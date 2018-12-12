Ms. Juli and Ms. Allison’s Class 3-4 year olds
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a Barbie Doll house, a big tall unicorn that I can ride. I want five Barbies and a slide for the swimming pool. My sister wants earrings. My brother wants baby toys. My mom wants some girl lipstick. My daddy wants some decorations. Shannon wants a big tall horse. I can give you Ho-Ho cookies!
Love, Paisley Strubinger
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl I think. I would like to have a toy cat, a Rapunzel doll and her toy horse. I would also like a cart for Rapunzels horse. I would like a toy 4-Wheeler. My brother would like gold and bubble gum. My dad would like a John Deere tractor and my mom would like a lovely pink flower. I will leave you some pie and Juice!
Love, Charlotte Whitener
Dear Santa,
I like you so much. I would like a playhouse you can go in and a Polly Pocket. Karli might like two toys too.
Love, Genna Bales
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas, I would like that big Marshall Fire Truck and more Paw Patrol toys. I would also like new bedding with unicorns on there. A new kitchen set and I’ll cook dinner with it. A new make-up table, I’ll look so pretty. Oh and some new books with firetrucks in them and they will need a bookshelf to put them in. I also would like some wings, so I can fly high in the sky. Santa land on my roof and come down my chimney. I will leave you some milk and pie for dinner. I promise to be good for my mommy and daddy for one day. Thank you Santa. Love You.
Love, Treylynn Heady
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like to have a baby that cries real tears, LOL dolls, and the Greedy Granny game. A few puzzles would also be nice. Please bring my big sister some LOL dolls too! We will leave you some cookies and treats for your reindeer. Have a safe trip!
Love, Adaline Parson
Dear Santa,
My name is Aaleeyah. I am 4 years old. I have been very good this year! This year for Christmas I am asking for a Baby Alive that come with food packages and lots of diapers. Also, I really really want the new Baby Alive “real as can be.” I will make sure to leave you a lot of cookies!
Love, Aaleeyah Capone
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Mickey Mouse shoes, Mickey Mouse dress, Mickey Mouse pants, and everything purple. I want all of that stuff and a Mickey Mouse bow.
Love, Charlee Rae Gresham
Dear Santa,
I would love a baby doll and a Princess truck and scissors. A lot of toys for my brothers. Some curly things to roll my hair. Maybe a Princess toy chair, please. See you on Christmas!
Love, Claire Forister
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy kitty cat that purrs. I’d like a Paw Patrol Tower toy with the Paw Patrol characters. I love Minnie Mouse. I’d like a new Minnie Mouse bed set with a big cover.
Love, Amelian Chitwood
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like a bear, a puppy, a doll, and spirit stuff for Christmas, please! Also, if it’s not too much to ask for a dragon. I can’t wait for you to visit! I will make sure to leave you some milk and cookies!!
Love, Kember Anthony
Dear Santa,
I want all my family to give me lovings, and we play with toys.
Love, Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year! For Christmas I would like Melissa and Doug toys, an orange refrigerator, Space Stuff for my new room, and a puppy named Rex. Please bring a Spaceship for me and daddy to play in. Daddy wants lots of presents and mommy just wants clothes. I will make sure to leave you lots of cookies and milk, so be sure to share with your reindeer.
Love, Harrison McDowell
Dear Santa,
I would like a bike, a treehouse, Imaginext toys and a toy house, a brother, and a puppy.
Love, Suiede Swearengin
Dear Santa,
I would love to have a wooden train track with Choo Choo trains, I also want some Dinosaurs and Lizards please. Could I also have a Clifford Puppy Chair and a puppy stuffed animal that is red with blue ears. I would like a new Thomas the Train backpack. Could you please bring my brother a new desk for his office. I would also like a new table to put food on or draw on. I promise to do my best and be extra good!!!
Love, Luke Greene
Dear Santa,
How are the Reindeers? What kind of cookies do you want? Do you like sprinkles? I hope I am on the nice list! My teacher says I am, but mommy and daddy aren’t so sure. I would like Pop the Pip, a trip to Disney World and a black puppy. Have a great flight and Merry Christmas!
