy truck. Have a safe trip.
Love, Ryan Carey
Dear Santa,
I would like a woody doll, buzz lightyear, Rex dinosaur, Duke Caboom, Bo Peep and Ham from Toy Story. Can I also have a PJ Mask van? Thank you Santa, I will leave milk and cookies out for you.
Love, Wyatt Sherrill
Dear Santa,
I love you! You are the best. Will you please send back buddy and sunny. I want a toy computer. I want a talking and crying baby. I want some barbie clothes. I want a rainbow wig.
Love, Anna
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbie camper with beds. I also would like Anna and Elsa dolls. Also Kristoff, Olaf and Sven. I love minnie mouse and unicorns. I have been really really good this year.
Love, Ameliah Chitwood
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa I would like some LOL dolls and some Barbies please. Dady need an xbox. For next summer I would like a swimming pool. New reading books would be nice too. Santa you are so handsome! Please send new shoes too.
Love, Claire Forister
Dear Santa,
I would like a hot wheel track and some scuba gear for when I go swimming. Thank you for bringing my toys a long, long time ago. I like you very much could I get a spider-man bike that shoots webs? And I want some legos too. I need a remote controlled car, a marshmallo shooter with bullets and a spider-man shooter with real webs. Thank you!
Love, Cole Don Autry
Dear Santa,
I am going to make you all kinds of Christmas cookies. I checked online and I am on the nice list. Soo for Christmas I would like a trampoline and a build your own battlebot.
Love, Corbin Redmond
Dear Santa,
I want a kitty cat and yo-yo.
Love, Gemma Bales
Dear Santa,
I would like a big bull. I want incredible outfit. I want some more long horns. I want real pony. Can I have some more candy. I live in Missouri. I will leave your reindeer some hay and Santa I will leave you cookies and milk and Cash wants a bull.
Love, Cross
Dear Santa,
I have tried very hard to be good this year. I would like to have a nerf shotgun, walkie talkies, and super flyers. I would like to get something for my mom and dad for Christmas.
Love, Ashton B.
Dear Santa,
I would like new power ranger toys, also a monster truck. For my sister Madi and new baby doll. For my bothers new games for there playstation. For my mom's house like to get them a real horse. And papa a unicorn toy. I'll leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Espn
Dear Santa,
I would like some Batman toys, a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, a bike, some Lego sets, an Arts and Crafts desk, some Star Wars toys (Millennium Falcon), Pwer Rangers, Megazord, a real weenie dog (Not a toy!), a Beast Castle, a microphone, a beast stuffed animal, a Lion King Game, Frozen Game, Ben 10 toys, Rescue Hero toys, Scooby Doo movie, and some baby toys for brother.
Love, Suede Swearengin
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I've been a good boy this year. I want a ghostbusters monster truck. I also want a marshmallow gun and a new Zelda game. I'll leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Love, Gehrig
Dear Santa,
I want to have a dinosaur and new bike and a yo-yo. And Santa I will leave milk and cookies out for you. Please bring something for my mom. She has been good this year. The end.
Love, David
Ms. Tami's Class
Dear Santa,
I would like legos. Paw Patrol toys, Thanos figure. I would like Santa to bring my sister Maggie Slime. I would also like more soft pants (aka sweatpants). I also like all Toy Story toys and movies. Also like Super Heros, but love the Hulk. Thank you, I will have milk and cookies for you!
Love, Samuel Tomlinson
Dear Santa,
My name is Bennett Michael Whited. I would like a big T-Rex toy, Owne and Blue from Jurassic World, Hot Wheels and a Gecko toy for my little brother, Thank you.
Love, Benny
Dear Santa,
I want to go to Florida and see Disney World. I want a Mr. Freeze Castle. I want a Paw Patrol bus. I want a Batman Car that does tricks. I want a football. I want a Transformer I want a big T.V. I want a big Buzz Lightyear. I want some new shoes. I want PJ Mask toys.
Love, Rease Sizemore
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I would like to have a real alien and a toy one. I would also like a rock that has eyes and a mouth and can walk around. Please make sure the rock is alive. I would also like to have the Krabby Patty secret formula.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I've been pretty good for the most part. I would like a water bottle with no water, a fortnite bus that flies, a play money atm, train and an indoor play house. Can you pleas leave my puppy, rex, some toys too. We will leave you milk and hot dogs.
Love, Harrison McDowell
Dear Santa,
I want an Elsa microphone and Elsa's Enchanted Ice Vanity. Santa, I've been a good girl this year. I love Elsa and want everything Elsa for Christmas! My brother and I will leave you chocolate cookies and milk on Christmas eve!
Love, Cora M.
Dear Santa,
I would like a big truck I can sit in and drive it and a toy tractor and a motorcyle to ride. I want a phone to play games and call papa and a real live bunny rabbit in a cage. And a electric guitar so I can sing with it and some candy and some stickers and game me and my brother can play.
Love, Skyler Bates
Dear Santa,
I would like a big bumble bee transformer and a big dinasour and a red dinasour and a big thing of juice and candy.
Love, Jaxston Mell
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a pink airplane, I want poppy toys and house. I think I been good this year because I want to be good for Santa. I gave him a hug.
Love, Brihana
Dear Santa,
I want to have a race car.
Love, Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote control car and a four wheeler for Christmas. I can't wait for Christmas and would really like for you to make it snow alot so I can play and ride the four wheeler in the snow. Also I would like a mopad. Thank you Santa for Christmas and the joy you bring to all children.
Love, Adam
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. Will you please bring me some spirit stuff and my brother a spider man puzzle. I will leave some carrots and chocolate milk for you since you love chocolate milk and some carrots and dog food for the reindeer.
Love, Haddie Black
Dear Santa,
My name is Eileen. For Christmas can I please have a baby alive. If I could also have a drum set and a rock'n'roll dress I would be very happy. I have been good every day and every year. Thank you Santa! I promise I'll be good everyday.
Love, Eileen England
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good this year. I would really like a bike and some paw patrol cars. Also could you bring my brother a bike so we can ride together.
Love, Tucker Lane Parmer
Dear Santa,
Hello, I would like Ryan's purple mini egg, Yeti in my Spaghetti, and Red Titan. I would also like Pete the Cat and his Four Groovy Buttons. My favorite reindeer is Blitzen.
Love, Teddy Brewen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want alot of baby dolls and baby doll clothes. i also want a black horse named smoke. Also, I would like a saddle for my horse! Last but not least I want a big giant Barbie doll house.
Love, Aaleeyah C.
Dear Santa,
I want a JoJo toy. I would also like a bike. Our dog needs a toy and a tv to watch in the floor. I need a birthday cake for me and boy toys for Cooper. I have been good. I love you Santa Clause.
Love, Apsen
Dear Santa,
I would like a train, a tractor and some blocks. I have been good this year.
Love, Carter