Love, Corbin Redmond
Dear Santa,
I would like for you to bring me a play kitchen with everything and a lot of food. Can you bring my brother paperwork. Can you bring my a play oven. I will leave you cookies and milk and a plate and spoon. I love you Santa.
Love, Cross Duckworth
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a Batman cave, a racetrack please. Can you bring my daddy a new Chevy. My mommy wants a new dress. Addi, my sister, needs a new baby doll that she can feed and change diapers. Be careful, enjoy the cookies.
Love, Ryan Carey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want Acorn toys with letters on them and surprise toys inside please. Can I get Play-doh and a yellow toy car with a toy guy to drive the car too. Thank you Santa! I will leave cookies and milk for you by my tree. I have carrots for your reindeer too.
Love, Wyatt Sherrill
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be a good boy this year. I want a toy airplane, the Incredibles movie, Paw Patrol toys, a Grumblies toy, and a stuffed Elmo toy. Please get my mom a pumpkin pie. I will leave you some bacon and cookies. Thank you!
Love, David Anderson
Ms. Heather and Ms. Lisa ECSE class
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a Lego table, blocks and Legos, a car track and cars, Magnetic Trains and Puzzles. Thank you so much.
Love, Kahenn Stephens
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I would like some Play-doh with Play-doh toys. I would also like a Nerf Gun for my brother and me. I will some milk and cookies out for you!
Love, Elijah Price
Dear Santa,
I would like some Legos. I would also like cars and airplanes. I also like to play with Army men. See you soon, Santa.
Love, Mason Henson
Dear Santa,
I would like baby doll, baby stroller, baby bed, and baby clothes. I love you, Santa.
Love, Erika Cook
Dear Santa,
I would love to have a new skateboard for me and for my brother so we can go fast together! I would also love a monster truck and maybe some Matchbox cars. Also, my favorite candy is Zero candy bars. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Anthony Williams
Dear Santa,
I would love to have a Thomas Train for Christmas. I would also like some Matchbox cars or a Nerf gun. I also love Bubble Gum! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Robert Stephens
Dear Santa,
I would love to have a racecar for Christmas and a Lego set, and I might like a new Nerf gun. I will leave some milk and cookies out for you!
Love, Aiden Felner
Dear Santa,
I would like a big tractor and some Legos for Christmas. I also love Paw Patrol and Nerf guns. I like Pretzels for a snack. I will leave you some milk and cookies, Santa!
Love, Johnny Daggs
Dear Santa,
H, Santa. I really like to watch the Floogals, Maybe you could bring me some Floogal DVDs. I would like Bubble Guppies toys.
Love, Rhett Rehkop
Ms. Paula and Ms. Misty’s Preschool class
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy so please don’t give me any coal. I want a tractor with all kinds of attachments and a truck with a flatbed that has flatbed trailers and a flatbed in the back. I want a picture board. Then, I want a calendar to see what days I will have. I also want an ATV that I can drive. My sister would like a baby doll and a Barbie house. Thank you Santa!
Love, Kael Underwood
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I have been very very good every day. I was so happy and smiling. I want a baby with a high chair and diaper bag. I want the big Ryan’s World Egg.
Love, Brinley
Dear Santa,
I have been a pretty good boy this year. How are the reindeers doing? Can I go for a ride in your sleigh? This year I would like a BB Gun, goggles, gloves, chest protector and a new helmet for my 4-Wheeler. My mom will make you some yummy cookies. Have a safe trip!
Love, Steven Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. For Christmas please bring me a bike with a basket in the front, the Pizza Maker Barbie, Connect Four, a blue Panda Fingerling and an LOL doll. I will leave cookies and milk for you, and 2 cookies for Elbert and Elfis.
Love, Jaycie Rice
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie Dream Camper. I would also like a Barbie Food Truck. Could you please bring me a Descendants Evie Purse? I sure could use a Barbie stand to stand up my Barbie dolls. I’m going to leave out some cookies and milk for you.
Love, Claire Ganime
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice girl! Do you still know my name? I want slime for Christmas. I want my own TV. I want a bike and a Barbie Dreamhouse. My brothers, Judah and Joel, have been nice too. Thank you for bringing us presents last year! I will leave some cookies and milk for you. I love you, Santa.
Love, Landri Forister
Dear Santa,
I would like a new pencil with my name on it. Ryan’s Surprise Egg, Twisty pets, a Pop Socket, a Girls Sword and shield. Please bring my sister a book and a teddy bear. Thank you!
Love, Gracyn Sharp
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl! Please Santa can I have a lot of presents. Even if you don’t get me Luvabella dolla, I’ll get what I get and I won’t throw a fit!! I would also like a JoJo Siwa doll, Peel Bananas with the Surprise toy inside, more LOLs (I love LOLs), a ballerina doll, books, unicorn stuff, and a panda bear Fingerling. Please! Please! Please! I promise to keep my room clean!!
Love, Kennedy B
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I missed you. Please make sure I get the specialist present ever in the whole wide world. Also, I would like a Barbie Dreamhouse, roller skates, a locket, a make-up bag, a Spirit set, some crystals, a unicorn bag, some crafts, puzzles, My Little Ponies, BB Gun, a purse, Pioneer Woman Spatula, Kimona Jacket, jewelry and a Barbie. Don’t forget about my brother he likes video games. Thank you for my presents last year.
Love, Lucy Mae Braswell
Dear Santa,
Did you have a good year? This year I would like Heelies, pink boots, fake nails and gray purse. New gray boots and a wallet. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Kendall
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I can’t wait till I get to see you for Christmas. I would like to have a nerf gun, a Paw Patrol game for my PS4, roblox, a drone, and another Moby Robot so my baby brother and I each have one.
Love, Rylan Stacy
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like to have a Barbie doll, an LOL doll, some tickets to go see movies. Thank you Santa.
Love, Zalie Moss
Dear Santa,
I guess I will have a new Barbie house with a pool, some new training wheels for my bike, a JoJo shirt, a new night light, and a fuzzy blanket. If you could my little brother has been good and would like a new bike and a dinosaur. Also for Mason Bone some big kid toys.
Love, Madilynn Bone
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a Paw Patrol Fire Truck and one big huge egg Hatchimal. I would also like a real horse to ride on. You can put anything you want in my stocking. I will leave you milk and cookies. Be a good Santa and I would like to have breakfast with you every Christmas day.
Love, Charlie Lord
Dear Santa,
I would like an Owl like my cousin Brandi. I would like to Baby doll. I want an LOL doll and a fluffy shirt with a horse on it.
Love, Kaylynn Shields
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want a rainbow unicorn, a rainbow BB Gun and a new real puppy (Aus. Shepard). I also would like a new doll with clothes. I love to dance and I need a new ballerina dress and shoes.
Love, Addison Ballew
Dear Santa,
Barbie Mermaid, skates, shoes, makeup kit, hatching egg with surprise, clothing.
Love, Genesis
Dear Santa,
I want some ponies, some crystals, some diamonds. A diamond ring, chapstick, a real elf. Umm… I want a big diamond then the whole world. I have been a good boy. I want another cat, a real cat for myself, that doesn’t bite. I want my own playhouse. I would like a surprise in my big diamond. I would like my own horse that is real. I will leave you cookies and pies, and carrots for your reindeer and milk so you will bring me all these presents. I promise to be good!
Love, Boston Willie
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie dream house, with some new Barbies. Also, I need a Barbie car or a Barbie camper. I need new jewelry like rings and bracelets, necklaces.
Love, Cambree Chitwood
Ms. Tami, Miss Debby & Ms. Abby’s class, 4 year olds
Dear Santa,
Can you build me a Storm Trooper Robot that is a toy? I would also like a Transformer Video game for the XBOX 360. I have been good today.
Love, Walker
Dear Santa,
I want a real Power Ranger Megazord, a toy Llama, Super Why toys (only the boy ones not the girl ones), Ninja Turtle toy that pops its eye out and makes funny faces, pictures that Santa drew me. My brother Emerson wants a little plushy Llama like mine but littler. Please bring my baby brother a Paw Patrol movie.
Love, Landon Boyer
Dear Santa,
I would like a hug and a baby doll set for Christmas. I would also like a play cart with a holder for my baby. I will make you cookies and milk. Have a good Christmas Santa!
Love, Rylee Penwell.
Dear Santa,
I want a real tractor and a real four-wheeler. I want a real baby. I love you. Santa! I have been very good this year. How are the reindeers? I am going to leave snacks for you guys when you come visit my house. P.S. Can you bring my sister Teenie a baby four-wheeler when you come? Thank you
Love, Josie Umfleet
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a fairly good girl this year. For Christmas I’d like a new LOL Animal, unicorn bag, a cowgirl book, the Pie Face game. Last, I really like a new “cold blanket.” Santa, please don’t forget my baby brother Studson. He would like new teething toys, teething crackers, a new fox stuffed animal. P.S. I’ll leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies, and oats. Next year I promise to be nice.
Love, Esmae Kelly
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Liam Richey. I want Santa to be happy. I would like a fidget spinner, a teddy bear, a drone, a toy cannon, and a trumpet. I hope you have a nice Christmas. I love you.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dirt bike, BB gun, Peppa Pig toys. I promise to be good.
Love, Lance
Dear Santa,
I would like Jurassic world toys! Especially a toy Owen and his Raptor Blu!
Love, Roman Strong
Dear Santa,
I’m going to be a nice little girl. I love you. Can you bring me a baby doll, Barbie, and kitty cats? Can you bring my mommy some necklaces and rings? We like to match. My bubby likes his games, can he have more? He’s a good big brother.
Love, Rylen Taylor Guinn
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car, a big one. A Bumble Bee action figure and an optimus prime. I want some play tools too! I will hide when you come to eat your cookies and say Ho Ho Ho! Thank you for all the gifts.
Love, Wyatt Bone
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a new wagon, microphone that is Sunny Day themed, a Baby Alive, a big LOL doll and Little LOL dolls, Sunny Day dolls with the big van. A boxy girl and a kitty in my pocket. A stuffed bunny, new clothes like Hello Kitty and Elsa, cry babies, small bunny and lady bug one. Babrie hairspray, a small ducky, Sunny Day socks, Vamprina House, Elsa and Anna toys, and headbands, Play-doh. Bring something for my dogs Harley and Tucker.
Love, Chloie
Dear Santa,
I want “a actual toy yellow Bumblbee” and a Batman and toy Superman and a toy TV and toy dinosaur T-Rex. I will be a good boy and your Best Friend!
Love, Brantley
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would really like a Fire Transformer for Christmas. My sissy would really like a Slime ball and lots of tiny jars to put her slime in. I would also like some more cars to play with my bubby with, especially a green car. We would also like some games to play with our mommy and daddy. I will leave you cookies and milk for your trip.
Love, Mikey Vance
Dear Santa,
I love when you come to give me presents. I want some Hot Wheels and some rocket boosters for Hot Wheels tracks. Thank you for giving us toys. That is very, very cool.
Love, Ethan Wagganer
Dear Santa,
I want a wagon that is red, a monster truck that is black like Batman, a Ninja Turtle toy… a Leonardo one. I also want two gold swords –not plastic ones so they don’t break, a cool shirt with Flash and Batman, a Batman poster, a flash poster and Pop the Pig Game. I would also want a dog bone for my dog, Max so he can bury it. My dog also needs another dog to play with. I want a Batman alarm clock, new pajamas, popcorn, and hot chocolate so I can watch a Batman movie and snuggle with my mommy. Lastly, I want a Santa toy because I love you.
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
This year I want lots of Barbie dolls. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Aubree Jennings
Dear Santa,
I would like some dinosaurs and a big train set!
Love, Carson Basler
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. I would like an IPAD, new shoes, and pretty jewelry. A new blanket and pillow, and a new picture for my new bedroom would be nice, too. I’ve missed you this year, Santa. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Love, Bailey
Dear Santa,
I have tried really hard to be good this year. I would like a paint set, toenail polish, kitty and unicorn socks, a big girl bike and slime kit.
Love, Leah W.
Dear Santa,
I would like some Sunny Day toys. A playset that has Barbie in it and um Peppa Pig water toys. The Zombies Movie CD, a Lego friend set. Also a kitty Pikmi Pop, a coloring book and new clothes, sticker books, Barbie doll and toy kitchen. We will have cookies and milk on the table for you!
Love, Aubree Michael
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.